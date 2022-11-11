(Renville MN-) A Willmar man was slightly hurt in a rollover crash in Renville County Tuesday morning. The sheriff's Department says just before 6 a.m. they got a call reporting a one vehicle roll over crash on County Road 21 near the intersection of 880th Avenue, 6 miles north of Renville. The car was driven by 40-year-old Ahmed Mohamed of Willmar. Mohamed was traveling north on County Road 21 when he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road. The vehicle then rolled over into the ditch coming to a stop on its roof. Mohamed was initially trapped in the vehicle but was assisted out by a passerby. He sustained minor injuries from the crash.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO