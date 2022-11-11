ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County associate court judge promoted to fill circuit court opening

Springfield News-Leader
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday he has selected Greene County Associate Circuit Court Judge Todd Myers to fill the circuit court opening created with the retirement of Judge Thomas Mountjoy.

Myers became an associate circuit court judge in 2020 and was the longtime second-in-command at the Greene County Prosecutor's Office before that. He was chosen from a group of nominees that included Dade County Prosecutor Kaiti Greenwade and private attorney Joshua Christensen.

A news release from the governor's office says Myers is a graduate of Evangel University and the law school at the University of Kansas.

Myers is the second associate circuit court judge to be promoted in the last two months. Judge Jerry A. Harmison Jr. was selected to move up to a circuit court position in September.

It is an unprecedented time for judge turnover in Greene County. With Myers's promotion, there are now three judge vacancies at the circuit court level and two judge vacancies at the associate circuit court level.

Related
Springfield News-Leader

What is MOHELA, the Missouri agency at the center of the student debt relief court battle?

This week, President Joe Biden's plan to wipe away billions of dollars in student debt was halted by a panel of federal judges. The case in question stemmed from a challenge by six Republican-led states seeking to block the program, accusing the White House of overreaching its authority. One of the states involved is Missouri, and central to the state's argument (and the court's ruling) to block the program is a Missouri agency called MOHELA.
Springfield News-Leader

