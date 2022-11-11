Read full article on original website
One killed in single-vehicle crash in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person has died after a fatal collision occurred on Old Chappells Ferry Road at approximately 4:45a.m. Sunday morning. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1997 Honda Sedan was traveling North on Old Chappell Ferry Road, went left off the road, striking […]
WRDW-TV
Single-vehicle crashes kill 3 people in 2 days across the region
EHRHARDT, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Single-vehicle crashes have killed three people in two days in the region, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The first of two deadly crashes Sunday morning was reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near Hi Ki Pen Road about six miles west of Ehrhardt in Bamberg County.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: One person dead after veering off road in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway patrol says one person is dead after veering off the side of the road. Troopers say a 32 year-old driver was driving North on Old Chappells Ferry Rd. near Bolder Dr. driving a Honda sedan around 4:45 this morning. Officials say...
iheart.com
One Dead, Another Arrested After Lexington County Crash
(Lexington County, SC)-- One person is dead and another is in custody after a crash in Lexington County. A car went off the road southeast of Swansea, hit a tree, and overturned Saturday morning. Forty-year-old Michael Nelvin Gordon of Gaston was killed and the 40-year-old driver, Darlene Michelle Richardson, was...
AOL Corp
Driver killed crashing into culvert by Midlands road, SC Highway Patrol says
A Midlands resident was killed in an early-morning car crash, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday. The single-vehicle collision happened at about 4:45 a.m. in Saluda County, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. A 1997 Honda sedan was driving north on Old Chappells Ferry Road when it crossed the...
abccolumbia.com
Road blocked as West Columbia Police respond to barricaded subject
West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in West Columbia say they have blocked off Westgate Dr. to investigate a person barricaded in a home. Investigators say they believe it is an isolated incident and are asking people to avoid the area. This is a developing situation.
coladaily.com
Lexington Coroner identifies Comanchee Trail homicide victim
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is releasing the identity of a man who was shot and killed during an incident Monday shortly after 1:30 pm. at 1035 Comanchee Trail located in Riverbanks Retreat Apartments. According to Fisher, Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the...
WIS-TV
Deadly early morning crash in Saluda County under investigation
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -A deadly early morning crash in Saluda County is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Investigators said the crash happened at around 5 a.m. on Old Chappell Ferry Rd near Boulder Drive. The vehicle in the crash was heading north when it went over...
coladaily.com
Lexington coroner identifies victim involved in Calhoun Road collision
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died in a single-vehicle collision in Swansea Saturday morning. According to Fisher, Michael Nelvin Gordon, 40, of Gaston, was the passenger in the vehicle traveling westbound on Calhoun Road when the driver failed to navigate the curve, leaving the right side of the roadway and hitting a tree.
wach.com
Richland County Deputy Coroner offers solution for families with missing headstones
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX News has been looking into a troubling issue for weeks. Now we have found a fix after several families drove by their loved ones graves and noticed headstones were missing from the cemetery. After seeing our series of stories, the Richland County Coroner’s...
WIS-TV
Comanchee Trail death under investigation, victim identified
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday morning Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, identified the victim of the shooting on Comanchee Trail. Fisher said Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, of West Columbia was shot and killed on Nov. 14 around 1:30 p.m. at the Riverbank Retreat Apartments. Craft was shot multiple times...
wach.com
1 dead in West Columbia domestic violence shooting incident
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a domestic violence-related shooting incident. According to Lexington Coroner Margaret Fisher, a man is dead. Officials say around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Westgate Drive. A woman, who has been identified as...
1 dead, 1 arrested after deputies say argument leads to shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) say one person has died and a suspect has been arrested after an argument led to a shooting Sunday afternoon. According to RCSD, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Hardwood Drive...
WIS-TV
Sumter Co. man caught on camera breaking into vape shop
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Perry Grant was arrested after breaking into a vape shop on Nov. 15. Grant used a rock to break the front glass and steal multiple items and cash. Investigators say Grant was caught on camera committing the...
WIS-TV
Columbia and Forest Acres plagued by a string of 13 burglaries
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - Money, jewelry, passports, tools, guns -- all stolen near the Columbia/Forest Acres border. Investigators with the cites’ two police departments are grappling with 13 burglaries in the area since September. Nine of the burglaries happened in Columbia, while four took place in Forest Acres.
WRDW-TV
Single-vehicle crash kills driver south of Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died in a crash Friday just outside Orangeburg. The wreck happened at 10:15 a.m. on Cannon Bridge Road, three miles south of Orangeburg, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A Volkswagen Tiguan was traveling south on Cannon Bridge near Rivermont Road when the...
WJCL
Authorities: 16-year-old dead in South Carolina, 2 drive-by shootings follow
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, and two drive-by shootings that followed. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, the injured teen was dropped off at the Colleton Medical Center early Sunday...
abccolumbia.com
GMC Tuesday Headlines: Columbia man arrested for fatal shooting & Flu activity spreads across the state
Tuesday headlines: Richland county deputies arrest a man accused of a fatal shooting. DHEC reports a widespread of flu activity.
coladaily.com
Man arrested for deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a man for a deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr. According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the 100 block of Hardwood Dr. in Columbia on Sunday around 4:25 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Deputies located a man outside...
live5news.com
16-year-old dies in drive-by shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a teen dead. Deputies say the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was dropped off at the Colleton County Medical Center by an unknown person and later died from his injuries. Two more...
