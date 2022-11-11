Read full article on original website
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202201019 01:23 FI : FIELD INTERVIEW Officers made contact with a male who was walking in the middle of the street near 4th Street and Missouri Avenue. The male was throwing his hands in the air. Officers conducted a pat down for weapons and located a knife longer than 3.5 inches and drug paraphernalia. The male who is a felon was taken into custody. Closed - Charges Recommended.
Driver arrested following pursuit in Morrill County
With assistance from the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office, Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Bridgeport man following a pursuit and search Thursday evening. At approximately 6:35 p.m., a trooper observed a Volkswagen Passat traveling in excess of 90 miles per hour on Highway 385 near the...
Bridgeport driver arrested after pursuit, search in Morrill County
SCOTTSBLUFF — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a Bridgeport man following a pursuit and search Thursday evening. At approximately 6:35 p.m. a trooper observed a Volkswagen Passat traveling in excess of 90 miles per hour on Highway...
Harrison man dead following Panhandle crash, 1 transported to hospital
On Nov. 9 at approximately 6:05 p.m. a Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound on Highway 29 when it lost control on black ice and rolled. 80-year-old passenger, Tom Conroy, of Harrison, was ejected during the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver, 56-year-old Sydney Meidell, of Harrison,...
Scottsbluff man killed in accident at Gering sugar factory
GERING, Neb.-Authorities said a Scottsbluff man has died after an accident at a Gering sugar factory. The accident happened last Tuesday at Western Sugar, 2205 10th St. Authorities said Dylon Charvat, 30, was pinned between a semi and a loading dock as the semi backed up to the dock. Authorities...
Chadron police gearing up for annual 'Shop with a Cop'
The 2022 Holiday season is upon us, which means the Chadron Police Department is gearing up for the annual “Shop with a Cop” program. All donations raised are used to purchase food, clothing, and gifts, for less fortunate children within our community. Officers take Chadron School children shopping...
KELOLAND TV
Jury finds man guilty in 2019 fatal shooting
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly three years after a deadly shooting on the Pine Ridge Reservation, a federal jury has convicted a 29-year-old man of first-degree murder. Colton Bagola shot and killed 30-year-old Sloane Bull Bear in December of 2019. Weeks later, he made headlines again, when he...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska man convicted in South Dakota federal court of running drug ring from prison
SIOUX FALLS - A Nebraska man has been found guilty by a South Dakota jury of running a drug ring from prison. U.S. Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced Wednesday that 38-year-old Ray Noel Camacho, also known as Pato, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by a federal jury in Sioux Falls. He was serving a 31 to 64-year prison sentence for terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The verdict was returned last week.
Authorities find man dead east of Chadron
On Nov. 8 at approximately 9:30 a.m. the Dawes County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Dawes County Attorney/Coroner and Nebraska State Patrol were called to investigate the unattended death of 49-year-old Mauro Velazquez of Greeley, Colorado in rural Dawes County. Velazquez was part of an environmental services crew...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Downtown Scottsbluff Holiday parade; registration for floats needed
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Downtown Scottsbluff Holiday parade of lights is coming up on November 27th at 6:00pm. Event organizers remind those to register their floats for this upcoming event and you do so by emailing Angela at capnco@hotmail.com to register. As a remind no parking will be allowed...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Multi-car injury accident in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A multi-car accident happens in the 1600th block of 5th Avenue in Scottsbluff. One minor injury happens to a juvenile passenger, the driver of a blue pickup truck was cited for unsafe backing according to Sgt. Philip Eckerberg. The injured passenger signed a refusal to be...
🎥 Chadron Theatre Department presents The Thanksgiving Play
CHADRON – The Chadron State College Theatre Department will present The Thanksgiving Play, a political satire by Larissa FastHorse, Nov. 17-19 at 7 p.m., Nov. 20 at 2 p.m., and Dec. 2-3 at 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Black Box Theatre. Tickets are free and can be reserved online.
Dawes County Court House opening late today
Dawes County Court House will open at 10 a.m. today November 10 to allow time for roads to be cleared and employees extra time to safely travel to work. Please use caution when traveling and allow extra time to reach your destinations safely.
rwhs.org
Regional West Welcomes One Physician and Two Providers to its Family of Clinics
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ― Regional West recently welcomed one physician and two providers to its medical staff. Wendy Reeves, MD, FACOG, is a physician with Regional West Physicians Clinic-Women’s Center. Providing women with a lifetime of complete care since 1980, The Women’s Center specializes in obstetrics and gynecology, which includes the examination, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of all aspects of women's health.
SPONSORED: Sandberg's Implement serves Panhandle and beyond for 70 years
Sandberg's Implement in Gering is thrilled to have been serving customers in the Panhandle and beyond for 70 years. "It's very exciting to have been in business for 70 years," Crystal Sandberg of Sandberg's Implement said. "We're just so honored to be able to have been part of the community and part of the serving everyone since 1952. And we hope to be around a lot more years. Kelly's dad started the business in 1952 out of Harrisburg, Nebraska. And he started as a Massey Harris dealer, and he worked out there until 1959. And then he moved into Gering and the dealership moved to the Scottsbluff/Gering highway. It actually was in the building that Mike's Bike's are in right now and he was there for a few years. And then he moved to the corner of 10th and M Street where Fresh Foods Grocery Store is and he was there until that lot got sold to Nash Finch. That's when he moved out south here to his current location [160085 NE-71] . So, he's had several different moves over 70 years, but it's kind of fun to think about that."
CSC enters agreement with Rocky Vista University for Osteopathic Medicine
CHADRON – Chadron State College students interested in an advanced degree in osteopathic medicine will have the option of Rocky Vista University-Colleges of Medicine (RVU-COM) following the completion of an agreement between the two institutions in Oct. 2022. Dr. Tami Selby, Vice President of Enrollment Management, said CSC’s goal...
Eagle Radio Holiday Auction sale bill
On Nov. 17 and 18 the Eagle Radio Holiday Auction will be LIVE on all Eagle Radio stations (KCOW 92.5FM/1400AM, Double Q Country 105.9FM/97.5FM, B94.7FM) beginning at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday powered by Chadron Community Hospital. 10% of our...
Chadron graduate recognized for teaching excellence
CHADRON – Selection as the 2022 Outstanding Teacher for the Third District by the Nebraska State Council for the Social Studies is the latest recognition Chadron State College graduate Michael Sandstrom has received in his career as a secondary school educator. A history teacher at Chadron High School, Sandstrom...
Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center closed
The Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center will be closed until further notice. Mechanical issues are being worked on, with no definite timeline for correction. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
Social Work conference speakers offer advice for dealing with trauma
CHADRON – During a conference organized by Chadron State College Social Work seniors, nationally known author and keynote speaker Barbara Rubel spoke about ways for social workers, first responders, law enforcement officers, counselors, and healthcare workers to productively deal with the effects of trauma. The day-long conference also included...
