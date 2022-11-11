Broadway Bible Playbill Says They Will No Longer Use Twitter For Any Accounts– They Have Over 400K Followers

Read full article on original website
Showbiz411
“Black Panther” Sequel “Wakanda Forever” Cools Down Considerably in Monday Box Office After Huge Weekend
After a mammoth first weekend, “Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to “Black Panther,” slowed down considerably on Monday. The Monday box office was a respectable $11 million — believe me, any movie would be happy to have that number. But Exhibitor Relations points that after a...
Showbiz411
A “Top Gun Maverick” Sequel– Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Says “It’s Up to Tom” But Director, Stars Are Ready If Called Upon
Will there be a “Top Gun Maverick” sequel? On Friday night, I got the answer. Director Joseph Kosinski is ready. So is producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Star Miles Teller told me: “If you’d asked me when we finished this movie, I’d have said I needed a break. The whole cast did. But now it’s just about Tom.”
Swifties Are Fighting For Their Lives In This Eras Tour Presale, But The Tweets Are Hilarious
At this rate, I will get Taylor Swift tickets by 2025.
Showbiz411
RIP John Aniston, Longtime Star of “Days of our Lives,” Famous Actor Father of Jennifer Aniston — NBC Owes Him A Broadcast Special
John Aniston, long time star of “Days of our Lives,” has died at age 89. Aniston was a TV actor long before his daughter, Jennifer, became one of the biggest stars in the world from the TV show, “Friends.” He was 89. Aniston played tycoon Victor...
Zoë Kravitz: Producers Wanted My ‘High Fidelity’ Character to Be ‘Less Angry’ and ‘Toxic’
Zoë Kravitz is still speaking out on what led to Hulu pulling the plug on “High Fidelity.” The 2020 series starring Kravitz as gender-swapped record store owner Rob, who revisits her top five past heartbreaks while reeling over one particular ex (Kingsley Ben-Adir). “High Fidelity” is based on Nick Hornby novel, which was previously adapted for a 2000 film starring John Cusack. The critically acclaimed Hulu series was canceled after a single season. “What was interesting is I had to really fight the producers in a lot of ways to let me be as toxic as she was,” Kravitz revealed GQ. “They...
Showbiz411
“Yellowstone” Returns with a Roar: 20 Million People Watched Over 14 Channels Sunday Night
“Yellowstone” came back Sunday night for Season 5, and it was a hit with a capital H. Over 20 million people watched over 14 different Viacom channels on Sunday night. The main channel, Paramount Network, garnered 9.4 million viewers at 8pm. At 9:14pm, 8.4 million either stayed or tuned in for a second showing.
John Mellencamp, 71, Is Dating Marianelly Agosto, 44, After Meeting Through Daughter Teddi: Report
John Mellencamp, 71, has a new lady love in his life, according to Us Weekly. The singer is apparently dating skincare expert Marianelly Agosto, 44, whom he met through his daughter Teddi Mellencamp, 41, before they started their romance in Aug., the outlet said. “[They] met through Teddi,” an insider told Us, adding that while the new lovebirds “have been on and off,” they “got back together late August.” The source also confirmed their age difference by adding, “She is much younger, 27 years his junior.”
Swift, Lizzo, Miranda Lambert react to Grammy nominations
NEW YORK — (AP) — Beyoncé has been crowned the most Grammy-nominated person in history — tying her husband and rapper Jay-Z with 88 nominations apiece. Here are the reactions to the Tuesday's Grammy nominations:. NOMINEE REACTIONS. "'All Too Well 10' is the song I'm the...
Showbiz411
Grammy Awards Ignore Taylor Swift Sold 2 Million Copies of Re-Recorded Red Album
Taylor Swift got the cold shoulder from the Grammys today, just two nominations — one for Best Song and one for a song in a movie. But the big ones she expected, for her “Red (Taylor’s Version),” did not come through. The re-recorded album, with extra and new tracks, was thought to be in the running for Album, Record, and vocal nominations. It got none of them.
Nick Cannon Posted A Hilarious Meme About Allllllll Of Those Kids He's Been Having
*Laughs nervously* It's funny because it's true.
