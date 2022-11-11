Read full article on original website
Man sentenced for killing Texas girlfriend pregnant with twins
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, a Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after learning she was pregnant with twins, was sentenced to life in prison without parole following his capital murder conviction, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. “This poor woman opened the door...
Austin resident wins $1 million in Texas Lottery scratch game
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - An Austin-area resident claimed the $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Money. The ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store at 18810 Highway 290 E. (Building 2-201) in Elgin. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. “This was the second of four top prizes...
11-year-old shot and killed by sibling while mother was at work, police say
IVES ESTATES, Fla. (CNN) – Authorities in South Florida are investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy Thursday evening. Early indications show the child was accidentally shot by a 13-year-old sibling. The boy who died later at the hospital was with his four siblings, ages 9 to 15,...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive from Pecos arrested
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Jose Hernandez from Pecos, was arrested in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on Nov. 9. Hernandez had been wanted since June 2021, after the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office issued two warrants for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district has been fired after a late-night motion from a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The board voted 5-4 to dismiss Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on Monday night, after board member Daniel Foganholi...
Korean War veteran’s military honors restored after 70 years
Winston-Salem, N.C. (WXII) – An 89-year-old North Carolina man who fought in the Korean War has had his veteran status and Purple Heart restored with the help of a legal clinic. “I’ve been exonerated from a burden that I carried for 70 years,” veteran James Brown said.
Former O’Donnell boys basketball coach indicted, charged with enticement of minor
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former boys basketball coach for O’Donnell ISD has been federally indicted on charges involving inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old student. Nicholas Dominique Bueno, 27, has been indicted on the following:. One count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. Three counts of the...
State Representative Tom Craddick files bill to update outdated terminology for those with intellectual disabilities
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a press release from State Representative Tom Craddick’s office, today, Representative Craddick filed House Bill 446 to update the Texas statute references for those with intellectual disabilities. By updating the terminology used in statute that refer to intellectual disabilities, it will help in...
