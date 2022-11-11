Read full article on original website
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
wdet.org
Michigan K-12 students are struggling with absenteeism
Beyond state House and Senate races, Democrats also had success staving off challenges from Conservative activists in several local school board races this election cycle. Only 48 of 121 candidates recommended by two major groups in Michigan supporting these candidates won office. Still, newly elected school boards face a challenge...
Nina Hodge is helping youngsters thrive through her childcare center
Nina Hodge is the owner of Above and Beyond Learning Childcare Center Inc. Her responsibilities as the owner are to supervise and lead staff, oversee daily activities, prepare budgets, enroll students, and recruit students and staff. What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Study finds pulse oximeters are inaccurate for dark-skinned patients
Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. A group of University of Michigan researchers has found a device commonly used to measure blood oxygen levels is likely to produce inaccurate readings for dark skinned patients. Bridge Michigan reports incorrect readings often masked dangerously low oxygen levels that then lead...
Gov. Whitmer announces recipients of 2022 Governor's Service Awards
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission have announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards.
wdet.org
Speaker-elect Joe Tate talks Democrats’ upcoming legislative priorities
Michigan Democrats control the state House for the first time in 12 years. The party made history again last week when House Democrats chose state representative Joe Tate of Detroit, as the new House speaker. He will be the first African American man to lead the chamber when he officially takes over in January.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit
My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit. You Gotta Have Art. Set to the tune of You Gotta Have Heart, which I believe was originally sung by George Clooney’s aunt Rosemary Clooney, this was the stuff of commercial break ear worms. If you don’t remember, it was a spot for the DIA and was insanely catchy. The hook was something like, “so why the heck are you still waiting, come down here now, if you’ve never loved art, we’re gonna show you howwwwww.” The first time I saw this commercial I was barely out of diapers and I have never forgotten it.
Celebrating the Holidays at Meadow Brook
The Holidays at Meadow Brook feature both the indoor, daytime tour of the mansion with Holiday Walk and the outdoor, nighttime light show across the estate, Winter Wonder Lights.
Detroit Doll Show celebrates dolls of color
The Detroit Doll show is different from others, because it focuses on celebrating and promoting dolls of color. Which is important to Serena Moore. "I remember not seeing a variety of different complexions or dolls coming up. So just for representation, I think it's important for, you know, Black boys and girls to see dolls that look like them," said Moore.Moore showed off her handsome brown infant doll, she named Zion. She said he cost nearly $1000 but he was well worth it. Detroit Doll Show Founder Sandra Epps may have been dressed like a doll at the event, but...
Detroit News
Detroit evictions on track to return to pre-pandemic level as protections expire
Detroit — The city's rental eviction filings are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency protections expire, University of Michigan researchers say. Eviction filings in Detroit rose from historic lows to 75% of the pre-pandemic rate as of June, according to UM's Poverty Solutions. At the current filing rate, 21% of Detroit renters, or 61,000 tenants, will face the threat of eviction this year, they note.
Local nonprofit provides free internet to Detroit residents
There’s no catch and no income requirements, just an initiative to keep residents of New Center, Highland Park, and Hamtramck wired
wdet.org
Inflation and the U.S. economy following the 2022 midterms
Inflation was one of the top issues on voter’s minds when they headed to the polls last week. Yet while inflation is still high, with annual prices up about eight percent over the last year, it has fallen to its lowest rate this year according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Detroit News
Ann Arbor OKs climate tax, but will other Michigan cities follow suit?
Ann Arbor voters approved a community climate action millage to make the Washtenaw County city carbon neutral by 2030. Their vote makes Ann Arbor the first city in Michigan and one of a few in the country to approve a tax increase to pay for climate action programs. As the...
Some metro Detroit hospitals losing millions amid high workforce costs, lower patient volumes
Some nonprofit hospital systems in metro Detroit have emerged from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic to face budgets awash in red ink. Systems including Henry Ford Health and the legacy Beaumont hospitals within the newly formed Corewell Health show negative operating margins and millions in losses in their latest financial reports. ...
East Village Magazine
UM responds to emeritus faculty: allegations “taken seriously,” Flint campus offers “much promise”
Allegations of an injudicious decision-making process and concerns about top-level bullying at the University of Michigan – Flint have been “taken seriously” and have been responded to “appropriately,” University of Michigan spokespersons said Friday. Associate Emerita Professor Theodosia Robertson and the other 20 former UM...
'Inundated' with threats, Oakland County Sheriff asks students for help, vows to investigate all tips 'because it is not a joke'
On the same day a 16-year-old girl was arrested for making social media threats that closed Ferndale schools for the day, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is out with a social media warning aimed at students across the county.
wdet.org
SER Metro-Detroit partners with AT&T to close the digital divide
This month, SER Metro-Detroit celebrated the opening of an AT&T Connected Learning Center. It’s part of AT&T’s $2 billion dollar initiative to close the digital divide among underserved communities. The center is located at SER Metro’s Michigan Ave. site, and will provide the community with high-speed internet, resources...
The 10 Michigan counties with biggest hike in voter turnout – 5 red and 5 blue
Michigan’s nearly 4.5 million votes in last week’s election was a state record for a midterm. And that happened despite a 6.6% turnout drop in Wayne County – Michigan’s largest county – compared to 2018. Altogether, about 144,000 more people voted in November 2022 compared...
Democrats in power: Here's what's next
As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
Detroit News
Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'
For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening a Warren location this week
The popular L.A.-based chain has rapidly expanded into Michigan
