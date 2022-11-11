ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

okcfox.com

First Americans Museum honors veterans with service project

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - It's the second year for the First Americans Museum's Making History Project this Veterans Day weekend. The museum is collecting the stories of those Native Americans in Oklahoma that have served in the military and are making a digital interactive project were the public can view those that have served.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Co-Parenting During The Holidays

Navigating a new family dynamic can be hard during the holidays. With divorced families, planning can be a bit more challenging. OSU family and consumer sciences educator Lisa Hamblin gives us tips on making holiday co-parenting a little easier. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Blood Institute looking for O negative donors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Blood Institute needs more O-negative blood donors. The organization said its losing hundreds of O-negative blood units a month due to a blood bag shortage. O negative is the only universal blood type, meaning it can be transfused in an emergency to any...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Post office is looking for volunteers to answer letters to Santa

The post office is looking for volunteers to answer letters to Santa this year. Once verified, these volunteers can look through letters children have written to Santa Claus. When they find one that strikes their fancy, they purchase a gift for the writer and send it to them anonymously. The program has existed for more than 100 years.
TENNESSEE STATE
okcfox.com

Running out of time: The child tax credit filing period closes Tuesday night

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Families who have yet to file for their expanded 2021 Child Tax Credit under the American Rescue Act are running out of time to file. Families who are eligible for the credit but have not been receiving monthly payments have until 1:59 a.m, CST, Nov. 16. People can click here to claim their money.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Mental Health Monday: Coping with Stress During the Holidays

It's one of the most wonderful times of the year, but it can also be incredibly stressful. From holiday parties to feeling the pressure to buy gifts, it can be a lot to handle, which is why it's important to take inventory of your mental health. If you need help...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

10 hoax school shootings reported throughout Maine in 1 day, police say

PORTLAND (WGME) — Maine State Police said 10 communities throughout the state received false reports of school shootings on Tuesday. Even schools outside the 10 communities were put into lockdown as a precautionary measure. Portland and Sanford schools each saw a large police presence as students were evacuated. The...
PORTLAND, ME
okcfox.com

Texas mom who lost daughter to flu urges people to get vaccinated

AUSTIN, Texas — Six weeks into flu season the Texas Department of State Health Services is urging people to get vaccinated against the flu—and so is a Texas mother who lost her two-year-old daughter to the virus. Across Texas and the United States, influenza activity is higher than...
TEXAS STATE

