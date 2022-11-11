ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Cass County officials honor citizens, law enforcement who saved man's life

(Cass County, ND) -- Officials in Cass County are honoring four people who saved a man's life in late August. Authorities say Alyssa Redday and Nash Heminger, along with North Dakota Trooper Cameron McCann and Cass County Sheriff's Deputy Ross Krause came to the aid of a young man who had been walking along I-29 near the Kindred Exit.
Charges pending after gun brought onto MSUM campus

(Moorhead, MN) -- A Minnesota State University Moorhead student may be facing charges after bringing a gun onto campus Tuesday morning. The Moorhead Police Department tells WDAY Radio that the student was actually caught with the firearm at an off-campus event that was sponsored by the University, but had previously been armed with the weapon earlier while on school grounds.
Next Downtown Fargo Download meeting to take place Wednesday

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is set to hold its next Downtown Download public meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Fargo City Commission chambers. Updates on the newly opened Downtown Police substation, designated passenger loading areas for ride share providers, directed officer patrols downtown and more are all expected to be discussed.
trfradio.com

Vehicle Strikes Multiple Trees in Single Vehicle Accident

One person was injured in a single vehicle accident Sunday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Deven Burgess, 21, of Bethel was injured when the westbound 1997 Honda Civic he was driving left a snow and ice covered Highway 106 east of 430th Avenue in Perham. According to the report the vehicle rolled and struck multiple trees. Burgess was taken to Perham Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
Fargo Youth Initiative works to identify concerns and create solutions for local teens

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Youth Initiative continues it's work aimed at improving the lives of young people in the city. "A couple years ago they did a survey that reached over 400 students in the area to hear their concerns about both mental health and about racial equity and so they gathered all that data and they shared it with school leaders, they shared it with the board of public health, Fargo public schools, the city commission, said Staff Liaison Catlyn Christie.
City of Moorhead in negotiations to purchase land for new fire station

(Fargo, ND) -- Plans are moving forward to build a new fire station in the City of Moorhead. "Station 1 is going to stay. We're still working with MNDOT on how that solution is going to be and we're in negotiations for land for Station 3 with developers in the area and those plans are moving forward and we expect some more comprehensive plans when the fire chief selection process is done in the next 30 to 45 days or so when we have a new head of the department on board by the first of January," said Interim Fire Chief Jeff Wallin. He did not say when groundbreaking for the new station might happen.
A Look Inside the West Fargo Rustad Recreation Center

Find activities, fun and more at the Rustad Recreation Center, located in West Fargo. Inside the doors, you’ll find different spaces featuring activities for people of all ages. At the root of this multi-level facility, is the community. With no membership fees, individuals from West Fargo, Fargo, Moorhead and the surrounding communities are welcome to use the Rustad Recreation Center with a minimal user fee. Learn what makes this facility unique, and a local favorite!
Fargo police search for man wanted on felony charge and probation warrants

FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department is attempting to locate Tremane Rainey, a 22-year-old with no permanent address, for Aggravated Reckless Endangerment and two Probation Violation Warrants for Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle. Rainey is 5’8″, weighs roughly 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair....
Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up

(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
Frazee parents raise concerns about bullying in the high school

FRAZEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Bullying in schools continues to be a hot-button issue across the nation including in the Red River Valley. Our whistleblower hotline has received several complaints from parents about bullying at Frazee High School. They say the issue is now out of control. My daughter has...
Early morning fire at 13th Ave. Dairy Queen in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the Dairy Queen on 13th Ave. Officials say it started around 4 am. The first crews inside the building found a fire in the kitchen area, and it spread into the attic and roof space.
Ralph’s Corner Bar exhibit honors beloved Moorhead bar

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — The Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County announces a new exhibit remembering Ralph’s Corner Bar, a popular social spot in downtown Moorhead. The bar was torn down in 2005 and there was a lot of pushback from regulars who frequented the bar. The...
