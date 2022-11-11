Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Was Just Destroyed by His Favorite Newspaper
The New York Post mocks the former president on its front page and describes him "Toxic Trump" in scathing column following midterm failure.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in Iowa
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With campaigning in the November midterm elections almost over, some politicians seem more confident in winning than others. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis clearly feels that another term is already secured as polls report a 10%+ lead over his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
Matt Gaetz blames bad weather as he drops out of Trump’s expected 2024 event – despite 80% of flights still on
DeSantis tells critcs to 'check out the scoreboard' after midterm success. Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz will skip Donald Trump’s announcement of his 2024 presidential run, scheduled for later on Tuesday, despite being invited. Mr Gaetz told the Associated Press on Tuesday that he will be there “in spirit” for...
Donald Trump Threatens to Expose Dirt on Ron DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump threatened to unearth dirt on Ron DeSantis, as the increasingly popular Florida governor continues to leave the door open to running for president in 2024. On Monday evening, while flying back from his rally in Ohio, Trump ripped into DeSantis while with a group of reporters on his plane. “If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump said of DeSantis. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” The Trump jab follows The Daily Beast’s reporting about how the governor’s re-election campaign is being led by DeSantis’ wife, Casey. DeSantis’ campaign didn’t return The Daily Beast's request for comment on Tuesday afternoon. Trump further said DeSantis running in 2024 for president would be a “mistake.” “I think the base would not like it,” he added. Likewise, on Monday evening, Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba issued a stern warning to DeSantis over the possibility of taking on Trump in 2024. “He needs to stay in Florida,” Habba said.
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
(The Hill) — A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Donald Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul...
No more than 5 out of 50 current GOP senators want to see Trump run for president in 2024, a Republican senator told Politico
Former President Donald Trump is all but certain to cast his name for the 2024 presidency. However, few GOP senators want to see him as the party's frontrunner, Politico reported. The incoming midterm results are also putting Trump's hold on the GOP in question. Only a handful of incumbent Republican...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Trump news - live: Trump to make ‘historic’ 2024 announcement as he ignores Jan 6 deposition deadline
Donald Trump has labelled Tuesday as the “most important day in the history” of the US as the former president is expected to announce his much-anticipated 2024 presidential run.“Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social yesterday.He is expected to make the announcement at 9pm EST today from his private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, looking to move ahead from disappointing midterm defeats amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning.It comes as the twice-impeached president did not appear...
Trump's beloved Boeing 757 private jet is finally flying again after a year of maintenance work and a new paint job
Donald Trump has recommissioned his prized Boeing 757 private plane as he hints at a 2024 presidential run. According to aircraft tracking website ADS-B Exchange, the jet flew from Louisiana to Florida on Wednesday. The plane was taken out of storage in 2021 and flown to Louisiana for maintenance work...
Why a firebrand Virginia Republican says it’s time to divorce Trump
Virginia Del. Tim Anderson has been labeled a Trump-style Republican for his attention-getting combativeness and staunchly conservative politics. But as the GOP surveyed the disappointment of a surprisingly lackluster performance in the midterm elections, Anderson is the first Virginia Republican to call bluntly for a full breakup with former President Donald Trump. “He will lose […] The post Why a firebrand Virginia Republican says it’s time to divorce Trump appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Paul Ryan: Republicans are suffering from ‘Trump hangover’
Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who had an uneasy relationship with former President Trump during his time in House GOP leadership, on Wednesday said Trump is causing political problems for Republicans and dragging down the party’s candidates. Ryan warned that his party has to do “a lot of soul...
Trump now goes after Glenn Youngkin: Says Virginia Republican Governor's last name 'sounds Chinese' and insists he couldn't have 'come close to winning' in 2021 without his endorsement - hours after claiming he sent in FBI to help DeSantis win
Donald Trump has stepped up his attacks on Republicans and potential 2024 presidential election rivals by saying Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin couldn't have won without his support. The former president wrote on Friday morning that 'Young Kin' is a name that 'sounds Chinese' and that he helped him get the...
Trump Tears Into Ron DeSantis and Accuses Him of ‘Playing Games’ Over 2024
Former President Donald Trump ripped into unofficial 2024 presidential contender Ron DeSantis in a lengthy statement on Thursday evening. And Trump didn’t hold back, taking aim at the increasingly popular Florida governor over insufficient loyalty to the MAGA cause. The ex-president took countless shots at “Ron DeSanctimonious” whom he...
Trump-backed U.S. Senate candidates leave chamber control up for grabs
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Donald Trump emerged from Tuesday's midterm elections with a tarnished reputation as a Republican kingmaker, after poor performances by some of his high-profile endorsements left the party struggling to gain control of the U.S. Senate.
Roger Stone: Trump wants ‘DeSanctimonious’ to ‘step aside’ in 2024
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump was preparing to announce on Tuesday night in Mar-a-Lago that he plans to run for the presidency for the third time in 2024. Trump accused Rupert Murdoch’s media of going “all in” for the newly re-elected Gov. Ron “DeSanctimonious” and described...
Haberman: Trump ‘willing to burn it all down if he doesn’t get what he wants’
Amid new pushback to former President Trump in the wake of Tuesday’s midterm elections, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted on Friday that he is “willing to burn it all down” if he does not get his way. “Trump has made clear he’s willing to burn...
Virginia’s GOP lt. governor won’t back Trump in 2024: ‘I just couldn’t’
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears (R) said on Thursday that she would not support former President Trump running again for the White House if he declares his candidacy, as he is expected to do next week. Sears told Fox News’s Neil Cavuto that Trump had numerous accomplishments with the economy...
Trump announces 2024 run nearly two years after inspiring deadly Capitol riot
Twice-impeached ex-president makes expected announcement despite shaky midterms and surge from rival Ron DeSantis
Trump rally live: Trump may announce 2024 run in Ohio tonight
Donald Trump is heading to Ohio today to campaign for would-be Republican Senator JD Vance, who is fighting hard to keep the state’s open Senate seat in the Republican column.Mr Trump’s appearance comes after a raucuous rally in Florida yesterday. He delivered an incoherent speech in which he mocked Nancy Pelosi – leading the crowd to burst into a chant of “lock her up!” just days after the speaker’s husband was released from hospital after being violently attacked.At the same rally, Mr Trump appeared to rein in his attacks on Florida Gov Ron DeSantis after a derisive new nickname...
Donald Trump Blasts 'Phony' Republicans as GOP Turns on Him
Donald Trump has hit out at Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin and Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears as the former president defends himself amid backlash over the midterm results. While sharing a Newsweek article on Truth Social about how a number of MAGA Republicans criticized Sears after she publicly denounced Trump...
