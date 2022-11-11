ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Coronado Village Garden - growing more than plants

CONVERSE, Texas - A garden is where things that are thoughtfully tended grow and flourish. Coronado Village Elementary has not only created a garden, but they have also become one. The CVE garden was imagined first by Rachal Ramirez, a teacher new to CVE, who loves gardening and noticed that...
CONVERSE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police needs your help looking for missing endangered man

SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help looking for a missing man. Michael “Mike” Clede, 74-years-old, was last seen on October 28th at the 100 block of Dallas Street. Police say he has a medical condition and is in need of a doctor’s attention. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing, but he wears glasses.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio woman in business to put your best face forward

Loving the skin you're in is Ginger Gold's top priority. Fox News Midday along with our partners, TAAN-TV, The African American TV Network are spotlighting Gold's company, Ginger Gold Beauty. Gold has several events lined up, including basic beauty classes, and one on one makeup tutorials. For more information, click...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Why your heating bill could be higher this winter

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Joyce Garcia has found different ways to heat her northwest side home for 30 years. "I just have a little wall heater that the city put in about five to seven years ago and I have an electric heater in the bathroom for mornings only," says Garcia.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The risks - and myths - of lung cancer

SAN ANTONIO - One in 16 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime. The CDC says it is the leading cause of cancer deaths and the second most common cancer among both men and women in the U.S. Dr. Robert Maximos, a pulmonologist from UT Health San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

CPS Energy transformer shortage delays housing projects

Supply chain shortages are affecting the housing market, "with everything there's a lot of delays, whether it's labor or lumber or any of the other materials," says San Antonio Realtor MarkAnthony Ball. Ball recently helped a family close on a home, but it took over six months just to get...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Doctor gives tips to parents as RSV cases increase

SAN ANTONIO - The cold weather has moved in, bringing the flu season with it but also this year, doctors say the number of RSV cases is especially high. And it's cause for concern for parents to make sure they know the signs of RSC and how to best handle it if their little ones catch it.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police still searching for San Antonio man reported missing since October

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for Jonathan Wilson. Wilson is a white male who is bald and has green eyes. He stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen back in October 23, 2022, wearing a light-colored jean jacket, black slacks, and a baseball cap on the 1500 block of Thousand Oaks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Erik Cantu smiles with his dad 6 weeks after being shot several times by SA police officer

SAN ANTONIO - After weeks of agonizing over the fate of his son, a father smiled with him for the first time since he was shot by a San Antonio Police officer. Erik Cantu Sr. recently posted an photo on a GoFundMe page showing him and his son Erik Jr. smiling in the hospital, a first after his son has been through numerous surgeries and was on a ventilator to help him breath.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The Goo Goo Dolls to perform in San Antonio on Wednesday

Platinum-selling rock back Goo Goo Dolls will be in San Antonio Wednesday night, playing at the Tobin Center. Their brand-new album ‘Chaos in Bloom’ was released in August. The Buffalo, New York-rockers have had a string of success going all the way back to the late '80's. More...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Maná is coming to San Antonio next April for their new 2023 tour!

SAN ANTONIO – Attention all Maná fans! Maná is coming to San Antonio next April for their new “Mexico Lindo y Querido US Tour.”. Maná is kicking off their tour on February 10-11 in Los Angeles, California. They’ll be performing their greatest hits at the AT&T center on April 1st.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

City Council issues vote of no confidence following Clayton Perry's arrest

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council members have voted to censure and vote of no confidence to District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. He is now on leave of absence. “The main motion has been amended to remove the language related to remorse and resignation, but now it includes the temporary vacancy process and retains the no confidence,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

