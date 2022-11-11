Read full article on original website
Alaska Airlines partners with Mokulele Airlines in effort to boost inter-island travel
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alaska Airlines on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Mokulele Airlines in an effort to boost inter-island travel. “We’re excited to give our guests access to more beautiful parts of the state,” said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci. Through the partnership, Alaska Airlines travelers will...
Alaska Airlines CEO discusses new partnership with Mokulele
Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Chamber Music Hawaii is kicking off its new season on Saturday. Jim Moffitt, president of the group, explains what audiences can expect. Researchers use drones to learn how to combat chronic erosion at Waikiki beach. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
2 Ways to Hike The Judd Trail & Jackass Ginger Pool Near Honolulu
Explore hiking the Judd Trail Oahu to Jackass Ginger Pool this 1.0-mile loop trail near Honolulu. Generally considered a moderately challenging route, it takes an average of 28 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking and walking, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring. The Judd trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
911 sees more calls for help as RSV infections among Hawaii kids soar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As RSV infections among children in Hawaii soar, more parents are calling 911 for help, officials said. Meanwhile, state Health officials say 1 in every 4 RSV tests in Hawaii is coming back positive for the virus. “The things that we worry about with kids is that...
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Researchers use drones to learn how to combat chronic erosion at Waikiki beach. On the south shore, researchers are using consumer drones to learn more about how sand moves along the beach in Waikiki. Battle for uncounted ballots. Updated: 11 hours...
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 15, 2022)
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns. A Waimanalo community watch group says a Veterans Day beach party was anything but family-friendly. Researchers use drones to learn how to combat chronic erosion at Waikiki beach. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. On the south...
Researchers use drones to understand how waves are shifting Waikiki beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Oahu’s south shore, researchers are using consumer drones to learn more about how sand moves along the beach. Two studies recently completed by University of Hawaii researchers aim to provide policy makers, state agencies and even businesses along the beach with better information and better practices when it comes to managing and preserving the beach.
Hospice Awareness Month highlights importance of end-of-life preparedness
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - End-of-life discussions can be a difficult thing to talk about with loved ones – but it is an important conversation to have. November is Hospice Awareness Month, a chance to honor caregivers and workers who help families and patients plan for end-of-life care. Islands Hospice Director...
Battle for uncounted ballots
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns. A Waimanalo community watch group says a Veterans Day beach party was anything but family-friendly. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 15, 2022) Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. With...
Riders say the Handi-Van is failing them. And the city agrees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rose Pou could not contain her emotions as she faced the City Council once again after struggling to use the Handi-Van. “I do not ride Handi-Van because I cannot get to the places I need to on time,” she said, holding back a sob. “We’ve been working since 2000 trying to get more Handi-Vans for more people to ride. We need the help, please.”
'Big eyes' artist's work becomes focus of new gallery in Waikiki - clipped version
Honolulu police need help identifying two men accused of damaging two rail cars last month. Lockdowns are continuing in parts of China as the zero-COVID strategy continues. November is Hospice Awareness Month. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 49 minutes ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the...
Don't fall for this scam focused on the student debt forgiveness program
Points for originality, at least. Hawaii entrepreneur works to bring the flavors of the Philippines to Hawaii. From adobo to lechon kawali, the right ingredients are key. 911 sees more calls for help as RSV infections among Hawaii kids soar. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. As RSV infections among children...
“Dream” musical showcases Filipino history and students bringing those lessons to Hawaii schools
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds gathered to watch “Dream” the musical, which premiered at the historic Hawaii Theater on Friday to raise funds for the Filipino Community Center. The center is celebrating its 20th anniversary, with a host of programs this year. It starred renowned Broadway artists from Miss...
Sacrifices of Nisei veterans highlighted at Pearl Harbor Visitor Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tribute to Nisei veterans took place at the Pearl Harbor Visitors Center over the weekend. Park volunteers and staff talked about the sacrifices made by the second generation Japanese American service members who served in World War II. Two Nisei veterans were also in attendance. “It’s...
City crews harvest massive Christmas tree for Honolulu holiday celebration
Former Hawaii player remembers 3 University of Virginia students killed in shooting. A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team as they returned from a field trip, authorities said. Updated: 6 minutes ago. |. Several screeners have been placed back into remedial...
Hawaii News Now - JR HNN
HEADS UP: Trade winds are going to be even stronger this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, November 14, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade wind conditions dominate the work...
Former Hawaii player remembers 3 University of Virginia students killed in shooting
String of robberies in and around Ala Moana prompts safety warning as holiday shopping begins. A manhunt is underway following a string of brazen daytime robberies in and around Ala Moana Center, prompting experts to underscore vigilance as the holiday shopping season begins. 6 days after election, close races remain...
Putting Mauna Loa's rumbling in perspective
Word has traveled quickly across the Islands that Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, is seeing more earthquakes than usual. It isn't currently erupting but the increase in small earthquakes caused it's advisory level to be raised from green to yellow in September. While that means it will be closely monitored by the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, I want to be very clear: There's no need to panic or cancel travel plans to the Big Island of Hawaii.
PODCAST: Local businessman gives back through scholarships for Native Hawaiian students
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii businessman Hoala Greevy considers himself lucky he got to attend Portland State University on a scholarship. That particular scholarship was provided through Kamehameha Schools but no longer exists, he said. LISTEN:. Years later, Greevy is now founder CEO of Paubox, a provider of HIPAA compliant email...
DOJ: California man admits to trafficking meth, fentanyl into Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A California man has admitted to mailing nearly a pound of methamphetamine and 300 pills containing fentanyl to a UPS store in Hawaii in November 2019. Officials said Edward Kim’s co-conspirator in Hawaii was supposed to pick up the packages at the store but he was intercepted...
