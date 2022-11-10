ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The No. 1 Tourist Traps In Georgia and South Carolina

Every state has them. Tourist Traps. I’ve always wondered about the official definition, so here it is according the dictionary:. tourist trap noun : a place that attracts and exploits tourists. I don’t agree with that entirely. Attracts? Yes. Exploits? Not necessarily. Bestlifeonline.com listed their biggest tourist traps in...
South Carolina 10th most obese state, according to Wallet-hub

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— With the holidays approaching, this may be the time to make some lifestyle, eating and exercise changes. According to wallet-hub.com, South Carolina weighs in as the 10th most obese state in the country. The survey was based on factors such as the percentage of adults with...
Georgia & South Carolina On AAA’s Most Dangerous Roads List

Roads in Georgia and South Carolina are busier this time of year. Both states have a lot to be proud of with the tourism for both states thriving. Beaches, mountains, history, and a world famous sports venue in our own backyard. With the people comes the traffic, and unfortunately accidents. AAA has released their most dangerous roads in America list. South Carolina and Georgia highways are on the list, which isn’t all Interstates.
Are you eligible for the $800 tax rebate in South Carolina?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Eligible taxpayers in South Carolina will be getting a tax rebate of up to $800 in the mail or in their bank accounts by the end of the year. The South Carolina Department of Revenue said rebates will be issued to eligible taxpayers who filed their 2021 SC1040 by Oct. 17.
Free admission to South Carolina State Parks on Black Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Spend Black Friday outdoors with free admission to all South Carolina State Parks on November 25. State officials invite South Carolinians to “walk off all that turkey & ham” and spend the day outside with free park admission. This includes free historic home tours at parks like Hampton Plantation in McClellanville. […]
Kennardo G. James

This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why

This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
Remains of 'America's first veterans' are found in South Carolina: 13 patriots killed during the Revolutionary War are discovered less than six inches below the surface of a former battlefield

Remains of America's first veterans who were killed in the 1780 Battle of Camden during the Revolutionary War have been unearthed less than six inches below the surface. Researchers found a total of 14 individuals, 12 of the bodies are Patriot Continental soldiers from either Maryland or Delaware, one is a North Carolina Loyalist and the last served with the British 71st Regiment of Foot.
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Cities in South Carolina

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Kennardo G. James

This City Was Named the “Best Place To Live in South Carolina” for 2022

This city was named the "Best Place To Live in South Carolina" for 2022.Travel Lens. There are a plethora of great places to live in the state of South Carolina and all of them have certain things about them that are unique. Whether you want to live in a metropolitan area that is a little more fast-paced or a small quaint town, the state of South Carolina has something for you. However, one major national publication has named one city as the "Best Place to Live in South Carolina" for 2022. In this article, we will take a look at which city that is, as well as other cities in the state that made the list.
Grab your jacket: Cooldown on the way for the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry will see temperatures fall into the 30s by early Monday morning. A cold front that moved across South Carolina is bringing what may feel like a big drop in temperatures with it. As of Sunday morning, Orangeburg’s temperature had dropped to 48...
