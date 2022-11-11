Read full article on original website
The San Antonio Spurs partner giving away millions
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?
Hardin-Simmons Selected For NCAA Football Playoffs
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now open
SAMMinistries’ annual Empty Bowls fundraiser, featuring one-of-a-kind arts
SAN ANTONIO - The 22nd annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser held by SAMMinistries raised money to combat homelessness. it's the first time since 2020 the fundraiser was held in person because of the Covid-19 pandemic. As you can see, there were one-of-a-kind works of art created by locals, along with a...
Dial 211 if you need your free meal delivered from Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner
SAN ANTONIO - United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County's 211 helplines is now accepting calls to arrange home deliveries for free meals for the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner for homebound or physically impaired individuals. It's the 43rd annual event and a total of 3,200 meals will be delivered....
Over $22 million from Uvalde Together We Rise Fund to be dispersed Monday
UVALDE, Texas - Six months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers, funds are set to be distributed to help those still dealing with the pain of that fateful day back in May. The Uvalde Together We Rise Fund...
Children's Hospital of SA look to fill nursing positions at Wednesday's hiring event
SAN ANTONIO - The Children's Hospital of San Antonio is looking to fill several full time and part time nursing positions. They are hosting an in-person hiring event from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday at The Cove at 606 West Cypress St. Candidates will have the opportunity to meet and speak...
Coronado Village Garden - growing more than plants
CONVERSE, Texas - A garden is where things that are thoughtfully tended grow and flourish. Coronado Village Elementary has not only created a garden, but they have also become one. The CVE garden was imagined first by Rachal Ramirez, a teacher new to CVE, who loves gardening and noticed that...
Police needs your help looking for missing endangered man
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help looking for a missing man. Michael “Mike” Clede, 74-years-old, was last seen on October 28th at the 100 block of Dallas Street. Police say he has a medical condition and is in need of a doctor’s attention. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing, but he wears glasses.
Surge of polar air to keep morning temperatures near freezing in San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO - You're going to been a bigger jacket Tuesday morning, as the temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Those temperatures will increase into the upper 50s in the afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun. The high is expected to be 58 degrees.
San Antonio woman in business to put your best face forward
Loving the skin you're in is Ginger Gold's top priority. Fox News Midday along with our partners, TAAN-TV, The African American TV Network are spotlighting Gold's company, Ginger Gold Beauty. Gold has several events lined up, including basic beauty classes, and one on one makeup tutorials. For more information, click...
Why your heating bill could be higher this winter
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Joyce Garcia has found different ways to heat her northwest side home for 30 years. "I just have a little wall heater that the city put in about five to seven years ago and I have an electric heater in the bathroom for mornings only," says Garcia.
AMBER Alert discontinued, but search goes on for 13-year-old from San Antonio, DPS says
SANANTONIO - The Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl who disappeared from the Northwest Side of San Antonio has been called off. DPS discontinued the Amber Alert due to no new leads returning from the Amber Alert. Joanna Luna is still an active missing. Police say Joanna was last seen...
The risks - and myths - of lung cancer
SAN ANTONIO - One in 16 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime. The CDC says it is the leading cause of cancer deaths and the second most common cancer among both men and women in the U.S. Dr. Robert Maximos, a pulmonologist from UT Health San...
CPS Energy transformer shortage delays housing projects
Supply chain shortages are affecting the housing market, "with everything there's a lot of delays, whether it's labor or lumber or any of the other materials," says San Antonio Realtor MarkAnthony Ball. Ball recently helped a family close on a home, but it took over six months just to get...
Doctor gives tips to parents as RSV cases increase
SAN ANTONIO - The cold weather has moved in, bringing the flu season with it but also this year, doctors say the number of RSV cases is especially high. And it's cause for concern for parents to make sure they know the signs of RSC and how to best handle it if their little ones catch it.
Police still searching for San Antonio man reported missing since October
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for Jonathan Wilson. Wilson is a white male who is bald and has green eyes. He stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen back in October 23, 2022, wearing a light-colored jean jacket, black slacks, and a baseball cap on the 1500 block of Thousand Oaks.
Erik Cantu smiles with his dad 6 weeks after being shot several times by SA police officer
SAN ANTONIO - After weeks of agonizing over the fate of his son, a father smiled with him for the first time since he was shot by a San Antonio Police officer. Erik Cantu Sr. recently posted an photo on a GoFundMe page showing him and his son Erik Jr. smiling in the hospital, a first after his son has been through numerous surgeries and was on a ventilator to help him breath.
A family was quick to evacuate after a fire erupted at their Northside home
SAN ANTONIO – A family was able to quickly evacuate their Northside home after a fire erupted overnight. Firefighters were dispatched to the 3300 block of Cadbury Street at around 2:57 a.m. for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the...
The Goo Goo Dolls to perform in San Antonio on Wednesday
Platinum-selling rock back Goo Goo Dolls will be in San Antonio Wednesday night, playing at the Tobin Center. Their brand-new album ‘Chaos in Bloom’ was released in August. The Buffalo, New York-rockers have had a string of success going all the way back to the late '80's. More...
Maná is coming to San Antonio next April for their new 2023 tour!
SAN ANTONIO – Attention all Maná fans! Maná is coming to San Antonio next April for their new “Mexico Lindo y Querido US Tour.”. Maná is kicking off their tour on February 10-11 in Los Angeles, California. They’ll be performing their greatest hits at the AT&T center on April 1st.
Protestors will gather at City Hall this weekend two months after the death of Mahsa Amini
SAN ANTONIO - Reaction coming in following nationwide protests in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini two months ago. The 22-year-old woman was detained by morality police for allegedly violating strict dress code rules. CNN reported that Iranian authorities are brutally cracking down on protesters, including an Iranian...
City Council issues vote of no confidence following Clayton Perry's arrest
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council members have voted to censure and vote of no confidence to District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. He is now on leave of absence. “The main motion has been amended to remove the language related to remorse and resignation, but now it includes the temporary vacancy process and retains the no confidence,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
