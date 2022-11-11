Read full article on original website
Kronenwetter to Celebrate 20 years as a Village
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Kronenwetter will celebrate 20 years as a village with a celebration for residents this week. The event is Thursday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. at the Kronenwetter Municipal Center. The event will include a ribbon cutting, meet and greet, time capsule, free raffles, cake, and activities for the kids.
Stevens Point Holiday Parade to be held Wednesday
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - An annual tradition in Stevens Point, the holiday parade is set for Wednesday, Nov. 16. The theme this year is Toyland in Downtown. The route starts at the former Shopko parking located at 1200 Main St. The parade ends at Mathias Mitchell Public Square. The...
Portage County Adult Day Center is in danger of closing
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adult Day Center, which is part of the Aging and Disability Resource Center in Portage County could close its doors for good by the end of the fiscal year. The ADRC is asking the community for help raising money to keep it open. They’ll...
Power restored to thousands of WPS customers in Weston area, smaller outages remains
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service has restored power to nearly all of the 4,000 customers affected by a morning outage. Around 7:30 a.m. the outage affected customers in Weston, Ringle, parts of Wausau, Elderon, Bevent and those in the town of Reid. Power was restored nearly all by 9:20 a.m.
Heide and Dave’s Pet Care in Weston hosts fundraiser to support RAD (Rescue, Adopt, Donate)
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Heide and Dave’s Pet Care in Weston held a fundraiser Saturday to raise money for RAD. Standing for rescue, adopt, donate, RAD is a non-profit that supports various pet rescue groups. The fundraiser consisted of professional photographs, haircuts, and various raffles. Through 2022 alone, Heide...
The Good News Project celebrates America Recycles Day by hosting an ‘e-cycling’ event
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - No matter if it’s America Recycles Day, or anytime throughout the year, the Good News Project always strives to better the environment. “We are trying to be the good for the environment and each other,” says Rouleen Gartner, Volunteer Coordinator, Good News Project. “And e-cycling allows us to do that.”
DC Everest presents ‘The Rockin’ Tale of Snow White’ on Nov. 17-20
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -- Tickets are on sale now for The Rockin’ Tale of Snow White at DC Everest Senior High. The show is Nov. 17-20. The musical is a funny twist to the original tale of Snow White. New characters and comedic twists come to life as a...
Hello, My Name Is: Martha Miller
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Martha Miller knew pretty early that she wanted to play softball in college. She was so inspired watching her TV. “Ever since I was a little girl I would always watch college softball and be like, ‘Woah, that’s pretty cool, like having those girls out there,” said Miller.
Wisconsin Rapids Police looking for suspect in trailer theft
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the recent theft of a trailer. On November 12, surveillance video shows a person driving an SUV stealing a silver Aluma 8610 trailer with wood pallets from a business on 8th St. South. The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. The vehicle is described as a red SUV with white trim, possibly a Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer edition.
Wausau School Board discusses restructuring
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District is considering restructuring the district. They say it would make the school experience more equitable for students and staff. Monday’s meeting gave the subcommittees for elementary, middle, and high schools a chance to tell the school board what they learned from their surveys of staff and families.
54 crashes reported Monday evening in Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crash data reports from Marathon County from Monday evening show 54 crashes occurred. NewsChannel 7 requested the data for the hours of 4-9 p.m. Many of the crashes are still under investigation. It’s not immediately known if the weather was a factor in every crash.
Police investigating shooting in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday morning. Marshfield officers and Wood County deputies responded to a residence in the city of Marshfield and found the front door had damage consistent with a break-in. A protective sweep of the residence was completed during which officers found a man and woman dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
D.C. Everest High School hosts an event for people to learn more about their future community center
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Beyond the bouncy houses, soccer areas, and other activities. D.C. Everest High School held a welcoming event for people to learn more about their plans for the Greenheck Turner Community Center. A project that’s garnering plenty of hype. “We’re really excited to unveil that and...
Demolition underway for Edgewater Manor apartment complex in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After no longer accepting new tenants in November 2020 and remaining vacant since April 2021, the era of Edgewater Manor has officially ended. “It served a niche in our community for low-income senior housing, says Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza. “And in the 70′s and 80′s, that was very important.”
One dead and two injured in Town of Rudolph crash
RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and two are injured after a vehicle crash in Wood County the Town of Rudolph on Saturday at 1:50 p.m. The vehicle had three passengers and was traveling southbound on State Highway 13/34 when it went into a ditch and struck a driveway embankment, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle went airborne and rolled onto the roof.
Portage County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death
TOWN OF GRANT, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities in Portage County are investigating the death of a person found Saturday evening. The Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Officer are investigating the death as suspicious. An autopsy will be performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology. The body...
Portage County Sheriff: Suspect in hit and run turns himself in
TOWN OF LANARK, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities from the Portage County Sheriff’s Department say a man has turned himself in connection to a weekend hit-and-run crash. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the town of Lanark. A 31-year-old man reported he was hit by a vehicle while on Highway 54 and County Highway TT.
Stevens Point carjacking suspect reaches plea agreement
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 52-year-old man accused of carjacking a woman in Stevens Point has agreed to the terms of a plea deal and will avoid a jury trial. William Gentry pleaded guilty on Tuesday to operating without consent with possessing a weapon. In exchange for the plea, a count of armed robbery with the use of force was dismissed but will be considered during his upcoming sentencing hearing.
D.C. Everest’s Hall, Lakeland’s Ouimette sign NLI to play Division I
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest’s Marcus Hall and Lakeland Union’s Julianna Ouimette have signed their National Letter of Intent to play basketball at the Division 1 level. Hall finalized his commitment to play basketball at UW-Green Bay on Monday. Hall excelled for the Evergreens in his first...
