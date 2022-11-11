Read full article on original website
Related
kezi.com
As RSV cases surge, Gov. Brown issues order to help hospitals
SALEM, Ore. -- Governor Kate Brown has issued an executive order to help Oregon hospitals fight a surge of pediatric cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus. Officials say RSV is a common virus that is spread through coughing and sneezing and tends to present flu-like symptoms. Children are most often at risk, but symptoms tend to be mild. However, officials say that kids under the age of two are most at risk of severe disease.
kezi.com
Gun sales up as gun control Measure 114 looks to pass
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon Measure 114, a bill that will enact restrictions on firearm purchases and magazine sizes, is looking likely to pass with over 51% of Oregon voters in favor of the bill, and gun retailers are seeing an increase in customers looking to buy before the law goes into effect.
Comments / 0