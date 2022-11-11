ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Warhol nephew auctions two early works by pop art visionary

Two early Andy Warhol paintings were sold at auction in New York on Tuesday by the family of the pop art visionary, the first in a series of little-known works that will reach the art market, his nephew told AFP. The 1948 self-portrait "Nosepicker 1: Why Pick on Me" went for $491,400 including fees, while "Living Room," also from 1948, sold for $315,000 at a sale organized by New York's Phillips. According to his nephew Warhola, who kept the "a" in the family name, the works sold on Tuesday may interest collectors "who own a lot of Warhol, and they have to fill out their collection with something very early."
