Birmingham, AL

Gadsden warming shelters

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency said those looking for a place to warm up overnight can head to the Overnight Warming Shelter at The Salvation Army at 114 N 11th Street in Gadsden, Alabama. This week’s Daytime Warming Centers are:. Gadsden Public...
GADSDEN, AL
Man dead after shooting near Tom Brown Village in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon near the Tom Brown Village community in Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department said the shooting happened in the to the 500 Block of 41st Street North around 1:00 p.m. Police said the man, later identified as 28-year-old...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
To combat teacher shortage, Tuscaloosa City Schools will pay student teacher interns

Tuscaloosa City Schools votes to pay their student teacher interns to combat the teacher shortage. This is a pilot program that will start in January of 2023. "Because the supply the is so low on certified teachers, it forces schools systems to look at different way to lock in good quality teachers as early as possible," said Mike Daria the Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Person sought in connection to robbery at Cullman clothing store

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBMA) — A search was underway for a robbery suspect in Cullman Monday evening. The Cullman Police Department said the incident happened just after 5:00 p.m. at the Factory Connection clothing store. Police said person sought was wearing a camo print jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat...
CULLMAN, AL
Inmate stabbed to death at Donaldson Correctional Facility

An inmate was stabbed to death Monday afternoon at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was serving a life sentence for robbery after being convicted in 2008 in Mobile County. He was stabbed by another inmate on November...
BESSEMER, AL
Birmingham Water Works to credit customers impacted by billing issues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham Water Works announced Monday it will complete the process to credit all customers negatively impacted by recent months’ billing issues by November 30. BWW said the credit applies to any customers who may have experienced any overcharging through the utility’s use of mass...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Federal trial begins for woman accused of kidnapping Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — A jury was selected Monday in Tuscaloosa for the federal trial of a suspect in the kidnapping of a Birmingham 3-year-old three years ago. Derick Brown faces federal kidnapping charges in the abduction of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney. Cupcake was taken in Birmingham back in October 2019. Her body was found 10 days later.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Man dies after crash in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Cullman man died Monday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 72-year-old James L. Caudle was critically injured when the 2020 Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. The crash happened shortly before 4:30...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Cash reward offered for information on deadly Talladega County shooting

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — There is currently a $1,000 cash reward being offered by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in a fatal shooting in Talladega County. The Talladega County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday, November 12 around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded...
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
46 pounds of marijuana discovered inside luggage at Birmingham airport

Birmingham Police arrested two woman and seized 46 pounds of marijuana at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department Special Enforcement Division’s Vice/Narcotics Unit, along with members of the ALEA Drug Taskforce Region G, carried out the investigation after receiving information that a large amount of marijuana was coming into the airport.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Pinson woman killed in wreck on Highway 280

A 38-year-old woman from Pinson was killed in a crash on Highway 280 Thursday night. Amy Leigh Fulton has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner as the driver of one of the cars involved in the two-car crash near the intersection of Dolly Ridge Road and Cahaba River Road.
PINSON, AL
Suspects captured after burglaries in Southside

Multiple police agencies were involved in a search for three suspects near Cherry Street and Hwy 77 in Ohatchee. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, the search was for three Hispanic males who were involved in burglarizing a jewelry store in Southside. Police said guns were stolen from the...
OHATCHEE, AL
Pinson man killed in Saturday night crash

A 67-year-old Pinson man was killed in a wreck Saturday night. Daniel Maurice Seward was the only person in the vehicle when it was found in a ditch in the 8000 block of Bradford Road in Pinson Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 9:30 P.M. The cause of the...
PINSON, AL

