Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
ktalnews.com
Nearly 300,000 attendees at the State Fair of Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana has officially come and gone. It is known as one of Louisiana’s biggest annual events. The event was held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from October 27 through November 13. Chris Giordano is the General...
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs
The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. Focus key for LA Tech as Bulldogs look...
ktalnews.com
TxDOT sees spike in deaths involving people not wearing seatbelts
The Texas Department of Transportation wants you to buckle up every day, but the agency spent National Seat Belt Day driving the point home. TxDOT sees spike in deaths involving people not wearing …. The Texas Department of Transportation wants you to buckle up every day, but the agency spent...
ktalnews.com
ALDI grocery store coming to southwest Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A new major grocery chain is coming to Shreveport soon. Aldi is planning to build a new location in southwest Shreveport as part of its recent expansion. Construction of the new 19,423 square-foot grocery store is planned for the 9500 block of Mansfield Rd. in...
ktalnews.com
Rockets Over the Red 2022: Lyons-designed bridge light show to coordinate with fireworks
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This year’s Rockets Over the Red Firework Festival will light up Shreveport/Bossier in a completely new way, fusing fireworks with a light show designed by Broadway lighting designer Jason Lyons. The light show, which will be synced with the fireworks, will take place on...
ktalnews.com
Stretch of I-20 in Dixie Inn now Kim Cannon Memorial Interchange
DIXIE INN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The site of a tragic accident in Dixie Inn, La. now serves to honor a local woman’s legacy. Family and friends of Kim Cannon gathered at Interstate 20 near mile-marker 44 near Dixie Inn for a ceremony this morning. Cannon was only 35 years old when an 18-wheeler slammed into her vehicle and killed her in September 2020.
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish announces mugshots are back
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that mugshots are back. A few months ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill No. 729, now making it ACT No. 494. The law now prohibits the release of mugshots of arrested individuals depending on the crime.
ktalnews.com
Hustler Hollywood to remain closed for now
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The opening of Hustler Hollywood in Shreveport hit another roadblock during Monday’s hearing. According to court documents, Judge Ramone Lafitte ordered the City of Shreveport to reinspect the store. According to Shreveport city codes, only 20% of the store’s interior sales or display space can contain sexually explicit items. Attorneys for Hustler claim the store only contains 18.5% sexually oriented products.
ktalnews.com
Local Jeep club helps honor vets at annual parade
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Veterans Week wrapped up Sunday with a parade at the State Fair of Louisiana in Shreveport, where local veterans were honored for their service. “Being able to represent our veterans has really been important to honor those who have come before me and those that...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport home destroyed by fire Sunday evening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 20 personal and 13 Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a house fire at 5512 Ben Jai Drive. The blaze broke out around 6:30 on Sunday evening. Dispatch was contacted just before 7:00 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 7:02. According to authorities...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport-Bossier Salvation Army helps veterans
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport-Bossier Salvation Army provides our community holiday assistance, disaster services, shelters, a family store, and much more, but they also focus on veterans. The Salvation Army helps by providing transitional housing for up to six months to men and women who have served our...
ktalnews.com
Focus key for LA Tech as Bulldogs look to end road woes against Charlotte
RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – December 3rd, 2020. Louisiana Tech defeated North Texas 42-31 in Denton to move to 5-3 during a COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. The Bulldogs haven’t won a game on the road since, dropping 13-consecutive contests. Bulldog Head Coach Sonny Cumbie has a chance to win his...
ktalnews.com
Mayper retires, Ruzicka Elevated to Head Football Coach at ETBU
MARSHALL, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – East Texas Baptist University Athletic Department has announced a transition in coaching leadership for the ETBU Tiger Football program. Head Football Coach Brian Mayper has announced his retirement from collegiate coaching after five seasons at ETBU to pursue other opportunities. Mayper’s career has included 31 years of coaching football and 24 years at the collegiate level, finishing with an overall record of 63-29 as a head coach. ETBU has named Calvin Ruzicka as the seventh Head Coach for Tiger Football. Ruzicka has served as the Defensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach at ETBU since 2018. Prior to coming to University Hill, Ruzicka spent 17 years at Cedar Hill High School, where he won Texas state championships in 2006, 2013, and 2014 and was state runner-up in 2012.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man gets life for murder downtown
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man found guilty of murder earlier this month is now sentenced to life in prison. Larry Delanta Gardner Jr. was found guilty on Nov. 4 of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Bruce Randle. Randle was shot multiple times in the head on the 1200 block of Marshall St. in 2019.
ktalnews.com
Three 3.0 earthquakes in two years for Mooringsport, La.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Mooringsport, La. just after noon on Sunday. The event occurred SSW of Mooringsport at 12:43 p.m., at a depth of 2.7 miles. The United States Geological Service also reported the earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport, La.
Texas Woman Killed, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on State Highway 112 in Louisiana
Texas Woman Killed, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on State Highway 112 in Louisiana. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on November 8, 2022, at about 11:50 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 112 at Louisiana Highway 113. Mattie Witmer, 82, of Bon Wier, Texas, was killed in this crash.
‘Till’ filmmaker shares how Mamie Till inspired her to bring son’s story to theaters
The movie follows Mamie's history-changing decision to hold an open-casket funeral. The world saw what happened to her son, and Till became an icon for the civil rights movement.
Comments / 0