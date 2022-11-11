Read full article on original website
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
trumbulltimes.com
Torrington revises new food truck rules following criticism
TORRINGTON — Food vendors operating mobile restaurants or food trucks won't be required to wear badges or other identification while they're working, now that the city's food truck ordinance has been amended and approved by the City Council. Council members approved the amended ordinance this week, taking the public's...
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Stop environmental racism in Bridgeport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let me call your attention to a textbook case of environmental racism brewing in Bridgeport. Bassick High School is proposed to be rebuilt in the South End neighborhood, replacing a demolished University of Bridgeport building near Broad Street and 80 University Ave., which is highly problematic.
ctexaminer.com
Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.
The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
Eyewitness News
Hartford tenants speak out on poor living conditions
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some tenants in the city of Hartford are growing tired of what they’re calling deplorable living conditions. The Hartford City Council said it’s working to hold more landlords accountable. “Nobody should have to live like this. Nobody,” said Elizabeth Lockhart of Hartford. Lockhart...
Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk
Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
Police are looking to return property to this couple at West Springfield Town Hall
Police are looking for the public's help in identifying two people that lost their property in Town Hall.
Windsor OKs federal funds for affordable housing program
WINDSOR — The Town Council last week unanimously approved spending $375,000 in federal pandemic relief funds on a new multi-family housing rehabilitation program. Economic Development Director Patrick McMahon and Community Development Specialist Flavia Rey Del Castro partnered with Windsor Federal Savings to establish program guidelines for owners to receive funds to renovate their rental properties.
“Life-Changing” Teachers Union Deal OK’d
The Board of Education unanimously approved a new teachers union contract that local educators described as “life-changing” — thanks in large part to a nearly 15 percent pay hike over the next three years. The school board took that vote towards the end of Monday’s regular...
NBC Connecticut
Outdoor Dining Barriers to be Removed in West Hartford This Week
The outdoor dining barriers along a popular stretch of restaurants in West Hartford are being removed this week. The Department of Public Works is expected to begin the process of removing the outdoor dining barriers on Wednesday in preparation of winter storm operations. The process is expected to take a...
New Britain Herald
Newington man gets decade in prison after arranging for tractor trailer drivers to bring cocaine into Connecticut
A Newington man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for trafficking drugs into Connecticut using truck drivers – during an investigation in which more than $1 million in cash was seized. Angel Luis Rodriguez, who also goes by “Lou Rock,” 45, received his 10-year prison sentence during...
A handful of recounts keep some races in Connecticut from being called
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — We are nearly a week out from Election Day, and there are five recounts across Connecticut. Election officials are trying to determine who is the winner in those General Assembly races. There are three state House seats and two state Senate seats too close to call. While the outcomes will not […]
Eyewitness News
Firefighters respond to water treatment facility in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a water treatment facility in New Haven on Tuesday morning. The facility is located on East Shore Parkway. Details about the incident have yet to be released. Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and is gathering information. Refresh this...
Middletown mayor’s chief of staff apologizes following DUI arrest
The chief of staff for Middletown's mayor is apologizing following her DUI arrest.
One-vote margin in CT recount
Following a recount, Democrat Chris Poulos declares victory over Republican Tony Morrison on a margin of one vote in a race for a CT state House of Representatives seat.
sheltonherald.com
Mayor: Shelton's Mas property nears capacity with latest sale
SHELTON — The Mas property is at or near capacity, according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, approved the sale of 3.94 acres of the city-owned land to ARP Welding, LLC, for about $335,000, about $85,000 per acre. This latest deal comes a month after the city approved four deals, in which Shelton sold some 26 acres for a total of nearly $2.4 million.
zip06.com
North Branford Voters Pull for Republicans on Nov. 8
NORTH BRANFORD - North Branford voters showed their Republican roots on Nov. 8, with all GOP candidates -- from the Governor’s race down ballot to the local Judge of Probate race -- favored by the majority of registered voters coming to the town’s 3 polling places. Of North...
Police: Hartford man hospitalized after Main St. shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Tuesday evening, according to the police. Hartford police said officers responded to the area of 60 Main Street after a citizen reported a shooting. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
Dealer tied to $1.1M cash in Enfield gets 10 years in prison
A man who met with two associates near an Enfield apartment not long before law enforcement officers searched it and seized $1.1 million in cash was sentenced last week to 10 years in federal prison for large-scale cocaine dealing, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced. DEFENDANT: Angel Luis Rodriguez, 45,...
trumbulltimes.com
Property transfers in Trumbull Nov. 5 through Nov. 11
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk's office from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11. Moorefield Farms Development LLC to Louis J. Lengyel. $759,900. 73 Ceil Road. Helen M. Collins to Joel Gaytan. $325,000. 51 Redspire...
A look at the future of Waterford’s once-thriving Crystal Mall
Malls are closing across the country, including in Connecticut. The Crystal Mall in Waterford is looking quieter and emptier each day.
