Two early Andy Warhol paintings were sold at auction in New York on Tuesday by the family of the pop art visionary, the first in a series of little-known works that will reach the art market, his nephew told AFP. The 1948 self-portrait "Nosepicker 1: Why Pick on Me" went for $491,400 including fees, while "Living Room," also from 1948, sold for $315,000 at a sale organized by New York's Phillips. According to his nephew Warhola, who kept the "a" in the family name, the works sold on Tuesday may interest collectors "who own a lot of Warhol, and they have to fill out their collection with something very early."

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 37 MINUTES AGO