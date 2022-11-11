ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

Missing California teenager left home without shoes and hasn't been seen since

By Rachel Schilke, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
