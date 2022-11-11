Read full article on original website
Related
Three Wins Headlines Jade Miller’s MEC Swimmer of the Week Performance
Wheeling, W. Va. - The weekly Mountain East Conference (MEC) Player of the Week awards were released Monday as the Winter season comes into full swing and the Fall season wraps up. The Wheeling University Women's Swimming team had a big week, winning their dual meet against Salem 116-90, and they were rewarded by being recognized by the conference. Sophomore Jade Miller was recognized as the MEC Women's Swimmer of the Week after earning three first place finishes to lead her team against the Tigers.
Ethan Banks Win Earns Him MEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - The Mountain East Conference (MEC) continues to roll out its Player of the Week Awards after a big week of Championship and regular season action. After hosting their first home dual meet this past week, the Wheeling University Men's Swimming team was honored with their first award winner of the season. Junior Ethan Banks was announced as this week's MEC Men's Swimmer of the Week after picking up a win against Salem University to give him four first place finishes on the season.
Women’s Basketball Sweeps Weekend with Win Over Seton Hill
Greensburg, PA. – Coming into the weekend Wheeling University Women's Basketball coach Anna Kowalska was looking for her team to show their chemistry on the court. That chemistry was put on full display when the Cardinals (2-0, 0-0) took down host Seton Hill on Sunday 70-59. The Cardinals got everyone involved on the night, with nine different Cardinals contributing atleast two points on the night.
Volleyball Advances to MEC Championship Game with 3-1 win Over West Liberty
Charleston, W. Va. – It was a special edition of "The Battle for Wheeling" on Friday night in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) semifinals the Wheeling University Volleyball team (25-7, 15-1) battled West Liberty. After dropping the first set of the night, the Cardinals came back strong with three straight sets wins to take the 3-1 victory. The Cardinals advance to the MEC Championship game for the 10th time in program history as they chase down the program's 10th title.
Strong Offensive Showing Leads Women’s Basketball to Season-Opening Win
Greensburg, PA. - The Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (1-0, 0-0) took the hardwood for the first time as they opened up the 2022-23 season. The offense started out strong and paced the Cardinals as they took down Lock Haven 73-43 in non-conference play. The Cardinals had two scorers with 20 points or more and scored 20 or more team points in two of the four quarters.
Volleyball Claims 10th MEC title in Win Over Charleston
Charleston, W. Va. – It all came down to Saturday night as the Wheeling University Women's Volleyball team (26-7, 15-1) took on The University of Charleston in the 2022 MEC Championship game. After dropping the regular season match-up, Wheeling would get their revenge, claiming their 10th MEC Championship in program history as they defeated the Golden Eagles 3-1. The Cardinals fell in the first set, but were able to fight their way back into the match with three straight set eind to claim the championship.
