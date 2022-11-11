ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDIO-TV

Rodgers rallies Packers past McCarthy’s Cowboys 31-28 in OT

The Green Bay Packers stopped a five-game skid with a 31-28 win over former coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys. Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson and led a 55-yard drive in overtime to set up Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal. Green Bay appeared...
GREEN BAY, WI
WDIO-TV

Commanders end sloppy Eagles’ perfect season 32-21

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Graham took a knee at midfield as most of his Eagles teammates trudged off the field in stunned disbelief that their undefeated season had been wiped out. An Eagles team that romped toward the first 8-0 start in franchise history played with uncharacteristic sloppiness, failed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDIO-TV

Vikings get critical Allen turnovers, stun Bills 33-30 in OT

Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL’s best teams, and the Minnesota Vikings completed their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30. The Vikings took advantage of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDIO-TV

Retired Vikings host watch party at Billy’s Bar in Duluth

Retired Viking players Tommy Kramer and Ed McDaniel visited Duluth Sunday. The duo hosted a watch party at Billy’s Bar in Duluth were they were able to watch the game with fans and also sign autographs. And what a game to watch with former players. Sunday the Vikings pulled...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

McCaffrey’s TD, stout D lead 49ers past Chargers 22-16

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — For all the talk of how dynamic San Francisco’s offense could look with Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, it was the 49ers defense that once again led the way. McCaffrey ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:54 to play, and the Niners pitched...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy