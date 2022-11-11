MARSHALL, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – East Texas Baptist University Athletic Department has announced a transition in coaching leadership for the ETBU Tiger Football program. Head Football Coach Brian Mayper has announced his retirement from collegiate coaching after five seasons at ETBU to pursue other opportunities. Mayper’s career has included 31 years of coaching football and 24 years at the collegiate level, finishing with an overall record of 63-29 as a head coach. ETBU has named Calvin Ruzicka as the seventh Head Coach for Tiger Football. Ruzicka has served as the Defensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach at ETBU since 2018. Prior to coming to University Hill, Ruzicka spent 17 years at Cedar Hill High School, where he won Texas state championships in 2006, 2013, and 2014 and was state runner-up in 2012.

MARSHALL, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO