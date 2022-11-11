ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Torrington revises new food truck rules following criticism

TORRINGTON — Food vendors operating mobile restaurants or food trucks won't be required to wear badges or other identification while they're working, now that the city's food truck ordinance has been amended and approved by the City Council. Council members approved the amended ordinance this week, taking the public's...
TORRINGTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Stop environmental racism in Bridgeport

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let me call your attention to a textbook case of environmental racism brewing in Bridgeport. Bassick High School is proposed to be rebuilt in the South End neighborhood, replacing a demolished University of Bridgeport building near Broad Street and 80 University Ave., which is highly problematic.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
ctexaminer.com

Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.

The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford tenants speak out on poor living conditions

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some tenants in the city of Hartford are growing tired of what they’re calling deplorable living conditions. The Hartford City Council said it’s working to hold more landlords accountable. “Nobody should have to live like this. Nobody,” said Elizabeth Lockhart of Hartford. Lockhart...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk

Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
NORWALK, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor OKs federal funds for affordable housing program

WINDSOR — The Town Council last week unanimously approved spending $375,000 in federal pandemic relief funds on a new multi-family housing rehabilitation program. Economic Development Director Patrick McMahon and Community Development Specialist Flavia Rey Del Castro partnered with Windsor Federal Savings to establish program guidelines for owners to receive funds to renovate their rental properties.
WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Outdoor Dining Barriers to be Removed in West Hartford This Week

The outdoor dining barriers along a popular stretch of restaurants in West Hartford are being removed this week. The Department of Public Works is expected to begin the process of removing the outdoor dining barriers on Wednesday in preparation of winter storm operations. The process is expected to take a...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Firefighters respond to water treatment facility in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a water treatment facility in New Haven on Tuesday morning. The facility is located on East Shore Parkway. Details about the incident have yet to be released. Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and is gathering information. Refresh this...
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Mayor: Shelton's Mas property nears capacity with latest sale

SHELTON — The Mas property is at or near capacity, according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, approved the sale of 3.94 acres of the city-owned land to ARP Welding, LLC, for about $335,000, about $85,000 per acre. This latest deal comes a month after the city approved four deals, in which Shelton sold some 26 acres for a total of nearly $2.4 million.
SHELTON, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Voters Pull for Republicans on Nov. 8

NORTH BRANFORD - North Branford voters showed their Republican roots on Nov. 8, with all GOP candidates -- from the Governor’s race down ballot to the local Judge of Probate race -- favored by the majority of registered voters coming to the town’s 3 polling places. Of North...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Police: Hartford man hospitalized after Main St. shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Tuesday evening, according to the police. Hartford police said officers responded to the area of 60 Main Street after a citizen reported a shooting. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Property transfers in Trumbull Nov. 5 through Nov. 11

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk's office from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11. Moorefield Farms Development LLC to Louis J. Lengyel. $759,900. 73 Ceil Road. Helen M. Collins to Joel Gaytan. $325,000. 51 Redspire...
TRUMBULL, CT

