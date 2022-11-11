Read full article on original website
Extra Points: Atlantic City, NJ, native Justin Figueroa earns another boxing win
ATLANTIC CITY - Local boxer Justin Figueroa got a chance to perform his signature celebration again Saturday night. Figueroa (2-0, 2 KOs), an Atlantic City lifeguard and 2017 Holy Spirit High School graduate, broke out the "Worm" in the ring after registering a third-round TKO over Philadelphia's Jeremiah Kendrick (1-3, 1 KO) at Showboat Atlantic City.
Star-Studded Camden HS Basketball Team In Recruit Scandal: Report
Camden High School's basketball team is accused of recruiting non-city residents to play on its star-studded team, NJ Advance Media reports. The team could be stripped of its 2022 state title and banned from post-season play in 2023, if they're found guilty of any wrongdoing, the outlet said, quoting an anonymous source.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Entries list property address followed by selling...
Report: Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert to miss extended time with shoulder injury
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time due to a shoulder injury, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The injury is not expected to cost him the season. Goedert, 27, was injured during the fourth quarter of Monday’s 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on a...
Dante Barone decommits from Rutgers, commits to Penn
In a surprising turn of events, Rutgers lost one of its commitments today to an Ivy League school. Class of 2023 tight end Dante Barone of the Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) has flipped his commitment from Rutgers to Penn. He announced the change in plans via Twitter, early this evening.
Dave Weinberg’s Commanders-Eagles 2-minute drill
A quick back at the Philadelphia Eagles first loss of the season to the Washington Commanders. Eagles’ best number: 3 (Jalen Hurts’ total touchdowns) Eagles’ worst number: 4 (Eagles turnovers) View from my living room:. Washington had the second-most impressive win Monday night. The Movin’ On Up...
The Ben Franklin Bridge Closed For Traffic Into New Jersey
The eastbound side of the Ben Franklin Bridge is closed, as of 2:30 pm on Monday (November 14), following a serious accident. That means motorists crossing from Philadelphia, PA into New Jersey will need to find an alternate route. Officials are working to clean up an earlier crash, including a...
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies
Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
Flyers-Blue Jackets Preview: Stop the Bleeding
After taking a loss in Columbus last Thursday, the Flyers return home didn't go as planned. A pair of losses in back-to-back afternoon games suddenly have turned a 7-3-2 start back into a 7-6-3 record with three straight regulation losses. The Flyers are back on the road and back in...
Flyers Bad Habits Finally Catching Up
After winning four of their first six games, the Flyers had a three-day break in the schedule. They picked up another win on the back of their netminder when they returned, then lost the next three games, two of them in overtime. Leaning on your goaltending will only get you...
Ryan Long, son joining us for 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade
As always, stars from all walks of fame will join us for the party on the Parkway, and a Philadelphia Jeopardy! champion will get his own float.
Atlantic City, Cape May Make List of Top Christmas Towns in USA
When you think of Christmas, be honest, you think of Cape May right?. Cape May made the website travelandleisure.com list of the 25 best Christmas towns in America coming in at No. 21 on the list. This Jersey Shore town has a strong Victorian streak — it's easily recognized by...
This Is Why the Flags Are Coming Down on Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway
You might be noticing less color along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The City of Philadelphia plans to remove old worn and tattered flags from countries around the world along the iconic drive between LOVE Park and Eakins Oval. "We recognize that flags in such conditions are no longer a fitting...
South Jersey Mom Learns Her Fate After Suffocating Baby 'Getting In Way Of Affair'
A New Jersey mom of three has learned her fate after being convicted of suffocating her toddler who prosecutors say she killed in part for interfering with her affair. Heather Reynolds, 45, of Sicklerville, was sentenced by Judge Gwendolyn Blue on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to life in prison without parole for the murder of her 17-month-old son Axel on May 10, 2018, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay announced.
Atlantic, Cape May & Cumberland, NJ Experiencing A ‘Red Wave’
With all of the talk about there being no Republican “Red Wave” election last Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in America … we took a detailed look at Atlantic County, New Jersey results to see how things turned out. We also take a look at Cape May County and Cumberland County, too.
Flyers Rally Back Twice, Fall to Columbus in OT
It's become a familiar storyline by now. The Flyers faced another deficit early in the second period by multiple goals, only to erase it. Early in the third, they were back down by two goals in short order, and again found a way to rally back. The comeback was not...
If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
One Ejected from car, Multiple injured in East State St Crash
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a serious crash that left at least five to six people injured including one person that was ejected from the vehicle just before 2:00 Am. The crash happened at the intersection of East Street and West Canal Street the car struck a tree and a traffic signal and came to a stop near the U.S. Courthouse. Trenton emergency medical services and multiple outside ambulances transported the patients to Capital Health trauma center.
Eagles Place CB Avonte Maddox on Injured Reserve
The Philadelphia Eagles have taken a hit to their secondary as slot corner Avonte Maddox, has been placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. The Eagles announced the move before their Monday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders and in a corresponding move, cornerback Mario Goodrich has been promoted from the practice squad for tonight's game.
A Shore Local Bar Food Indulgence, Hangtime Bar & Grille Absecon NJ
Me and Her on a Bar Food Indulgence in Absecon NJ, Hangtime Bar & Grille. Very comfortable, a place I could “Hang for a Long Time” Extensive menu from Apps to Entrées & beer, wine & specially drinks. We occupied two bar stools. They offer 24 beers...
