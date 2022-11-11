ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

Man sentenced for killing Texas girlfriend pregnant with twins

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, a Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after learning she was pregnant with twins, was sentenced to life in prison without parole following his capital murder conviction, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. “This poor woman opened the door...
HOUSTON, TX
KTRE

Austin resident wins $1 million in Texas Lottery scratch game

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - An Austin-area resident claimed the $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Money. The ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store at 18810 Highway 290 E. (Building 2-201) in Elgin. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. “This was the second of four top prizes...
AUSTIN, TX
KTRE

Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive from Pecos arrested

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Jose Hernandez from Pecos, was arrested in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on Nov. 9. Hernandez had been wanted since June 2021, after the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office issued two warrants for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
PECOS, TX
KTRE

Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district has been fired after a late-night motion from a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The board voted 5-4 to dismiss Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on Monday night, after board member Daniel Foganholi...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
KTRE

Korean War veteran’s military honors restored after 70 years

Winston-Salem, N.C. (WXII) – An 89-year-old North Carolina man who fought in the Korean War has had his veteran status and Purple Heart restored with the help of a legal clinic. “I’ve been exonerated from a burden that I carried for 70 years,” veteran James Brown said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy