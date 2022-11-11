(Glenwood MN-) A Big Lake man pleaded guilty in Pope County District Court Tuesday to a charge of kidnapping. A settlement conference took place for 22-year-old Beningo Alvarrez-Gutierrez who was charged with Kidnapping and Depriving Another of Custody or Parental Rights for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarrez-Gutierrez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. In Court Tuesday, Alvarrez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to the kidnapping charge and the Deprivation of Parental Rights charge was dropped. He will be sentenced February 9th. (1 p.m.)

