Aurora, CO

Man killed in Aurora hit-and-run

By KYLA PEARCE kyla.pearce@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
FILE PHOTO

A man died in an Aurora hit-and-run late Thursday, according to the police.

Aurora authorities responded to the incident, which occurred at 10:50 p.m. Thursday, near the intersection of East Hampden Avenue and South Dawson Street.

The victim was lying in the left lane of eastbound Hampden Avenue when a black SUV hit him, the police said.

The SUV's driver did not stop, fleeing the scene on Hampden Avenue, the police added.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene and the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release his identity once his next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the vehicle is unknown. Police do not have any further information on the black SUV.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

