Arlington, TX

Watch your favorite OpTic members play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 LIVE at Esports Stadium Arlington

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wanted to watch your favorite competitive gamers play in-person? Well, here is your chance.

OpTic Gaming is hosting its OpTic Hangout LIVE where you can watch OpTic Texas battle it out in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in person. There will also be opportunities to meet OpTic creators, win prizes and pick up some merch.

The FREE event is this Friday, Nov. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Esports Stadium in Arlington. Even though it is free, you must pre-register for the event.

Learn more, and pre-register, by clicking here .

DALLAS, TX
KDAF

