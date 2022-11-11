ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Gallagher, watermelon-smashing comic of 1980s fame, dies in Palm Springs

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5V3b_0j7iX7z500

Gallagher, the standup comedian who rose to fame in the 1980s with a prop-heavy act highlighted by the smashing of watermelons onstage, died in Palm Springs today at the age of 76, his manager confirmed.

The comedian had been in hospice care following several years of declining health.

"After a short health battle, Gallagher, born Leo Gallagher, succumbed to his ailments and passed away surrounded by his family in Palm Springs, California," talent manager Roger Paul said in a statement provided to City News Service. "He had previously suffered numerous heart attacks, something he and David Letterman talked about on an appearance a few years back."

"...Gallagher rose to fame from a clever bit he did with a hand-made sledgehammer he dubbed the `Sledge-O-Matic', at which the end of the bit he would smash food onstage and spray it into the audience. That was something else he liked to claim credit for, which was physically engaging the audience in that manner,'' the statement continued.

"...While his counterparts went on to do sitcoms, host talk shows and star in movies, Gallagher stayed on the road touring America for decades. He was pretty sure he held a record for the most stand up dates, by attrition alone. He toured steadily until the Covid-19 pandemic," Paul continued. "... While Gallagher had his detractors, he was an undeniable talent and an American success story."

Gallagher had suffered heart attacks in 2011 and 2012. His manager Craig Marquardo told NBC News that he died of massive organ failure.

Born in North Carolina, Gallagher attended high school and college in Florida, earning a chemical engineering degree in 1970. He appeared on "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson as early as 1975, but his real fame came after he began recording standup specials on cable television in the early 1980s.

The shows built to a climax in which Gallagher would smash watermelons and other fruit, with the wet shrapnel splashing onto fans in the front rows. Audience members with tickets for those rows eventually starting wearing rain slickers and other protective gear to his shows, getting into the spirit of the act.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Gallagher, watermelon-smashing comic of 1980s fame, dies in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IE Voice

Keeping it Real: Corey Jackson Makes History

Corey Jackson made history on November 8 2022, when he became the first Black openly gay member of the LGBTQ+ community to be elected to the California State Assembly. Jackson will represent Assembly District 60 which is largely Democratic and includes the communities Moreno Valley, Perris as well and parts of Riverside, Hemet, and San Jacinto.
CALIFORNIA STATE
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley artist wins ‘Best Sculpture’ at La Quinta Arts Celebration

Yucca Valley-based artist David Falossi won best sculpture at the La Quinta Arts Celebration. Falossi, who has been working from his studio in the high desert since the 80’s, primarily works with stone, glass, and natural materials. His prize-winning piece in the annual La Quinta art event, uses blue glass and pink hued stone to evoke the ruins of an ancient civilization.
LA QUINTA, CA
discovercathedralcity.com

Agua Caliente Casinos Presents 8th Annual Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival + Food Truck Fiesta Nov. 18-20, 2022

Agua Caliente Casinos, the award-winning premier destination for entertainment in the Coachella Valley, is proud to present the 8th Annual Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival & Food Truck Fiesta, taking place on Friday, November 18 – Sunday, November 20, 2022 in Cathedral City, California. The casino’s very own marquee hot air balloon will kick off the festival with a first flight at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage on Friday, November 18.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
hypebeast.com

You Can Finally Stay at the Monument House in Joshua Tree

For those looking to find a place to stay in Joshua Tree, the Monument House should be on your list. Designed by architect Josh Schweitzer, the three-building space stands out amongst the California high desert through pale shades of red, blue and green. Located just a mile from the Joshua Tree National Park entrance, the Monument House features radical architecture that follows in the footsteps of Frank LLoyd Wright’s nearby New City of Mentalphysics.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

The 4th annual Palm Springs police officer association memorial ride

The Palm Springs police officer's association hosted its 4th annual memorial ride. Almost 100 bikers rode through Palm Springs from Palm Springs Motorsports to the Palm Springs police department. The dedication started on behalf of two fallen officers. Police officer Lesley Zerebny, along with police officer Jose 'Gil' Vega, was shot and killed while responding The post The 4th annual Palm Springs police officer association memorial ride appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
cohaitungchi.com

32 Quirky and Fun Things To See and Do in Palm Springs

Looking for the best things to do in Palm Springs, California? When people think of Palm Springs, they often imagine the luxurious resorts, upscale restaurants, celebrity culture, and desert scenery. But the Palm Springs area has a quirky and offbeat side too, which comes out in fun and unpredictable ways....
PALM SPRINGS, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Palm Springs Tram Hike to San Jacinto Peak

