Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell rips NFL officiating, jokes about practice habits
In his first year as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, we’re learning more and more about Kevin O’Connell each
What Christian Kirk Thinks the Jaguars’ Offense Needs To Do To Take the Next Step
Through ten games, the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense has shown glimpses, but it is clear that there is room for improvement. As a unit, the Jags rack up a lot of yards (362.2 per game), run the ball efficiently (5.1ypc), and do an excellent job at protecting the quarterback. Their struggles...
Bearcats Crack CFP Rankings for First Time in 2022 Season
Cincinnati was back in the national polls this week as well.
Comments / 0