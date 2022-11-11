Sandberg's Implement in Gering is thrilled to have been serving customers in the Panhandle and beyond for 70 years. "It's very exciting to have been in business for 70 years," Crystal Sandberg of Sandberg's Implement said. "We're just so honored to be able to have been part of the community and part of the serving everyone since 1952. And we hope to be around a lot more years. Kelly's dad started the business in 1952 out of Harrisburg, Nebraska. And he started as a Massey Harris dealer, and he worked out there until 1959. And then he moved into Gering and the dealership moved to the Scottsbluff/Gering highway. It actually was in the building that Mike's Bike's are in right now and he was there for a few years. And then he moved to the corner of 10th and M Street where Fresh Foods Grocery Store is and he was there until that lot got sold to Nash Finch. That's when he moved out south here to his current location [160085 NE-71] . So, he's had several different moves over 70 years, but it's kind of fun to think about that."

GERING, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO