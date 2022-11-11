Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Gadsden warming shelters
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency said those looking for a place to warm up overnight can head to the Overnight Warming Shelter at The Salvation Army at 114 N 11th Street in Gadsden, Alabama. This week’s Daytime Warming Centers are:. Gadsden Public...
ABC 33/40 News
Martha Gaskins Elementary School students named champions in virtual robotics competition
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Six fifth grade students at Martha Gaskins Elementary School, who make up a team named "Robotic Griffins", were named the Eastern U.S. Champions of the Fall 2022 CoderZ League Robotics Competition. A second team at the school, called "Mr. Verma's #1 Kids", placed 12th in...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Gadsden awarded $147,000 grant for new remote emergency response robots
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Gadsden was awarded a Homeland Security Grant for $147,187 to secure two new emergency response robots. A city spokesperson said the units will replace a 21-year old piece of equipment that is now unserviceable and subject to breakdowns during operation. “I appreciate...
ABC 33/40 News
Man dead after shooting near Tom Brown Village in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon near the Tom Brown Village community in Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department said the shooting happened in the to the 500 Block of 41st Street North around 1:00 p.m. Police said the man, later identified as 28-year-old...
ABC 33/40 News
To combat teacher shortage, Tuscaloosa City Schools will pay student teacher interns
Tuscaloosa City Schools votes to pay their student teacher interns to combat the teacher shortage. This is a pilot program that will start in January of 2023. "Because the supply the is so low on certified teachers, it forces schools systems to look at different way to lock in good quality teachers as early as possible," said Mike Daria the Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent.
ABC 33/40 News
Person sought in connection to robbery at Cullman clothing store
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBMA) — A search was underway for a robbery suspect in Cullman Monday evening. The Cullman Police Department said the incident happened just after 5:00 p.m. at the Factory Connection clothing store. Police said person sought was wearing a camo print jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin speaks at congressional hearing on cannabis laws, reform
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin spoke at a congressional hearing Tuesday on “Developments in State Cannabis Laws and Bipartisan Cannabis Reforms at the Federal Level.”. "I want to thank the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties in advance for inviting me and my...
ABC 33/40 News
Free Naloxone training in Walker County could help combat opioid overdoses
The Nauvoo Volunteer Fire Department and The Healing Network of Walker County are teaming up with VitAL, Project Freedom, and the Jefferson County Department of Health for free community Naloxone training. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The training is Saturday,...
ABC 33/40 News
No timetable to restart Northern Beltline with $369 million in federal funding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Boom or bust. The long debated Northern Beltline has new life with an infusion of federal cash. But still billions of dollars more are needed to complete the 52 mile bypass around Birmingham. "It will have a tremendous impact on Jefferson County," remarked county...
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson, Tuscaloosa County schools working to improve test scores in failing schools
Across the state 79 schools are listed on the Alabama State Department of Education's Failing Schools list. Six of those schools come from Jefferson and Tuscaloosa County School districts. Five are in the Jefferson County School District. On the previous list, published with numbers from before the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
ABC 33/40 News
Inmate stabbed to death at Donaldson Correctional Facility
An inmate was stabbed to death Monday afternoon at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was serving a life sentence for robbery after being convicted in 2008 in Mobile County. He was stabbed by another inmate on November...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Water Works to credit customers impacted by billing issues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham Water Works announced Monday it will complete the process to credit all customers negatively impacted by recent months’ billing issues by November 30. BWW said the credit applies to any customers who may have experienced any overcharging through the utility’s use of mass...
ABC 33/40 News
Federal trial begins for woman accused of kidnapping Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — A jury was selected Monday in Tuscaloosa for the federal trial of a suspect in the kidnapping of a Birmingham 3-year-old three years ago. Derick Brown faces federal kidnapping charges in the abduction of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney. Cupcake was taken in Birmingham back in October 2019. Her body was found 10 days later.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Overnight freeze warning in place to start the week
COLD, DRY SUNDAY: Despite a sunny sky, we are forecasting a high in the 47-52 degree range today over the northern half of Alabama... the average high for Birmingham on November 13 is 66. Tomorrow will be dry and warmer with a high around 60, but clouds return tomorrow night,...
ABC 33/40 News
Man dies after crash in Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Cullman man died Monday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 72-year-old James L. Caudle was critically injured when the 2020 Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. The crash happened shortly before 4:30...
ABC 33/40 News
Cash reward offered for information on deadly Talladega County shooting
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — There is currently a $1,000 cash reward being offered by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in a fatal shooting in Talladega County. The Talladega County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday, November 12 around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded...
ABC 33/40 News
46 pounds of marijuana discovered inside luggage at Birmingham airport
Birmingham Police arrested two woman and seized 46 pounds of marijuana at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department Special Enforcement Division’s Vice/Narcotics Unit, along with members of the ALEA Drug Taskforce Region G, carried out the investigation after receiving information that a large amount of marijuana was coming into the airport.
ABC 33/40 News
Pinson woman killed in wreck on Highway 280
A 38-year-old woman from Pinson was killed in a crash on Highway 280 Thursday night. Amy Leigh Fulton has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner as the driver of one of the cars involved in the two-car crash near the intersection of Dolly Ridge Road and Cahaba River Road.
ABC 33/40 News
Suspects captured after burglaries in Southside
Multiple police agencies were involved in a search for three suspects near Cherry Street and Hwy 77 in Ohatchee. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, the search was for three Hispanic males who were involved in burglarizing a jewelry store in Southside. Police said guns were stolen from the...
ABC 33/40 News
Pinson man killed in Saturday night crash
A 67-year-old Pinson man was killed in a wreck Saturday night. Daniel Maurice Seward was the only person in the vehicle when it was found in a ditch in the 8000 block of Bradford Road in Pinson Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 9:30 P.M. The cause of the...
Comments / 0