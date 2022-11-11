Read full article on original website
Re-released documentary explores the greatest Texas musician you've probably never heard of
What do Guy Clark, Hank Williams, the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, ABBA, and Freddy Fender all have in common? Apart from being icons in their own right, each legend's name has at one time or another been in the same sentence as one Texas musician you may have never heard of. Why? One documentary, Sir Doug and the Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove explores this and more, and it's available to stream again this week. "Has San Antonio lost its soul? Has Austin lost its groove? Dough Sahm is the answer," reads a recent release for the documentary ahead of...
Hush Hush: Did You Know Whataburger Has a Secret Menu, Texas?
A secret menu for a eatery is always just so cool isn't it? It's almost like you feel like your committing some type of espionage act to order items that aren't truly there. Truth be told, it does indeed take some type of intel to even find these items. Every...
When Traveling Keep In Mind Of The Most Frustrating Texas Airport
Let me paint the scene: you just landed, you're off the plane for your layover & now you have to book it because you only have 20 minutes to reach your next flight. I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me; nearly every time I go to visit family. It's even worse when you finally REACH your gate to find that your flight has either been delayed or canceled.
This Is The Coldest Night In Texas History
This is the coldest night ever recorded in Texas history.
Can You Believe This Gorgeous Restaurant is Located in a Small Texas Town?
Texas is full of amazing food all across the state. We have iconic Tex Mex, barbeque, and so much more that is to die for. While small towns throughout the Lone Star state have their hidden gems, most exceptional and travel-worthy establishments are often found in the larger cities like Dallas, Austin, San Antonia, and Houston. However, that isn’t always the case.
travelawaits.com
8 Festive Towns To Celebrate The Holidays In Texas
It is no secret that everything is bigger in Texas. I mean, Texas is a big state with big food portions, big personality, and big Southern hospitality. Well, that slogan rings true when it comes to celebrating the holidays in Texas also. While you probably won’t find snow in the...
A Friendly Reminder To Texas: Keep An Eye Out For Giant Trains
When you a set of train tracks; keep in mind... there might be something flying down the tracks soon & when that train comes, it's best advised you move out of the way. Last thing you want is to get stuck and your car gets hit; that would really ruin your day.
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
The Problem With the ‘Don’t California My Texas’ Mindset
"Don't California My Texas" is on banners, on stickers, and it's even a country song. While I understand the intent of the message, it's inherently flawed, counterproductive and really just wildly inaccurate. Are Californians Coming to Texas?. Well, yes, they are. 1 in 10 people who move to Texas are...
KSAT 12
Old photos show Texas Rangers history as far back as 1884
SAN ANTONIO – The history of the lawmen known as the Texas Rangers spans nearly two centuries. “The Ranger story begins many years ago. In 1823, the Father of Texas, Stephen F. Austin realized the need for a body of men to protect his fledgling colony, the land settlement effort that marked the beginning of Texas’ development,” the Texas Department of Transportation website states.
Texas’ driest reservoir at 0.5% capacity — how others compare
The driest in the state is the Palo Duro Reservoir, about 100 miles north of Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle. Palo Duro only has 275 acre-feet of water, enough to quench the annual needs of about 8 Texans.
LIST: Holiday light events in Central Texas for 2022 season
Here is a list of light events in the Central Texas area you can enjoy with your family this year.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
The 7 women on death row in Texas
Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.
Buc-ee's weirdest, most unique locations across Texas
Editor's note: We're embarking on the Great Texas Buc-ee's Road Trip (#BuceesRoadTrip). Follow along as we discover why the beloved beaver has taken Texas and the South by storm. When you visit 33 Buc-ee’s stores in four days, a lot of them start to look the same. The teensy ones on the Gulf Coast could all (mostly) double for each other. The six big boys in the DFW area could all pass as siblings. That's why for some folks, if you've seen one Buc-ee's, you've seen ’em all. That's where I come in. While yes, you can get Beaver...
CBS Austin
Finding fall foliage in an unexpected Texas town
Vanderpool, TEXAS - A Veterans Day cold front didn't just bring a chilly change, it also set the stage for some spectacular fall color. Though you might not think of Texas as a place to go leaf peeping, there's a day trip destination that may change your mind. During the...
5 Upcoming Texas Hunting Dates for In-Season Game
Apr. 1 - June 30, 2023. *What most people don't know is that doves, or the signs of peace and the holy spirit, are actually delicious! It takes about 3 to 5 breasts to make a regular portion. Regular Season. Sept. 1 - Nov. 13, 2022. Dec. 17, 2022 -...
San Angelo LIVE!
Operation Lone Star: Don't Fear the Reefer...
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry. Since...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
The World’s Largest Bounce House Is In Texas Through Thanksgiving Weekend
Sometimes we all wish we could go back and be kids again but the way our bodies hurt after doing the slightest physical activity keeps us acting like our age and not our shoe size. But if you want to feel like a kid again and bounce around like you used to when you were young then you need to get ready for something that's super fun that's in Texas for the next couple of days!
