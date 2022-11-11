ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdet.org

Michigan K-12 students are struggling with absenteeism

Beyond state House and Senate races, Democrats also had success staving off challenges from Conservative activists in several local school board races this election cycle. Only 48 of 121 candidates recommended by two major groups in Michigan supporting these candidates won office. Still, newly elected school boards face a challenge...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Speaker-elect Joe Tate talks Democrats’ upcoming legislative priorities

Michigan Democrats control the state House for the first time in 12 years. The party made history again last week when House Democrats chose state representative Joe Tate of Detroit, as the new House speaker. He will be the first African American man to lead the chamber when he officially takes over in January.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit

My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit. You Gotta Have Art. Set to the tune of You Gotta Have Heart, which I believe was originally sung by George Clooney’s aunt Rosemary Clooney, this was the stuff of commercial break ear worms. If you don’t remember, it was a spot for the DIA and was insanely catchy. The hook was something like, “so why the heck are you still waiting, come down here now, if you’ve never loved art, we’re gonna show you howwwwww.” The first time I saw this commercial I was barely out of diapers and I have never forgotten it.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Doll Show celebrates dolls of color

The Detroit Doll show is different from others, because it focuses on celebrating and promoting dolls of color.  Which is important to Serena Moore. "I remember not seeing a variety of different complexions or dolls coming up. So just for representation, I think it's important for, you know, Black boys and girls to see dolls that look like them," said Moore.Moore showed off her handsome brown infant doll, she named Zion. She said he cost nearly $1000 but he was well worth it. Detroit Doll Show Founder Sandra Epps may have been dressed like a doll at the event, but...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit evictions on track to return to pre-pandemic level as protections expire

Detroit — The city's rental eviction filings are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency protections expire, University of Michigan researchers say. Eviction filings in Detroit rose from historic lows to 75% of the pre-pandemic rate as of June, according to UM's Poverty Solutions. At the current filing rate, 21% of Detroit renters, or 61,000 tenants, will face the threat of eviction this year, they note.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Inflation and the U.S. economy following the 2022 midterms

Inflation was one of the top issues on voter’s minds when they headed to the polls last week. Yet while inflation is still high, with annual prices up about eight percent over the last year, it has fallen to its lowest rate this year according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
DETROIT, MI
East Village Magazine

UM responds to emeritus faculty: allegations “taken seriously,” Flint campus offers “much promise”

Allegations of an injudicious decision-making process and concerns about top-level bullying at the University of Michigan – Flint have been “taken seriously” and have been responded to “appropriately,” University of Michigan spokespersons said Friday. Associate Emerita Professor Theodosia Robertson and the other 20 former UM...
FLINT, MI
wdet.org

SER Metro-Detroit partners with AT&T to close the digital divide

This month, SER Metro-Detroit celebrated the opening of an AT&T Connected Learning Center. It’s part of AT&T’s $2 billion dollar initiative to close the digital divide among underserved communities. The center is located at SER Metro’s Michigan Ave. site, and will provide the community with high-speed internet, resources...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Democrats in power: Here's what's next

As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'

For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy