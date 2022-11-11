ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neillsville, WI

WSAW

Kronenwetter to Celebrate 20 years as a Village

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Kronenwetter will celebrate 20 years as a village with a celebration for residents this week. The event is Thursday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. at the Kronenwetter Municipal Center. The event will include a ribbon cutting, meet and greet, time capsule, free raffles, cake, and activities for the kids.
KRONENWETTER, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point Holiday Parade to be held Wednesday

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - An annual tradition in Stevens Point, the holiday parade is set for Wednesday, Nov. 16. The theme this year is Toyland in Downtown. The route starts at the former Shopko parking located at 1200 Main St. The parade ends at Mathias Mitchell Public Square. The...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Portage County Adult Day Center is in danger of closing

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adult Day Center, which is part of the Aging and Disability Resource Center in Portage County could close its doors for good by the end of the fiscal year. The ADRC is asking the community for help raising money to keep it open. They’ll...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Hello, My Name Is: Martha Miller

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Martha Miller knew pretty early that she wanted to play softball in college. She was so inspired watching her TV. “Ever since I was a little girl I would always watch college softball and be like, ‘Woah, that’s pretty cool, like having those girls out there,” said Miller.
MEDFORD, WI
WSAW

Wisconsin Rapids Police looking for suspect in trailer theft

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the recent theft of a trailer. On November 12, surveillance video shows a person driving an SUV stealing a silver Aluma 8610 trailer with wood pallets from a business on 8th St. South. The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. The vehicle is described as a red SUV with white trim, possibly a Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer edition.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

Wausau School Board discusses restructuring

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District is considering restructuring the district. They say it would make the school experience more equitable for students and staff. Monday’s meeting gave the subcommittees for elementary, middle, and high schools a chance to tell the school board what they learned from their surveys of staff and families.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

54 crashes reported Monday evening in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crash data reports from Marathon County from Monday evening show 54 crashes occurred. NewsChannel 7 requested the data for the hours of 4-9 p.m. Many of the crashes are still under investigation. It’s not immediately known if the weather was a factor in every crash.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Police investigating shooting in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday morning. Marshfield officers and Wood County deputies responded to a residence in the city of Marshfield and found the front door had damage consistent with a break-in. A protective sweep of the residence was completed during which officers found a man and woman dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Demolition underway for Edgewater Manor apartment complex in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After no longer accepting new tenants in November 2020 and remaining vacant since April 2021, the era of Edgewater Manor has officially ended. “It served a niche in our community for low-income senior housing, says Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza. “And in the 70′s and 80′s, that was very important.”
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

One dead and two injured in Town of Rudolph crash

RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and two are injured after a vehicle crash in Wood County the Town of Rudolph on Saturday at 1:50 p.m. The vehicle had three passengers and was traveling southbound on State Highway 13/34 when it went into a ditch and struck a driveway embankment, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle went airborne and rolled onto the roof.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Portage County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death

TOWN OF GRANT, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities in Portage County are investigating the death of a person found Saturday evening. The Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Officer are investigating the death as suspicious. An autopsy will be performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology. The body...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Portage County Sheriff: Suspect in hit and run turns himself in

TOWN OF LANARK, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities from the Portage County Sheriff’s Department say a man has turned himself in connection to a weekend hit-and-run crash. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the town of Lanark. A 31-year-old man reported he was hit by a vehicle while on Highway 54 and County Highway TT.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point carjacking suspect reaches plea agreement

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 52-year-old man accused of carjacking a woman in Stevens Point has agreed to the terms of a plea deal and will avoid a jury trial. William Gentry pleaded guilty on Tuesday to operating without consent with possessing a weapon. In exchange for the plea, a count of armed robbery with the use of force was dismissed but will be considered during his upcoming sentencing hearing.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

D.C. Everest’s Hall, Lakeland’s Ouimette sign NLI to play Division I

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest’s Marcus Hall and Lakeland Union’s Julianna Ouimette have signed their National Letter of Intent to play basketball at the Division 1 level. Hall finalized his commitment to play basketball at UW-Green Bay on Monday. Hall excelled for the Evergreens in his first...
WAUSAU, WI

