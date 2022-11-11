Read full article on original website
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Beamer accepting of outside criticism
Shane Beamer is more or less saying “you aren’t wrong” when it comes to some of the criticism that he and the South Carolina football team is taking right now. The outside noise has an effect on players, and the Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) are far from a perfect bunch, but they’re going to clean up as much as they can and put up as strong of a performance as possible the next two regular season games.
Brian Jean-Mary discusses Vols' LBs, looks ahead to South Carolina game
After Tennessee's practice Tuesday morning, linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary met with reporters to discuss how his position group and the Vols' defense as a whole performed Saturday during their 66-24 win over Missouri and preview their next-to-last game of the regular season. Fifth-ranked Tennessee will travel to South Carolina on Saturday.
Everything Beamer said before Tennessee
South Carolina has two games remaining in the 2022 regular season and will welcome Tennessee to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the matchup will be televised on ESPN. The Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) are coming off a 38-6 loss to Florida while the Volunteers are...
LOOK: Tennessee unveils new helmet for South Carolina game
No. 5 Tennessee will wear white uniforms on the road this Saturday night at South Carolina, but with a twist, as the Vols will debut an orange helmet, the team announced on social media Tuesday afternoon. The Vols (9-1, 5-1 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing their white jerseys, white pants...
Gators WR Trent Whittemore to enter transfer portal
Florida redshirt sophomore wide receiver Trent Whittemore announced his intention Monday night to imminently enter the NCAA's transfer portal as a graduate student. "I've been a Gator fan for as long as I can remember. I'm grateful for the opportunity to have played for the University of Florida and earned my degree. Thanks to Coach McElwain, Coach Mullen and Coach Napier for their parts in my journey," Whittemore posted to social media. "A special thanks also to Coach Gonzales, Coach KC and Coach Savage for all they poured into me. Most of all I appreciate the relationships built and time spend with my teammates. It's the friendships and the memories that I will treasure most. With that being said, I have now entered the transfer portal as a graduate student."
Gamecocks coach talks Jalin Hyatt, instate recruiting
Shane Beamer was an assistant at Oklahoma when Jalin Hyatt was a prospect at Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, S.C.
Florida is chipping away at Ohio State commit 4-star RB Mark Fletcher | Preps to Pros
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins give their thoughts on the Florida Gators attempting to flip 4-star RB Mark Fletcher away from the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of multiple suspects in a shooting that happened near Ridge View High School. On Sept. 29 deputies were dispatched on reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to the school at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found...
