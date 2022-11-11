Read full article on original website
Mercer football player speaks about UVA shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- For some Mercer Bears, the horrible events that took place at the University of Virginia on Sunday, hit a little too close to home. In a press conference ahead of the Bears upcoming game on Saturday, Head Coach Drew Cronic revealed that some of the football players killed in the shooting were high school teammates with some of the Mercer team.
RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles coming to the Macon Coliseum
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Get ready to travel back in time as RAIN - A Tribute to The Beatles prepares to transport you to the times of Abbey Road and the famous Rooftop Concert at the Macon Coliseum. The theatrical event that the Associated Press calls "the next best thing...
House fire on Villa Crest Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Firefighters battled a blaze on Villa Crest Avenue. No other details have been released at this time but we are working to learn more. Check with us on air and online for new details as they become available.
Middle Georgia Chick-fil-A restaurants host food drive
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Chick-fil-A invited the community to join them in doing their part to help the hungry. Participating restaurants in the Midstate teamed up with volunteers from food pantries in a food drive that offered a coupon for a free sandwich or an 8-piece nuggets in exchange for three canned goods.
Bibb Superintendent to hold Parent Engagement Sessions
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County School Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims will be holding engagement sessions open to all Bibb County parents as part of his entry plan into the School District. The meetings are intended to provide parents with an opportunity to hear from Dr. Sims as well as...
Tubman Museum in Macon hosts screening for Black Panther sequel
MACON, Ga. -- A long-awaited sequel has finally hit the box office and Maconites are geared up to see it. On the opening weekend of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Macon's Tubman Museum hosted a special screening for its members. The director of the Tubman, Harold Young, says the movie mirrors...
Bibb County School District launces online survey for community feedback
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County School District has partnered with Engage2Learn to host focus group sessions and engage with the community to seek feedback in developing the District's 5-year strategic plan. Along with community engagement sessions, the District is also looking for feedback through an online survey that...
Bibb County Deputies investigating the shooting death of a Macon woman
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after a 911 call on Monday morning. 49-year-old Claudette Brown was pronounced dead at the hospital after being driven there in a personal vehicle from Baker Drive. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones,...
Warner Robins meth ring leader pleads guilty
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Ontarrio "Torrie" Veal of Warner Robins has entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and now faces a sentence of up to 40 years in prison and a $5,000,000 fine. According to documents sent to WGXA by the Department...
Sonny's BBQ opens new restaurant on Zebulon Road
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Having broken ground way back in May and plans to open in August, Sonny's BBQ is finally open on Zebulon Road in Macon. The Local Pitmasters opened their new location on Tuesday, announcing on Facebook "It's BBQ time, Macon. Who's hungry?" Sonny's is open just in...
Toto blesses the rains down in Macon in February
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Legendary rock band Toto is bringing their 15th incarnation of the supergroup to the Macon City Auditorium this winter. You can hear the drums echoing on February 9th as John Pierce of The News, Robert Sput Searight of Ghost-Note and Snoop Dogg, Dominique Xavier Taplin of Prince and Ghost-Note, Warren Ham of Ringo Starr, and more form the lineup for this tour.
Man wanted for one death, corrections officer shooting in Henry Co. arrested in Macon
Henry County Sheriff, Reginald Scandrett and law enforcement from several counties held a press conference on Monday to update the community about the capture of former fugitive, Brenston Bernard Thomas. Sheriff Scandrett said he was elated to report that Thomas was captured by Bibb County Sheriffs and taken to the...
Bibb Co. Superintendent to host engagement session for community
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims hit the ground running in his superintendent role on July 1st. However, he says he's just getting started. Sims will now hold parent engagement sessions. He says he wants to bring parents to the table about the great possibilities for their children.
Twiggs County chase suspect identified
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A suspect has been identified and is wanted following a chase in Twiggs County that led to a county-wide school lockdown. According to the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was working traffic enforcement on I-16 when he saw a Chevrolet SUV following too closely behind a tractor-trailer when the driver of the SUV passed someone in the left lane, then got over back into the right lane without signaling and cut off another driver. The deputy then pulled out into traffic and tried to pull the SUV over.
Thanksgiving gas prices expected to break 2012 record high
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- As nearly 20% more Americans plan road trips for the holidays, gas prices are expected to break a record high set a decade ago. On Thanksgiving Day in 2012, gas prices soared to an average of $3.44 across the nation, setting a record high that would stay in place until this year as GasBuddy projects average an average price of $3.68.
GBI investigating homicide in East Dublin
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The GBI is investigating a homicide in East Dublin after a welfare check led East Dublin Police to find a man dead in his home. Following a 911 call made on Sunday morning, East Dublin Police went to a home on Pearl Street where they found 59-year-old Jeffery Bell dead from a gunshot wound.
The Macon City Auditorium gets 'Impractical' with Joe Gatto in March
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Extending his Night of Comedy tour, Impractical Joker Joe Gatto is bringing his brand of stand-up comedy to the Auditorium. The co-founder of the Tenderloins Comedy Troupe will be in Macon for one night only on March 30th. Tickets go on sale on Friday morning at...
As RSV and flu cases spike, Atrium Health Navicent amends visitation guidelines
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Out of concern for the health and wellbeing of the community and due to the number of respiratory virus cases, such as RSV and flu, rising in the Midstate, Atrium Health Navicent is limiting visitation to visitors aged 12 and older. Atrium Health Navicent says that...
'It takes a village': Daybreak celebrates 10 years fighting homelessness in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes a city to get the homeless on their feet. "I'm so proud of you. You are amazing. So proud of you," said a member of Daybreak. Serving over 10,000 people over the last 10 years, a...
Deputies: Dublin man killed in wrong-way driver crash on I-75 in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Dublin man is dead after being involved in a wrong-way driver wreck on I-75 in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday on I-75 southbound near the Pierce Avenue exit ramp. Investigators...
