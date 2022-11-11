Charleston, W. Va. – It all came down to Saturday night as the Wheeling University Women's Volleyball team (26-7, 15-1) took on The University of Charleston in the 2022 MEC Championship game. After dropping the regular season match-up, Wheeling would get their revenge, claiming their 10th MEC Championship in program history as they defeated the Golden Eagles 3-1. The Cardinals fell in the first set, but were able to fight their way back into the match with three straight set eind to claim the championship.

