Ripley, WV

All lanes of I-77 back open near Ripley, West Virginia after tractor-trailer crash

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

UPDATE (4:37 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11): Jackson County dispatchers say that all lanes of I-77 are now back open in the Ripley area.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—All lanes of I-77 are blocked due to a crash on Friday afternoon.

Jackson County dispatchers say that two tractor-trailers were involved in the crash, and one of them rolled over on its side.

No injuries were reported.

Dispatchers say that the roadway will be closed in both directions for several hours while crews clean up a significant amount of debris.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

