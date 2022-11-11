ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Absecon, NJ

97.3 ESPN

Dave Weinberg’s Commanders-Eagles 2-minute drill

A quick back at the Philadelphia Eagles first loss of the season to the Washington Commanders. Eagles’ best number: 3 (Jalen Hurts’ total touchdowns) Eagles’ worst number: 4 (Eagles turnovers) View from my living room:. Washington had the second-most impressive win Monday night. The Movin’ On Up...
WASHINGTON, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies

Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Blue Jackets Preview: Stop the Bleeding

After taking a loss in Columbus last Thursday, the Flyers return home didn't go as planned. A pair of losses in back-to-back afternoon games suddenly have turned a 7-3-2 start back into a 7-6-3 record with three straight regulation losses. The Flyers are back on the road and back in...
COLUMBUS, OH
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Bad Habits Finally Catching Up

After winning four of their first six games, the Flyers had a three-day break in the schedule. They picked up another win on the back of their netminder when they returned, then lost the next three games, two of them in overtime. Leaning on your goaltending will only get you...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

South Jersey Mom Learns Her Fate After Suffocating Baby 'Getting In Way Of Affair'

A New Jersey mom of three has learned her fate after being convicted of suffocating her toddler who prosecutors say she killed in part for interfering with her affair. Heather Reynolds, 45, of Sicklerville, was sentenced by Judge Gwendolyn Blue on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to life in prison without parole for the murder of her 17-month-old son Axel on May 10, 2018, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay announced.
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Rally Back Twice, Fall to Columbus in OT

It's become a familiar storyline by now. The Flyers faced another deficit early in the second period by multiple goals, only to erase it. Early in the third, they were back down by two goals in short order, and again found a way to rally back. The comeback was not...
COLUMBUS, OH
New Jersey 101.5

If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

One Ejected from car, Multiple injured in East State St Crash

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a serious crash that left at least five to six people injured including one person that was ejected from the vehicle just before 2:00 Am. The crash happened at the intersection of East Street and West Canal Street the car struck a tree and a traffic signal and came to a stop near the U.S. Courthouse. Trenton emergency medical services and multiple outside ambulances transported the patients to Capital Health trauma center.
TRENTON, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Eagles Place CB Avonte Maddox on Injured Reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles have taken a hit to their secondary as slot corner Avonte Maddox, has been placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. The Eagles announced the move before their Monday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders and in a corresponding move, cornerback Mario Goodrich has been promoted from the practice squad for tonight's game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

