November 27th ceremony will remember slain Cold Spring police officer
(Cold Spring, MN) -- There's a special ceremony later this month commemorating the tenth anniversary of the killing of Cold Spring Police Officer Tom Decker. Officer Decker was doing a welfare check near a downtown bar on November 29th, 2012, when he was ambushed and fatally shot. The ceremony is Sunday, November 27th at St. Boniface Church in Cold Spring. Organizers say it is about showing support and keeping Officer Decker's memory alive. Former Cold Spring Police Chief Phil Jones and Congressman Tom Emmer are among the scheduled speakers.
Argument turns into a shooting in St. Cloud
(St. Cloud, MN) -- A St. Cloud man is under arrest in connection with a weekend shooting that left a man hospitalized. Officers called to an apartment Saturday night found a 31-year-old Minneapolis man with a gunshot wound to his stomach. The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital in serious but stable condition. Police say the victim was visiting the 31-year-old suspect and they got into an argument that escalated into a shooting. Investigators say they found a handgun at the apartment.
Accused Pope County child abductor pleads guilty to kidnapping
(Glenwood MN-) A Big Lake man pleaded guilty in Pope County District Court Tuesday to a charge of kidnapping. A settlement conference took place for 22-year-old Beningo Alvarrez-Gutierrez who was charged with Kidnapping and Depriving Another of Custody or Parental Rights for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarrez-Gutierrez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. In Court Tuesday, Alvarrez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to the kidnapping charge and the Deprivation of Parental Rights charge was dropped. He will be sentenced February 9th. (1 p.m.)
DePaul Bedevils Gophers
(Minneapolis, MN) -- DePaul got 20 points from Javan Johnson as the Blue Demons handed the Gophers a 69-53 loss at Williams Arena on Monday night. Eral Penn also added a double-double as DePaul outscored the Gophers 34-22 at the half and never let up to secure the win. Dawson...
Medical expert disputes claims of narcan-resistant fentanyl
(Bloomington, MN) -- Bloomington Police's claims of Narcan-resistant, 'gray death' fentanyl have come under fire. Last week, police said they recovered enough of the gray-colored synthetic opioid to kill 32-thousand people. Now, drug experts are pushing back. Medical toxicologist Ryan Marino tells FOX 9 that this claim is factually incorrect and may prevent people from using lifesaving antidotes like Narcan. The Canadian Centre on Substance Use says, while some synthetic opioids may require higher and more frequent doses of Narcan, none are resistant to it.
