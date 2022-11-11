Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
FBI agents team up with Fargo Police in first-of-its kind crime "outreach" at apartment complex
(Fargo, ND) -- For the first time ever, FBI agents worked with Fargo police officers in conducting an "outreach" aimed at building relationships at an apartment complex where crime is a problem. "The main reason for the outreach is there was a little bit of an uptick and anecdotal information...
wdayradionow.com
Cass County officials honor citizens, law enforcement who saved man's life
(Cass County, ND) -- Officials in Cass County are honoring four people who saved a man's life in late August. Authorities say Alyssa Redday and Nash Heminger, along with North Dakota Trooper Cameron McCann and Cass County Sheriff's Deputy Ross Krause came to the aid of a young man who had been walking along I-29 near the Kindred Exit.
wdayradionow.com
Charges pending after gun brought onto MSUM campus
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Minnesota State University Moorhead student may be facing charges after bringing a gun onto campus Tuesday morning. The Moorhead Police Department tells WDAY Radio that the student was actually caught with the firearm at an off-campus event that was sponsored by the University, but had previously been armed with the weapon earlier while on school grounds.
740thefan.com
Emergency personnel respond to multiple icy road-related accidents in F-M metro Monday
FARGO (KFGO) – Authorities on both sides of the Minnesota and North Dakota border in the F-M metro are warning drivers to buckle up, slow down, and skip the cruise control this morning after responding to a number of accidents in the area. Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow...
wdayradionow.com
Next Downtown Fargo Download meeting to take place Wednesday
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is set to hold its next Downtown Download public meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Fargo City Commission chambers. Updates on the newly opened Downtown Police substation, designated passenger loading areas for ride share providers, directed officer patrols downtown and more are all expected to be discussed.
trfradio.com
Vehicle Strikes Multiple Trees in Single Vehicle Accident
One person was injured in a single vehicle accident Sunday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Deven Burgess, 21, of Bethel was injured when the westbound 1997 Honda Civic he was driving left a snow and ice covered Highway 106 east of 430th Avenue in Perham. According to the report the vehicle rolled and struck multiple trees. Burgess was taken to Perham Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
fergusnow.com
Man Taken to Perham Hospital After Sunday Night Rollover
Just after 10 Sunday night Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man hurt after a rollover crash on icy roads. 21-year-old, Devan Burgess from Bethel, Minnesota, was traveling westbound on Highway 108 when his Honda Civic left the road, rolled and hit multiple trees.
wdayradionow.com
Bethel man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Otter Tail County crash
(Perham, MN) -- A Bethel, Minnesota man is recovering in the hospital after a crash in Otter Tail County Sunday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 21-year-old Deven Burgess was headed westbound on Highway 108 in Perham around 10 p.m. when he left the snowy, icy roadway, rolled and hit multiple trees.
valleynewslive.com
One hurt in Otter Tail County Crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is hurt after a crash on icy roads on November 13. 21-year-old, Devan Burgess was traveling westbound on Highway 108 when his vehicle left the road, rolled and hit multiple trees. Burgess was transported to Perham hospital and is being...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Youth Initiative works to identify concerns and create solutions for local teens
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Youth Initiative continues it's work aimed at improving the lives of young people in the city. "A couple years ago they did a survey that reached over 400 students in the area to hear their concerns about both mental health and about racial equity and so they gathered all that data and they shared it with school leaders, they shared it with the board of public health, Fargo public schools, the city commission, said Staff Liaison Catlyn Christie.
wdayradionow.com
City of Moorhead in negotiations to purchase land for new fire station
(Fargo, ND) -- Plans are moving forward to build a new fire station in the City of Moorhead. "Station 1 is going to stay. We're still working with MNDOT on how that solution is going to be and we're in negotiations for land for Station 3 with developers in the area and those plans are moving forward and we expect some more comprehensive plans when the fire chief selection process is done in the next 30 to 45 days or so when we have a new head of the department on board by the first of January," said Interim Fire Chief Jeff Wallin. He did not say when groundbreaking for the new station might happen.
fargomonthly.com
A Look Inside the West Fargo Rustad Recreation Center
Find activities, fun and more at the Rustad Recreation Center, located in West Fargo. Inside the doors, you’ll find different spaces featuring activities for people of all ages. At the root of this multi-level facility, is the community. With no membership fees, individuals from West Fargo, Fargo, Moorhead and the surrounding communities are welcome to use the Rustad Recreation Center with a minimal user fee. Learn what makes this facility unique, and a local favorite!
kfgo.com
Fargo police search for man wanted on felony charge and probation warrants
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department is attempting to locate Tremane Rainey, a 22-year-old with no permanent address, for Aggravated Reckless Endangerment and two Probation Violation Warrants for Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle. Rainey is 5’8″, weighs roughly 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair....
wdayradionow.com
Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up
(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
Appeal made to find missing teen in northern Minnesota
Police have put out a public appeal to find a missing 16-year-old Becker County boy. Braeden Gessell-Gullickson was last seen at his home on Oct. 31, the Becker County Sheriff's Office said. No specific details were given where the teenager is from. He's described as 5'4", weighs about 120 lbs....
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman arrested in Nebraska for having almost 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is in jail after Nebraska state troopers arrested her for having 950 suspected fentanyl pills, a smaller amount of methamphetamine, and several items of drug paraphernalia. Troopers arrested 30 year-old, Brittney Beeter, at 9:05 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop on...
valleynewslive.com
Frazee parents raise concerns about bullying in the high school
FRAZEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Bullying in schools continues to be a hot-button issue across the nation including in the Red River Valley. Our whistleblower hotline has received several complaints from parents about bullying at Frazee High School. They say the issue is now out of control. My daughter has...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fargo woman identified in fatal crash
MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Fargo woman has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a two-car crash west of Milbank. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup.
valleynewslive.com
Early morning fire at 13th Ave. Dairy Queen in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the Dairy Queen on 13th Ave. Officials say it started around 4 am. The first crews inside the building found a fire in the kitchen area, and it spread into the attic and roof space.
kfgo.com
Ralph’s Corner Bar exhibit honors beloved Moorhead bar
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — The Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County announces a new exhibit remembering Ralph’s Corner Bar, a popular social spot in downtown Moorhead. The bar was torn down in 2005 and there was a lot of pushback from regulars who frequented the bar. The...
