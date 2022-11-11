Heads up! "Blinding sun" likely to cause problems on Colorado roads

File photo. Photo Credit: wastesoul (iStock).

If you've been living in Colorado for long, you know November marks the season of blinding sunlight during morning commutes, capable of making it impossible to see lanes ahead. Colorado Department of Transportation has issued a warning about likely safety closures due to bright glares drastically reducing visibility on some roads around the state.

One heavily trafficked road that causes problems year after year is I-70, particularly for those on eastbound lanes in the Floyd Hill area in morning hours. This roughly four-mile stretch (between exits 244 and 248), east of Idaho Springs, gets hit with an intense sun glare from sunrise to about 8:30 AM from November through February. Those along the Floyd Hill route should anticipate slower traffic speeds and potential closures, which result in a detour.

When closures take place, they typically last about 45 minutes.

Those traveling in parts of Colorado where sun glares are common should do several things to make their drive safer, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Changing the time you're on the road is the first, most obvious solution. If you're unable to do that, a few other tactics can help.

Make sure that both the inside and outside of your windshield is clean and double-check that you've got plenty of windshield wiper fluid.

Make sure you've got a good pair of sunglasses to help shade the scene and reduce glare.

Watch for warnings set to be featured on roadside signs.

Avoid slamming on the brakes when blinded by the sun, instead opting to let off the accelerator, slowing down more gradually. Remember, those behind you are likely experiencing the same issue and slamming on the brakes can result in a collision.

Another option is to avoid problematic roads altogether. Those traveling eastbound in the Floyd Hill area can detour by taking Exit 244 to US 6, either continuing through Clear Creek Canyon or taking US 40 back to I-70 at exit 248. Truckers should be aware that nothing taller than 12' 7" can travel the Clear Creek Canyon route.

It's also important to stay up-to-date with road conditions. When sun glare is particularly bad, the Colorado Department of Transportation may post about it. Stretches of road may even close. Follow them on Twitter and check for conditions on COtrip.org.