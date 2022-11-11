Watch your favorite OpTic members play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 LIVE at Esports Stadium Arlington
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wanted to watch your favorite competitive gamers play in-person? Well, here is your chance.
OpTic Gaming is hosting its OpTic Hangout LIVE where you can watch OpTic Texas battle it out in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in person. There will also be opportunities to meet OpTic creators, win prizes and pick up some merch.
The FREE event is this Friday, Nov. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Esports Stadium in Arlington. Even though it is free, you must pre-register for the event.
Learn more, and pre-register, by clicking here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.
Comments / 1