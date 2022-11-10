Read full article on original website
Related
wgac.com
The No. 1 Tourist Traps In Georgia and South Carolina
Every state has them. Tourist Traps. I’ve always wondered about the official definition, so here it is according the dictionary:. tourist trap noun : a place that attracts and exploits tourists. I don’t agree with that entirely. Attracts? Yes. Exploits? Not necessarily. Bestlifeonline.com listed their biggest tourist traps in...
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina 10th most obese state, according to Wallet-hub
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— With the holidays approaching, this may be the time to make some lifestyle, eating and exercise changes. According to wallet-hub.com, South Carolina weighs in as the 10th most obese state in the country. The survey was based on factors such as the percentage of adults with...
wgac.com
Georgia & South Carolina On AAA’s Most Dangerous Roads List
Roads in Georgia and South Carolina are busier this time of year. Both states have a lot to be proud of with the tourism for both states thriving. Beaches, mountains, history, and a world famous sports venue in our own backyard. With the people comes the traffic, and unfortunately accidents. AAA has released their most dangerous roads in America list. South Carolina and Georgia highways are on the list, which isn’t all Interstates.
South Carolina native among those killed University of Virginia killings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A native of South Carolina is among those killed in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia that left three members of the football team dead. University of Virginia President Jim Ryan confirmed Monday morning Lavel Davis Jr. was shot and killed Sunday...
WYFF4.com
Are you eligible for the $800 tax rebate in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Eligible taxpayers in South Carolina will be getting a tax rebate of up to $800 in the mail or in their bank accounts by the end of the year. The South Carolina Department of Revenue said rebates will be issued to eligible taxpayers who filed their 2021 SC1040 by Oct. 17.
Effort to further restrict abortion fails in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a dozen meetings and sessions over the summer and fall, South Carolina efforts to pass a stricter abortion law failed Wednesday after senators rejected a House-backed proposal and House members didn’t return for another meeting to try and work out a compromise. A number...
Free admission to South Carolina State Parks on Black Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Spend Black Friday outdoors with free admission to all South Carolina State Parks on November 25. State officials invite South Carolinians to “walk off all that turkey & ham” and spend the day outside with free park admission. This includes free historic home tours at parks like Hampton Plantation in McClellanville. […]
Growing strawberries in South Carolina during the fall? Here's how farmers are doing it
SUMTER, S.C. — Rows of blooming strawberries are being picked right beside a pumpkin patch in Sumter. It's because Maynard and Marie Dorr of Dorr Farms have taken on the fall strawberry. "We've done it in past years, and the people love the strawberries in the spring, they love...
This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why
This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
New literacy standards to go into effect next school year in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A revised set of statewide English language arts standards is going into effect in the next school year after an Education Oversight Committee gave key approval on Monday. The new standards emphasize four key topics: foundations of literacy, applications of reading, research, and written and oral...
WLTX.com
Pay raises for 6 South Carolina elected officials are coming in January
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A day after the election, six South Carolina elected officials were given big salary increases with pay for two of those officials more than doubling. A state commission made up of eight lawmakers and three Governor appointees approved the raises Wednesday. When Attorney General Alan Wilson...
Why were most races in South Carolina’s election uncontested?
A majority of races across South Carolina for the midterm elections on Tuesday went uncontested, highlighting the lack of candidates overall in the state's elections.
Upstate coroner warns of dangers of xylazine
A report from DHEC states xylazine is often in drugs without a person's knowledge and can increase the risk of overdose and death.
Remains of 'America's first veterans' are found in South Carolina: 13 patriots killed during the Revolutionary War are discovered less than six inches below the surface of a former battlefield
Remains of America's first veterans who were killed in the 1780 Battle of Camden during the Revolutionary War have been unearthed less than six inches below the surface. Researchers found a total of 14 individuals, 12 of the bodies are Patriot Continental soldiers from either Maryland or Delaware, one is a North Carolina Loyalist and the last served with the British 71st Regiment of Foot.
Dangerous Cities in South Carolina
South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Rare Alfa Romeo worth $23 million stolen in SC could be in North Carolina; $50,000 reward offered
A $50,000 reward is being offered after the black two-door 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Lungo Spyder with tan interior was swiped.
This City Was Named the “Best Place To Live in South Carolina” for 2022
This city was named the "Best Place To Live in South Carolina" for 2022.Travel Lens. There are a plethora of great places to live in the state of South Carolina and all of them have certain things about them that are unique. Whether you want to live in a metropolitan area that is a little more fast-paced or a small quaint town, the state of South Carolina has something for you. However, one major national publication has named one city as the "Best Place to Live in South Carolina" for 2022. In this article, we will take a look at which city that is, as well as other cities in the state that made the list.
live5news.com
Grab your jacket: Cooldown on the way for the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry will see temperatures fall into the 30s by early Monday morning. A cold front that moved across South Carolina is bringing what may feel like a big drop in temperatures with it. As of Sunday morning, Orangeburg’s temperature had dropped to 48...
Bitter GOP divisions leave abortion legal in South Carolina
Members of the state House refused to budge on their proposal to ban abortion starting at conception with exceptions for rape, incest and if the life of the pregnant person is in danger.
Comments / 2