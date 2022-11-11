Tiki & Tierney: Is Mets fanbase starting to turn on Jacob deGrom?

Has the Mets fanbase turned on Jacob deGrom?

BT believes that, based on fans calling into the Tiki and Tierney show, that more and more Mets fans are becoming fine with the idea that their ace is not back with the team in 2023.

“It’s undeniable,” BT said. “There is this growing sentiment within the Mets fanbase that they’re OK if deGrom leaves. I find that very interesting.”

Moments later, Jimmy from Staten Island called in and made it clear that he was among that group.

“The best part of last season for the Mets was the first half, because deGrom wasn’t there…the bottom line is, good riddance to deGrom,” Jimmy said. “I don’t want him here next year.

“I know he’s great, go be great somewhere else…good riddance. I’d rather have Bassitt and Walker on this roster. We just don’t win with him pitching for some reason.”

BT couldn’t take it that far, but he does have plenty of reservations about giving deGrom a deal of four or five years. But it seems some Mets fans don’t want to give him a deal at all.

