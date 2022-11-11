Read full article on original website
Related
Lip-Reading Expert Reveals the 5 Words Kate Middleton Said to ‘Lead’ Camilla off Balcony
Find out what the Princess of Wales said to Camilla, Queen Consort on the balcony during Remembrance Day according to lip reader. And where Sophie Wessex was during the service.
French priest who gave Diana last rites condemns The Crown as ‘voyeuristic and crass’
A French priest who gave Diana, Princess of Wales, the last rites before her death has harshly criticised The Crown for filming in the exact spot of the late princess’ fatal car crash in Paris. Father Yves-Marie Clochard-Bossuet condemned Netflix as being “voyeuristic” and “crass” by choosing to film...
Prince Harry’s Biographer Says Camilla Parker Bowles Became ‘Very Upset’ With the Sussexes Because of How They Treated King Charles
The author who wrote Prince Harry's biography is explaining why his stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles is so upset with the duke and his wife Meghan Markle.
Hints of an ‘Underlying Issue’ With Meghan Markle Indicate ‘All Is Not Well in Prince Harry’s World’ – Body Language Expert
According to one body language expert's analysis, "all is not well in Prince Harry's world" because there seems to be some "underlying issue" with Meghan Markle.
King Charles Had 4 Words to Describe Meghan Markle After Prince Harry Introduced Them
According to Christopher Andersen's 2022 book, 'The King: The Life of Charles III,' the monarch described Meghan Markle as 'charming' and 'delightful' after Prince Harry made introductions.
msn.com
King Charles wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend his coronation but their presence could lead to ‘turmoil’, claims royal expert
While the guest list for King Charles' coronation is yet to be released, a royal expert has claimed that the King will want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend, though their presence will likely cause trouble. King Charles' coronation will take place next year, but whether or not his...
King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims
A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
Buckingham Palace Concerned Prince Harry 'Sexed Up' Memoir With Juicy Revelations Following Subpar First Draft
As the January release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir approaches, a source revealed the Duke of Sussex has been "revisiting" the book frequently to tweak several sections, leading to concerns he may be adding new, juicy revelations into the highly anticipated tell-all after publishers were less than impressed with the first draft.
Elle
What Really Happened on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s ‘Second Honeymoon’?
Before Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage devolves into the “War of the Waleses” on The Crown, there is a brief moment of respite. In the first episode of the fifth season, the couple embark on a so-called “second honeymoon” with their sons William and Harry and close friends on a yacht in the Mediterranean. It's an idyllic, sunny prelude to the storm that would soon follow.
Camilla Parker Bowles Set to Shun $1 Billion Crown for King Charles’ Coronation
Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned queen consort during King Charles III’s coronation, on May 6, 2023.
Why Prince Harry Was ‘Banned’ From Meghan Markle’s Recent Interview, According to Royal Correspondent
Find out what a royal expert is claiming about Meghan Markle's recent interview with Variety and Prince Harry being "banned" from speaking with publication.
Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do
While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year’s coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
Royal Expert Claims Princes William and Harry Will Have ‘Incredibly Hard’ Time With Season 5 Scenes of ‘The Crown’
A royal expert claims that Princes William and Harry will have an 'incredibly hard' time with season 5 scenes of Netflix's 'The Crown.'
Meghan Markle Was ‘Caught Off Guard’ When Asked About Prince Harry, Says Body Language Expert
Meghan Markle faltered after being asked this question about Prince Harry, says a body language expert.
Queen Camilla? Royal Experts Believes Camilla Parker Bowles Will ‘Absolutely’ Drop ‘Consort’ From Her Title When Charles Is Crowned King
Camilla Parker Bowles may be known as queen consort now, but royal experts believe she will drop the ‘consort’ when Charles officially becomes king.
Expert Details What Queen Mother Would've Done To Meghan And Harry Over Royal Family Rift
Over the course of her 101 years, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, King Charles III's grandmother, played a pivotal part in the royal family. Since she shared the same name as her oldest daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, the senior Elizabeth was known affectionately as the Queen Mother or Queen Mum, per Biography. The...
Queen Elizabeth & Jackie Kennedy’s Relationship Was Reportedly So Much Different Than Everyone Was Led to Believe
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s an age-old myth that Jackie Kennedy didn’t get along with Queen Elizabeth II, but a new book from a very reliable source is debunking that story. Jackie’s former secret service agent, Clint Hill, served the former first lady from 1960-1964 and was in the presidential vehicle the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. He’s now setting the record straight in his memoir, My Travels With Mrs. Kennedy, co-authored with his wife Lisa McCubbin Hill.
Royal Expert Predicts Which Scene In The Crown Will Make Prince William 'Furious'
Fans are counting down the days until Netflix premieres Season 5 of "The Crown" on November 9. The British royal family, on the other hand, probably not so much. Their actual lives get enough scrutiny in the press to begin with, but it's said that they're even less pleased to have their personal history dramatized on the show. Despite its many awards and reviewer raves, "The Crown" has also been criticized for not clarifying that its scripts take liberties with actual events and conversations, although Netflix finally added a disclaimer to "The Crown" for this new season.
Did Prince Philip Really Have an Affair With a Russian Ballerina Like ‘The Crown’ Alludes?
In season 2 of the Netflix hit ‘The Crown,’ the show alluded that Prince Philip had an affair with a Russian ballerina — did it really happen?
Vogue Magazine
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0