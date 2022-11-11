ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

WJBF

One killed in single-vehicle crash in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person has died after a fatal collision occurred on Old Chappells Ferry Road at approximately 4:45a.m. Sunday morning. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1997 Honda Sedan was traveling North on Old Chappell Ferry Road, went left off the road, striking […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Single-vehicle crashes kill 3 people in 2 days across the region

EHRHARDT, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Single-vehicle crashes have killed three people in two days in the region, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The first of two deadly crashes Sunday morning was reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near Hi Ki Pen Road about six miles west of Ehrhardt in Bamberg County.
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: One person dead after veering off road in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway patrol says one person is dead after veering off the side of the road. Troopers say a 32 year-old driver was driving North on Old Chappells Ferry Rd. near Bolder Dr. driving a Honda sedan around 4:45 this morning. Officials say...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

One Dead, Another Arrested After Lexington County Crash

(Lexington County, SC)-- One person is dead and another is in custody after a crash in Lexington County. A car went off the road southeast of Swansea, hit a tree, and overturned Saturday morning. Forty-year-old Michael Nelvin Gordon of Gaston was killed and the 40-year-old driver, Darlene Michelle Richardson, was...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington Coroner identifies Comanchee Trail homicide victim

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is releasing the identity of a man who was shot and killed during an incident Monday shortly after 1:30 pm. at 1035 Comanchee Trail located in Riverbanks Retreat Apartments. According to Fisher, Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Deadly early morning crash in Saluda County under investigation

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -A deadly early morning crash in Saluda County is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Investigators said the crash happened at around 5 a.m. on Old Chappell Ferry Rd near Boulder Drive. The vehicle in the crash was heading north when it went over...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington coroner identifies victim involved in Calhoun Road collision

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died in a single-vehicle collision in Swansea Saturday morning. According to Fisher, Michael Nelvin Gordon, 40, of Gaston, was the passenger in the vehicle traveling westbound on Calhoun Road when the driver failed to navigate the curve, leaving the right side of the roadway and hitting a tree.
SWANSEA, SC
WIS-TV

Comanchee Trail death under investigation, victim identified

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday morning Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, identified the victim of the shooting on Comanchee Trail. Fisher said Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, of West Columbia was shot and killed on Nov. 14 around 1:30 p.m. at the Riverbank Retreat Apartments. Craft was shot multiple times...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

1 dead in West Columbia domestic violence shooting incident

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a domestic violence-related shooting incident. According to Lexington Coroner Margaret Fisher, a man is dead. Officials say around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Westgate Drive. A woman, who has been identified as...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Co. man caught on camera breaking into vape shop

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Perry Grant was arrested after breaking into a vape shop on Nov. 15. Grant used a rock to break the front glass and steal multiple items and cash. Investigators say Grant was caught on camera committing the...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia and Forest Acres plagued by a string of 13 burglaries

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - Money, jewelry, passports, tools, guns -- all stolen near the Columbia/Forest Acres border. Investigators with the cites’ two police departments are grappling with 13 burglaries in the area since September. Nine of the burglaries happened in Columbia, while four took place in Forest Acres.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Single-vehicle crash kills driver south of Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died in a crash Friday just outside Orangeburg. The wreck happened at 10:15 a.m. on Cannon Bridge Road, three miles south of Orangeburg, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A Volkswagen Tiguan was traveling south on Cannon Bridge near Rivermont Road when the...
ORANGEBURG, SC
coladaily.com

Man arrested for deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a man for a deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr. According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the 100 block of Hardwood Dr. in Columbia on Sunday around 4:25 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Deputies located a man outside...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

16-year-old dies in drive-by shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a teen dead. Deputies say the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was dropped off at the Colleton County Medical Center by an unknown person and later died from his injuries. Two more...