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Hike to Mt San Jacinto is a great way to bag Southern California’s second-highest peak without putting in a considerable effort. It’s still a challenging 11-mile hike, but it’s nothing like climbing Mt San Jacinto from Palm Springs or Idyllwild; taking the Palm Springs tram cuts about 6,000 feet of climbing off the hike. The summit of Mt San Jacinto is one of my favorites because it straddles the line between Coastal California and the Sonoran Desert, allowing you to see the transition between the two ecosystems, and on a clear day, from Catalina Island to Mt Charleston, just outside of Las Vegas. It’s a fun and insanely beautiful hike.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway gearing up for busy holiday season

About 10,000 people visited the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway this Veterans Day, and their busy season is just beginning. The majority of spectators were all there for the same reason. Roy Rodriguez, who was visiting from Temecula says he told his family, "Let's go to the tram so we can get close and personal to The post Palm Springs Aerial Tramway gearing up for busy holiday season appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch: 25th Annual Palm Springs Veterans Day parade

Thousands of people gathered in downtown for the 25th annual Palm Springs Veterans Day parade. The parade kicked off with a flyover from the Palm Springs Air Museum. Immediately following the parade, the Palm Springs High School Spirit of the Sands Band performed a post-parade patriotic concert on the corner of Palm Canyon and Amado The post Watch: 25th Annual Palm Springs Veterans Day parade appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

Concerned 29 Palms Indian Cove Residents meet with resort developer

On Sunday night, more than 40 residents of the Indian Cove neighborhood in Twentynine Palms met with developers of a resort planned for the 218-acre parcel that lies adjacent. Patriotic Hall was packed last night with residents of Twentynine Palms’ Indian Cove neighborhood who expressed numerous concerns to Joubin Sedgh, the new owner of the 218-acre parcel slated for resort development. Sedgh was joined by Project Director Hooman Fazli, who attended the meeting from Iran via Facetime.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Veterans Day events around the Coachella Valley

Veterans Day is on Friday. There will be several events around the Coachella Valley honoring those who have served and continue to serve our country. La Quinta Veterans Day CeremonyWhen: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.Where: La Quinta City HallFollowing the ceremony, everyone is invited to walk to the Veterans Acknowledgement Monuments in Civic Center park The post Veterans Day events around the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Santa Ana winds return to SoCal as residents prep wildfire plans

With gusty Santa Ana winds expected Tuesday evening across the mountains and desert, residents in Whitewater are gearing up for fire season. At Lost Creek Canyon Ranch, owner Linda Rivkin said when she hears the Santa Ana winds are returning, only one thing comes to mind. "The first thing I think about is fire," Rivkin The post Santa Ana winds return to SoCal as residents prep wildfire plans appeared first on KESQ.
SANTA ANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Second Saturday Local Latin festival

Second Saturdays Center Stage is a FREE community concert series for all ages located downtown Indio off Smurr Street and Indio Blvd. Families enjoyed kid-friendly activities and games. Local food vendors like Birria & Taqueria came with their food trucks to serve the community as the free concert continued. Locals had the opportunity to support some The post Second Saturday Local Latin festival appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Indio Tamale Festival Expands for 30th Anniversary

The Indio International Tamale Festival is a landmark event for the Coachella Valley, offering a tremendous selection of delicious food, quality entertainment, and exciting local vendors. This year, the Festival returns for its 30th anniversary for an extended four-day culinary extravaganza. The Indio International Tamale Festival will take place on December 1st through the 4th, with an additional two nights of programming and a new location at Miles Avenue Park. Thursday and Friday’s hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday’s hours are 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

First snow hits Palm Springs Aerial Tramway; Guessing contest winners announced

We've got snow up on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway! The tram's mountain station got hit with five inches of snow on Tuesday night. First snowfall at the tram came a little over a month earlier than it did in 2021. Last year, snow fell for the first time in the middle of December. The The post First snow hits Palm Springs Aerial Tramway; Guessing contest winners announced appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
beckersspine.com

California hospital cleared in counterfeit spine implant case

A California jury cleared Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital of allegations that surgeons used counterfeit spine implants, Courtroom View Network reported Nov. 14. Derika Moses accused the hospital of letting surgeons use allegedly imitation metal screws in a spinal fusion surgery. She had to have the implants removed five years after her initial surgery, and her attorneys sought more than $2 million in damages.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy