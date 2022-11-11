ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with Madam Radar!

Madam Radar has been described as Fleetwood Mac meets The Eagles, but with this band's three lead singers and songwriters, fans will tell you that theirs is a completely unique sound. This band has shared stages with iconic local acts like Shinyribs, and Jackie Venson, and they were even hand-selected by Bon Jovi to open for them at The Moody Center!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Festive Fun Show: Operation Blue Santa celebrates 50th anniversary

This season synonymous with giving back, and our friends at Abacus are committed to the community the serve. This year they are supporting our Operation Blue Santa Toy Drive, a cause near and dear to our hearts at CBS and Telemundo Austin. On top of that, we're celebrating the golden...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Festive Fun Show: Love and Boat takes your water adventure to new levels

If you're looking for a unique adventure this Fall season then we have the perfect outing for you! Whether you're looking for a fun and intimate date, or want to get together with friends or family, Love and Boat offers an amazing experience, and everything you need while out on the water, taking in the beauty of Lake Austin! Love and Boat launches from Jessica Hollis Park and you can make your reservation online or by giving them a call.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

The Black Makers Market happening at Republic Square makes local gift giving easier

As many Texans make their holiday shopping lists one place to pick up some great presents is at The Black Makers Market at Republic Square Park. Joining Chelsey Khan to chat about this organization are Lolita Rodriguez and Christina-Ante Woodson. The Black Makers Market is happening November 18, 2022 from...
CBS Austin

Moontower Just For Laughs Austin Is Back In April

Moontower Just For Laughs Austin comedy festival is bringing back over 100 comedians to downtown Austin for two weeks of stand-up, podcasts, parties, screenings, cast panels and more. This year’s fest features two weeks of headliner performances at the Paramount Theatre, the State Theatre, and other larger venues from April 12-23, along with a four-day comedy club binge at over 10 walkable, intimate venues to end the fest in a frenzy. Badges are on sale now, and you can find more info at moontowercomedyfest.com.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Professional advice for navigating Austin's dynamic real estate market

Buying or selling a home is among the greatest financial decision an individual or family will ever make. For both buyers and sellers, there are many things that must be considered. So, we're turning to an expert for insights on this process and to get a real estate outlook update for fall, winter, and beyond for our area and nationally. Joining us with more is Tracy Kasper, First Vice President, National Association of Realtors.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

What's Next with Dr. Art Markman: Secure a spot in Austin's growing tech industry

People will have as many as twelve different jobs during their professional careers. Those changes may take them on a different path from the one they thought they’d have when they earned their undergraduate degree. Often, especially here in Austin, that can mean a career in the tech field. Dr. Art Markman of UT Austin's Extended Campus joined Trevor Scott to talk about “What’s Next” for people who are looking to enter the tech field, specifically computer science.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin resident wins $1M Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize

Texas Lottery officials say an Austin resident has claimed a $1 million scratch ticket prize. The scratch ticket game 'Money' was purchased at the Elgin Country Store, located at 18810 Hwy 290 E. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. ALSO | Why your heating bill could be higher this...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police ID man found shot to death in NE Austin apartment bathroom

Police have identified the man who was found dead from a gunshot wound last month at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, at a complex near the Cameron Road and Hwy 183 intersection. The Austin Police Department says...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two killed, one injured in crash on U.S. 183

Austin — Breaking overnight out of southeast Austin, there's been a double fatality crash on northbound 183 just south of Ben White Boulevard and close to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Watch command says a car ran into the back of a tow truck, killing one person and pinning another in...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Travis DA looks at fed network to speed up investigations of gun violence

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County is stepping up efforts to reduce local gun violence, and technology to match guns with crimes is part of the plan. We traveled to the temple to see a demonstration of this high-tech crime-fighting tool. We found it housed in a huge RV that doubles as a mobile command center for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, better known as ATF.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Two injured after overnight crash in East Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — An overnight crash involving two vehicles left two people injured in east Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the crash in the 8114-9124 block of North SH 130 Service Road at Farm to Market 973 at around 11:09 p.m. Upon arrival, ATCEMS found...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Tesla Gigafactory workers allege wage theft, dangerous conditions

The Workers Defense Project held a press conference on Tuesday regarding allegations of labor and employment violations at the Tesla Gigafactory in Travis County. Today, the Austin staff attorney for Workers Defense said that some workers did not receive proper pay while they constructed the massive, billion-dollar factory. “Some workers...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One injured in motorcycle crash in west Travis County

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries after a crash in west Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS and STAR Flight responded to the scene near the intersection of Hamilton Pool Road and Hammetts Crossing just after 3:30 p.m. ALSO | Two injured...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

