From goggles to socks, ski in style with these winter weather accessories

By Teresa Bergen
 4 days ago

Skiing is all about the thrill of flying downhill, the crisp wind filling your lungs, feeling your body react skillfully to the slope, and praying you don’t faceplant into a tree — right? Well, mostly. Fashionable skiers know it’s also about the joy of looking good before, during, and after skiing. Drop by Park City, Utah, or the French Alps, and you’ll see what we mean. It’s a veritable catwalk on snow, with skiers sporting the chicest ski gloves, goggles, and balaclavas. Find your style and keep up with ski fashions by bringing some of our favorite ski accessories on your next winter trip.

Verloop Fur Hood

Price : $79.95 What you need to know : This cute and cozy faux fur hood comes in three colors (we like the periwinkle, which reminds us of glacial ice) and can be worn as full head coverage or as a neck warmer. [afflinkbutton text="Verloop Fur Hood - $79.95" link="https://backcountry.tnu8.net/XxJze3">

Skida Balaclava

Price : $38 What you need to know : This floral balaclava provides full head and neck coverage with a UPF 50+ rating. Plus, it fits nicely under a helmet. [afflinkbutton text="Skida Balaclava - $38" link="https://backcountry.tnu8.net/WDVBke">

Verloop Quattro Rib Colorblock Balaclava

Price : $84.95 What you need to know : If you favor a modern art look, this fun balaclava comes in three different color schemes and keeps your whole face warm. [afflinkbutton text="Quattro Rib Colorblock Balaclava - $84.95" link="https://backcountry.tnu8.net/ORPGxP">

Smartwool Performance Snow Elite Pattern Sock

Price : $ 20.80 What you need to know : Warm Merino wool. No itch. Comfortable for skiing and snowboarding. Sign us up. [afflinkbutton text="Smartwool Performance Sock - $20.80" link="https://backcountry.tnu8.net/YgZWar">

Columbia Women’s Whirlibird Ski Goggles

Price : $51.75 What you need to know : These goggles offer 100% UV protection, have super anti-fog lenses, and come in five colors to match your ski outfits. [afflinkbutton text="Whirlibird Ski Goggles - $51.75" link="https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100287807-11554828?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.columbia.com%2Fp%2Fwhirlibird-ski-goggle---medium-MEI0002.html%3Fdwvar_MEI0002_color%3D161">

Patagonia Snowbelle Beanie

Price : $55 What you need to know : What’s cuter than a classic beanie with a pom-pom on top? Blend into the forest in pinyon green, or stand out with amaranth pink. [afflinkbutton text="Patagonia Snowbelle Beanie - $55" link="https://backcountry.tnu8.net/qnPrdg">

Smith Mission Helmet

Price : $110 What you need to know : Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you’ll want to keep your brain safe while skiing. This helmet has removable ear pads to cool down your head on warmer days. [afflinkbutton text="Smith Mission Helmet - $110" link="https://backcountry.tnu8.net/P051GR">

Perfect Moment Davos Mitten

Price : $220 What you need to know : These high-end gauntlet mittens come in a cool black and white color block design. A drawcord cuff keeps the snow out. [afflinkbutton text="Davos Mitten - $220" link="https://backcountry.tnu8.net/DV4Dxa">

Dakine Bergen Fleece Neck Tube

Price : $29.95 What you need to know : Keep that neck from going rigid with this warm fleece neck tube. [afflinkbutton text="Fleece Neck Tube - $29.95" link="https://backcountry.tnu8.net/jWqKd6">

Coal Headwear The Crave Hat – Kids’

Price : $28 What you need to know : This kids' ski hat lets your munchkin show off their favorite snack food, be it doughnuts, pizza, or fries. [afflinkbutton text="The Crave Hat: Kids' - $28" link="https://backcountry.tnu8.net/JrD5P7">

