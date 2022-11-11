ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'm ready to play with him': Jadeveon Clowney anxious to see Deshaun Watson on field

By Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal
BEREA − Friday was the last practice the Browns held before Sunday's game at Miami. The next time they get on the practice field after that game, they will have an additional person with them.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will be allowed to participate in on-field activities starting Monday. However, the Browns aren't planning on any such workouts a day after returning from South Florida.

That means Wednesday is the most likely day Watson returns to the field. It'll be the first time he's been back on the practice field since Aug. 30, when his 11-game NFL Personal Conduct Policy suspension began.

"I've been waiting, we're still waiting," All-Pro defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said Friday. "I'm ready to play with him. I've played with him before, he's a big energy booster for a team, he can go out there make some crazy throws, make some plays and I think when he gets back we can open up our playbook with him a little different. It's going to be exciting to see when he gets back. I'm just ready for it. See how it goes. We need to be in a good situation when he gets back. So that's what we're fighting for right now."

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday a plan has been put in place to work Watson back into the fold. All Watson has been able to do since returning to the team facility on Oct. 10 is go through meetings, receive treatment and do strength and conditioning drills.

While Watson, who was acquired from the Houston Texans in a March 18 trade, has been sidelined, Jacoby Brissett has handled the starting quarterback job. It's already been determined that Watson will start when his suspension ends, on Dec. 4 at his former team.

"I have talked to the guys," Stefanski said. "We kind of have a plan for that moving forward. Deshaun is a great, great teammate. He has been awesome having him back in the building and in the meetings rooms. That is the next step in this where he can he get out there and practice.”

Watson's suspension is a settlement agreed to by him and the league after the NFL appealed his original six-game ban. Those violations stem from allegations made by 26 women through the judicial system in Texas of sexual misconduct or sexual assault during massages.

Of those, 24 resulted in lawsuits, 23 of which have been settled, although a 25th lawsuit was filed against Watson in Harris County, Texas, on Oct. 13 that made similar sexual misconduct claims against him. All occurred while he was still quarterback of the Texans.

The Browns head to Miami with a 3-5 record after having a bye week last week. They've ridden Jacoby Brissett at quarterback in Watson's absence, which was the plan all along once they signed him a day after the Watson trade occurred.

General manager Andrew Berry nipped any talk of Brissett remaining the starter even when Watson is eligible to play during a bye-week press conference. The Browns' longest-tenured player nipped any talk of a quarterback controversy brewing in the locker room on Thursday.

"I think the guys have been focused on playing the next game and who we have right now," All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio said Thursday. "Deshaun’s been around the team and it’s been great to have him in the building but right now, Jacoby’s been out there. He’s been our guy and that’s what we’re rolling through and I’m sure that week when he comes back it’s going to be a little bit different but honestly the team’s been focused on who we have to play, who’s playing for us right now and that’s the most important thing.”

There's a pathway to the playoffs for the Browns, one that involves Watson coming back from the suspension and playing at the high level over the final six regular-season games. That also assumes he's capable of reaching that level after having not played a regular-season game since Jan. 3, 2021, a span of 700 days.

The Browns players, though, know there's another piece to the puzzle that has nothing to do with Watson.

"We've got to win regardless if he comes back or not," All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett said. "Anything can happen, praying to God that he's healthy and everything goes right when he comes back, but I don't plan on handing it to anyone. He's coming back to us so we're all going to do our part and he's going to come in and do an exceptional job, and we fully believe that. But we've got to win for the sake of winning, wanting to be great and do great for the sake of this city. Not just for him coming back."

Contact Chris at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ

