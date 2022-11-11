Read full article on original website
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Nov. 14
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DUI, Nov. 11, Highway 50 and Lakeway Road, CCSO. Police responded...
county17.com
Wasson: ‘no known threat’ to the public following shooting at Howard Johnson today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette Police Department Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said at about 10 a.m. in a meeting with media that while an individual is still at large after shooting a man this morning at Howard Johnson by Wyndham Gillette, there is no known threat to the public. Wasson...
Wyoming Man Dead After Box Truck, Pickup Collide Head-On
A 33-year-old Wyoming man is dead following a head-on collision in Campbell County last Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 138.5 on Wyoming 59 north of Gillette. According to a crash summary, a commercial box truck was headed south...
2 Dead in Same Day Crashes Within 9-Mile Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming
Two people are dead following separate crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The first crash happened around 9:55 a.m. near mile marker 189.7, about 24 miles west of Rawlins. The patrol says 68-year-old Texas resident Gregory Garcia was headed...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Nov. 14
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Trucking company in fatal crash had history of letting drivers on the road without proper CDLs, records show
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Five months after a truck crash killed five of their loved ones, a Wyoming family is still waiting to find out if charges will be filed against the driver, who federal records say did not have a valid commercial driver's license. A 9NEWS investigation found...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Missing Person Authorities Warn Of Online Missing Teen Scam
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The executive director of a Wyoming missing person nonprofit is sounding the alarm about an uptick of phishing scams involving missing people posts on social media. Desirée Tinoco, founder of Missing People of Wyoming, said what began as one scam involving...
Infant at center of Amber Alert safely located in Wyoming, father arrested
The 11-month-old at the center of an Amber Alert has been safely located.
Troopers conducting special enforcement efforts in western Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol are working overtime to keep motorists and road crews safe through localized enforcement efforts in multiple parts of the state. This effort includes specific enforcement operations in the Nebraska Panhandle and other areas of western Nebraska. In October, troopers...
buffalobulletin.com
Violence, restraints, isolation increase at Wyoming Boys’ School
WORLAND —Afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021: A 16-year-old boy flips a desk at a Wyoming Boys’ School staff member. The staffer, Aaron Tadlock, catches the desk, and an earful of yelling. He attempts “to tackle” the student, sending the boy into the wall, according to a law enforcement affidavit describing video of the incident.
WYDOT Warns Wyoming Against Scam Texts
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has been alerted to a potential phishing scam involving driver’s licenses. Scammers are sending text messages that claim they are from the “Department of Homeland Security” and demand driver's license validation using a suspicious link. The text even warns that “failure to validate will lead to the suspension of your license.”
How High Can You Really Have Your Truck In Wyoming?
If you ask some folks in Wyoming, they're immediate reaction is...YES. Others will not have an opinion and brush off the question, and their answer will be along the lines of....It's not size of the truck that makes the Wyomingite, it's how you drive the truck that really matters. Of...
Check Out This Wild Story Of A Wyoming Cold Case
I'm a pretty big fan of true crime. I'm also a big fan of sitting under a blanket, watching documentaries on TV and pretending that I know more than the people that are trying to solve the case. I'm not the only one, right? Of course not. We all love to do that. At least, those of us that are fans of true crime.
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (11/7/22–11/13/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'
A Colorado witness at Fort Collins reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object at 400 feet overhead at about 11:18 p.m. on March 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
cowboystatedaily.com
Feud Between State GOP & Laramie County Republican Party Escalates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Owing the Wyoming Republican Party more than $12,000 in unpaid membership dues, the state GOP will charge Laramie County party members $30 each to participate in future state party meetings. At the state GOP Central Committee meeting in Casper on Saturday,...
SEE: A Wyoming Mine That Was Opened 13,000 Years Ago
Wyoming's oldest mine actually was in service 13,000 years ago. You can hear from the current owner of the town, and mine, in the video below. A few years ago Archaeologists named the area the Paleoindian Archaeological Site. Evidence shows that between 11,000 and 13,000 years ago people used the...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Restaurants In Gillette Wyoming
For a smaller community of approximately 30,000 people, Gillette, Wyoming, has some excellent food options. The town has a wide range of restaurants to satisfy everyone’s tastes. Big, juicy steaks, sophisticated margaritas, warm bowls of pho, and delectable cupcakes are just a few examples of the food available. Gillette...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Veteran, Former Fire Chief Wins On ‘Wheel of Fortune’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gary Wood has been keeping a big, fat secret since August, and it’s been pretty difficult to do. The Casper man was among a handful of veterans picked to be on the prime-time television game show “Wheel of Fortune,” where he turned up the winner of $12,300 on Tuesday’s broadcast.
Family offers warning after 2 children diagnosed with RSV
DENVER — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in Colorado are surging. A representative for Children's Hospital of Colorado said last week the current increase in RSV cases is like nothing they have seen before. More than 500 people have been hospitalized in the state since the beginning of October....
