NWTHS among groups to honor military, veteran employees during Veterans Day

The Northwest Texas Healthcare System held a Friday morning service honoring its many veteran employees on the front lawn of its campus in Amarillo. The Randall County Sheriff's Office Color Guard did the honors of presenting the colors for the ceremony, accompanied by Antonio Charles singing the national anthem as veterans and family members held flags to be planted at the flagpole in honor of veterans.

The event was one of several held across Amarillo and the region during Veterans Day to honor retired and active-duty miltary service members for their sacrifices made to protect the country's freedoms.