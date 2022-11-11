Effective: 2022-11-15 19:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Shenandoah WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Wintry mix expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations around a coating to one inch below 1000 feet, and 1 to 3 inches above 1000 feet. Total ice accumulations around a trace up to a tenth of an inch, mainly above 1000 feet. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. A wintry mix will end as rain tonight, but rain will freeze on elevated surfaces above 1000 feet. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will be reduced to under 1 mile at times in a wintry mix as well as fog for the ridges above 1000 feet.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO