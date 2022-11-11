Read full article on original website
Agriculture Visit Day Scheduled for November 16 at Muscatine Community College
MUSCATINE, IOWA (November 14, 2022) — According to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Iowa is the number-one producer of pork, corn, eggs, ethanol, and biodiesel. To keep up with this kind of demand, trained professionals are needed in all areas of the industry. For those interested...
Veterans Day an Opportunity to Honor and to Learn, Monmouth President Clarence Wyatt Says at College's Veterans Day Ceremony
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (November 14, 2022) — Veterans Day a day to honor and learn, Monmouth President Clarence Wyatt says at College's Veterans Day ceremonyMembers of the Monmouth College community were urged Friday, November 11, to use Veterans Day as a moment to not only honor those who have served in the US military but also to learn more about their service to the nation.
Rhythm City Welcomes Craig Morgan on Saturday, April 29
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 15, 2022) — We are happy to announce that Country Music Artist Craig Morgan will be performing in the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino on Saturday, April 29, 2023, 8PM. Craig Morgan has made a name for himself as a country-music icon, TV personality, celebrated...
“Christmas with Jim McDonough & His Orchestra: The 20th-Anniversary Tour,” November 27
Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, 1301 Fifth Street, Coralville IA. On November 27, the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts invites audiences to celebrate the holiday season in style by attending Christmas with Jim McDonough & His Orchestra: The 20th Anniversary Tour, a dazzling stage production featuring International Steinway Artist and Iowa native McDonough alongside his 14-piece professional orchestra, performing spectacular arrangements of favorite Christmas music and other all-time hits.
Rhythm City Welcomes Comedian Chad Daniels on Thursday, April 27
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 14, 2022) — We are happy to announce that Comedian Chad Daniels will be performing in Rhythm City Casino’s Rhythm Room for two shows at 6:30PM and 9PM on Thursday, April 27. You must be 21+ to attend this show, as the Rhythm Room is on the Casino Floor.
Western Illinois Basketball Doubleheader, December 16, at the Vibrant Arena
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (November 14, 2022) — Vibrant Arena at The MARK will be hosting a Western Illinois University basketball doubleheader on Friday, December 16, for both the WIU Women’s and Men’s programs. The Leatherneck women will play St. Xavier at 5:30PM, followed by the men taking on Eureka College at 7:30PM.
“A Library Is Born: RIPL the Prequel,” November 29
Rock Island Public Library Downtown Branch, 401 19th Street, Rock Island IL. Before the Rock Island Public Library became a literally public library, there was a subscription library that started in 1855. And on November 29 at the downtown branch, the informative and engaging program A Library Is Born: RIPL the Prequel will take participants back to the very beginning, detailing the process that led to the building's 1872 opening as Illinois' first truly public library.
Lighting on the Commons Saturday, November 19, in Downtown Moline
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (November 15, 2022) — The annual Lighting on the Commons will kick off the holiday season in downtown Moline this Saturday, November 19. Spend the afternoon on the John Deere Commons. Festivities begin at 3:30PM and culminate with a lighting ceremony and fireworks beginning at 6PM. Admission to the event is free.
Electric Shock and QC Rock Academy, November 23
Wednesday, November 23, 7 p.m. Davenport's Redstone Room at Common Cord will be rocking its way into the long Thanksgiving weekend on November 23 when the venue hosts a special night with area talents both seasoned and up-and-coming: the popular AC/DC tribute musicians of Electric Shock, and the joy-filled student musicians of the QC Rock Academy.
“Santa Claus: The Musical,” November 25 through December 18
Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL. Santa Claus will soon be coming to town, but in the meantime, he's coming to Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in the theatre's November 25 through December 18 run of the family adventure Santa Claus: The Musical, a delightful, hour-long entertainment that Theatre Jones described as "a toe-tapping, joyous musical extravaganza."
Now Playing: Friday, November 18, through Tuesday, November 22
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) Aftersun (R; FilmScene on the Ped Mall) - From its opening images to its semi-abstract climactic shot, this beguilingly intimate 100-minute debut feature by Charlotte Wells is one of the most thunderously powerful, emotionally annihilating movies I've seen in all of 2022. IMDb listing.
They Will, They Will, Ruckus: Haus of Ruckus' “Spooky Pete,” at the Mockingbird on Main through November 20
Haus of Ruckus – the theatrical team headed by artistic directors T Green and Calvin Vo – is making some welcome noise onstage again. Their debut production premiered just one year ago, and Spooky Pete is their fifth show at the Mockingbird on Main, all of which they co-wrote and one or both directed, acted in, designed, and promoted. Plus, Green and Vo took on major roles in Genesius Guild's July production of A Midsummer Night's Dream and co-wrote, directed, acted in, etc., Guild's August presentation of The Frogs. That would be about three years' worth of work for ordinary mortals like you or me (or maybe just me). Thankfully, they'll let you enjoy the harvested results of their labors without you ever having to pick up a hoe, so I was happy to attend opening night of Spooky Pete.
“Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland,” November 26
Saturday, November 26, 7:30 p.m. Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA. A must-see yuletide event designed to usher in the magic of the season, the touring sensation Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland makes a stop at Davenport's Adler Theatre on November 26, this jaw-dropping showcase for gifted acrobats an all-new musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away, resulting in a fun-filled, unforgettable seasonal experience.
