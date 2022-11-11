Read full article on original website
Dewayne Holthusen
Dewayne Holthusen, 87, of Willmar, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. A visitation for Dewayne will be 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Ronald F.
Ronald F. "Ron" Erickson, 89, of Willmar, died Saturday, November 12th at CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar. His funeral will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, November 23rd at Svea Lutheran Church in Svea. Interment with Military Honors by American Legion Post #167 will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 22nd at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday, November 23rd. www.hafh.org.
Ronald F. "Ron" Erickson
Florence Larson
Florence A. Larson, 90 of New London, died Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Glenfield Living with Care in Glencoe. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date in Burbank Cemetery near New London. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in New London. Florence Audrey Metcalf Larson...
N. Nelson photo 1
Nathan J. Nelson, 40 of Belgrade, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 at his home near Belgrade…
Yvonne Porter
Yvonne Porter, age 83, of Buffalo Lake, MN died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Grand Meadow Assisted Living in Glencoe. A memorial service will be on Saturday, November 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake with Pastor Brian Lauer officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service at church on Saturday. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.
Douglas Pape
On November 10, 2022, Douglas Gene Pape, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer and other illnesses. Visitation for Doug will be Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. in the Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Renville. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the home of Aaron and Joleen Pape, 84494 - 150th St. Sacred Heart.
Nathan J. Nelson
Nathan J. Nelson, 40 of Belgrade, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 at his home near Belgrade. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Crow River Lutheran Church near Belgrade. Visitation will be 4-7 pm. Wednesday at the church and for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade.
Debra Heiling Obit
Debra Heiling, age 71, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Sleepy Eye Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Fritz on Main in Morgan. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Morgan. Visitation will continue from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Fritz on Main in Morgan. Burial will be at a later date in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.
Fire destroys western Minnesota restaurant
NELSON, Minn.–Fire has destroyed a bar-restaurant in western Minnesota’s Douglas County. Sheriff’s Sargeant Ron Boyden says authorities were notified of the fire at The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota just before 11 o’clock Monday morning. Fire departments from Osakis responded, and requested mutual aid...
Willmar man shaken up in rollover north of Renville
(Renville MN-) A Willmar man was slightly hurt in a rollover crash in Renville County Tuesday morning. The sheriff's Department says just before 6 a.m. they got a call reporting a one vehicle roll over crash on County Road 21 near the intersection of 880th Avenue, 6 miles north of Renville. The car was driven by 40-year-old Ahmed Mohamed of Willmar. Mohamed was traveling north on County Road 21 when he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road. The vehicle then rolled over into the ditch coming to a stop on its roof. Mohamed was initially trapped in the vehicle but was assisted out by a passerby. He sustained minor injuries from the crash.
Donna Mae Scott
Donna Mae Scott, age 93, of Lake Lillian, MN died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at CentraCare Willmar Care Center. Funeral services will be on Monday, November 14 at 2:00 p.m. at United Lutheran Church in Lake Lillian with Pastor David Nelson officiating. Burial will be in the Tromso Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Lisa J. Walhof
Lisa J. Walhof, 59 of New London, died unexpectedly Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at her home in New London of natural causes. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in Bethany Long Lake Lutheran Cemetery near Willmar. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in New London.
Spicer Area Coat Drive
Spicer Sunrise Lions are doing a coat drive for the Link of New London. Drop off gently used or new winter weather coats, hats, mittens, snow pants at the Link in New London or at the Dethlefs Center in Spicer. Now til Tuesday, December 6th!. Thank you!!. Drop off locations:
Four hurt in crash south of Kandiyohi
(Kandiyohi MN-) A car-pickup crash east of Willmar injured four people. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 6:16 p.m. yesterday at the intersection of County Roads 23 and 8, about 5 miles east of Willmar or a mile south of Kandiyohi. A pickup driven by Scott Rosendahl of Spicer and a car driven by Marcos Cruz-Jimenez of Litchfield collided, sending the four occupants of the Jimenez vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department was assisted by The Kandiyohi Fire Department and First Responders, The State Patrol, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Atwater and CentraCare Ambulance and Life Link 3 Air Ambulance.
Suite Livin at risk of losing rental licenses in The City of Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Willmar city staff are working with the city's biggest landlord to try and correct deficiencies that could cause them to lose their rental license with the city. It is estimated approximately 25% of the rental units in the city are owned by Suite Livin, based in Litchfield. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says the rental license is renewed every 4 years, and Willmar Rental Housing Inspector Ryan Tillemans has found many of Suite Livin's 900 or so units have problems that need to be fixed before a new license can be issued later this month....
Fire destroys the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson on Monday
(Nelson, MN)--A fire that broke out Monday morning has destroyed the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson. Osakis Fire Chief Craig Dropik says he received the page at 10:44 a.m. with smoke coming out of the building and called for help from Alexandria and other fire departments. Temperatures were in...
Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America
(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
Fire Extinguisher Crashes Through Woman’s Windshield North of Alexandria
CARLOS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KFGO) — A Douglas County woman is hospitalized after a fire extinguisher came crashing through the windshield of her SUV north of Alexandria. The Minnesota State Patrol said Lindsay Fluegel, 27, of Carlos was driving on Highway 29 Friday morning when it happened. Fluegel was taken to an Alexandria hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
November 27th ceremony will remember slain Cold Spring police officer
(Cold Spring, MN) -- There's a special ceremony later this month commemorating the tenth anniversary of the killing of Cold Spring Police Officer Tom Decker. Officer Decker was doing a welfare check near a downtown bar on November 29th, 2012, when he was ambushed and fatally shot. The ceremony is Sunday, November 27th at St. Boniface Church in Cold Spring. Organizers say it is about showing support and keeping Officer Decker's memory alive. Former Cold Spring Police Chief Phil Jones and Congressman Tom Emmer are among the scheduled speakers.
