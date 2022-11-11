Haus of Ruckus – the theatrical team headed by artistic directors T Green and Calvin Vo – is making some welcome noise onstage again. Their debut production premiered just one year ago, and Spooky Pete is their fifth show at the Mockingbird on Main, all of which they co-wrote and one or both directed, acted in, designed, and promoted. Plus, Green and Vo took on major roles in Genesius Guild's July production of A Midsummer Night's Dream and co-wrote, directed, acted in, etc., Guild's August presentation of The Frogs. That would be about three years' worth of work for ordinary mortals like you or me (or maybe just me). Thankfully, they'll let you enjoy the harvested results of their labors without you ever having to pick up a hoe, so I was happy to attend opening night of Spooky Pete.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO