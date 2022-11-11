ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Butte County, NE

Comments / 1

Related
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202201019 01:23 FI : FIELD INTERVIEW Officers made contact with a male who was walking in the middle of the street near 4th Street and Missouri Avenue. The male was throwing his hands in the air. Officers conducted a pat down for weapons and located a knife longer than 3.5 inches and drug paraphernalia. The male who is a felon was taken into custody. Closed - Charges Recommended.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron police gearing up for annual 'Shop with a Cop'

The 2022 Holiday season is upon us, which means the Chadron Police Department is gearing up for the annual “Shop with a Cop” program. All donations raised are used to purchase food, clothing, and gifts, for less fortunate children within our community. Officers take Chadron School children shopping...
CHADRON, NE
KELOLAND TV

Jury finds man guilty in 2019 fatal shooting

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly three years after a deadly shooting on the Pine Ridge Reservation, a federal jury has convicted a 29-year-old man of first-degree murder. Colton Bagola shot and killed 30-year-old Sloane Bull Bear in December of 2019. Weeks later, he made headlines again, when he...
RAPID CITY, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska man convicted in South Dakota federal court of running drug ring from prison

SIOUX FALLS - A Nebraska man has been found guilty by a South Dakota jury of running a drug ring from prison. U.S. Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced Wednesday that 38-year-old Ray Noel Camacho, also known as Pato, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by a federal jury in Sioux Falls. He was serving a 31 to 64-year prison sentence for terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The verdict was returned last week.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Panhandle Post

Authorities find man dead east of Chadron

On Nov. 8 at approximately 9:30 a.m. the Dawes County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Dawes County Attorney/Coroner and Nebraska State Patrol were called to investigate the unattended death of 49-year-old Mauro Velazquez of Greeley, Colorado in rural Dawes County. Velazquez was part of an environmental services crew...
DAWES COUNTY, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Downtown Scottsbluff Holiday parade; registration for floats needed

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Downtown Scottsbluff Holiday parade of lights is coming up on November 27th at 6:00pm. Event organizers remind those to register their floats for this upcoming event and you do so by emailing Angela at capnco@hotmail.com to register. As a remind no parking will be allowed...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Multi-car injury accident in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A multi-car accident happens in the 1600th block of 5th Avenue in Scottsbluff. One minor injury happens to a juvenile passenger, the driver of a blue pickup truck was cited for unsafe backing according to Sgt. Philip Eckerberg. The injured passenger signed a refusal to be...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Dawes County Court House opening late today

Dawes County Court House will open at 10 a.m. today November 10 to allow time for roads to be cleared and employees extra time to safely travel to work. Please use caution when traveling and allow extra time to reach your destinations safely.
rwhs.org

Regional West Welcomes One Physician and Two Providers to its Family of Clinics

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ― Regional West recently welcomed one physician and two providers to its medical staff. Wendy Reeves, MD, FACOG, is a physician with Regional West Physicians Clinic-Women’s Center. Providing women with a lifetime of complete care since 1980, The Women’s Center specializes in obstetrics and gynecology, which includes the examination, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of all aspects of women's health.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

SPONSORED: Sandberg's Implement serves Panhandle and beyond for 70 years

Sandberg's Implement in Gering is thrilled to have been serving customers in the Panhandle and beyond for 70 years. "It's very exciting to have been in business for 70 years," Crystal Sandberg of Sandberg's Implement said. "We're just so honored to be able to have been part of the community and part of the serving everyone since 1952. And we hope to be around a lot more years. Kelly's dad started the business in 1952 out of Harrisburg, Nebraska. And he started as a Massey Harris dealer, and he worked out there until 1959. And then he moved into Gering and the dealership moved to the Scottsbluff/Gering highway. It actually was in the building that Mike's Bike's are in right now and he was there for a few years. And then he moved to the corner of 10th and M Street where Fresh Foods Grocery Store is and he was there until that lot got sold to Nash Finch. That's when he moved out south here to his current location [160085 NE-71] . So, he's had several different moves over 70 years, but it's kind of fun to think about that."
GERING, NE
Panhandle Post

Eagle Radio Holiday Auction sale bill

On Nov. 17 and 18 the Eagle Radio Holiday Auction will be LIVE on all Eagle Radio stations (KCOW 92.5FM/1400AM, Double Q Country 105.9FM/97.5FM, B94.7FM) beginning at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday powered by Chadron Community Hospital. 10% of our...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron graduate recognized for teaching excellence

CHADRON – Selection as the 2022 Outstanding Teacher for the Third District by the Nebraska State Council for the Social Studies is the latest recognition Chadron State College graduate Michael Sandstrom has received in his career as a secondary school educator. A history teacher at Chadron High School, Sandstrom...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Social Work conference speakers offer advice for dealing with trauma

CHADRON – During a conference organized by Chadron State College Social Work seniors, nationally known author and keynote speaker Barbara Rubel spoke about ways for social workers, first responders, law enforcement officers, counselors, and healthcare workers to productively deal with the effects of trauma. The day-long conference also included...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy