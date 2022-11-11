SALEM, Ore. -- Governor Kate Brown has issued an executive order to help Oregon hospitals fight a surge of pediatric cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus. Officials say RSV is a common virus that is spread through coughing and sneezing and tends to present flu-like symptoms. Children are most often at risk, but symptoms tend to be mild. However, officials say that kids under the age of two are most at risk of severe disease.

OREGON STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO