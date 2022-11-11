Read full article on original website
WITN
Navy veteran cycles to raise awareness for veteran suicides
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A longtime Navy veteran has been cycling every November from Virginia to North Carolina to bring awareness to veteran suicides around the world. The cyclist’s annual ride happens over the course of several days and raises money in the process. Tuesday, seven-year Navy veteran Jake...
WITN
WITN takes home several RTDNAC awards during ceremony
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several WITN journalists were recognized for their work at this year’s Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas awards. Justin Lundy, Maddie Kerth, Lauren Baker, and Deric Rush received awards for different categories at the ceremony held in Charlotte on Saturday. Entertainment:. 1st Place:...
WITN
Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district has been fired after a late-night motion from a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The board voted 5-4 to dismiss Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on Monday night, after board member Daniel Foganholi...
WITN
Attorney General Stein reaches nearly $400 million multistate settlement with Google
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google on Monday over the company’s location tracking practices with Google Account settings. Stein said the attorneys general, of which there were another 39, found that Google violated state consumer protection laws...
