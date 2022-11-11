ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

financemagnates.com

Exclusive: Invast Global’s CEO Gavin White Reveals GMO-Z.com Acquisition Plan Details

Last month, Invast Global announced its decision to expand in the UK with plans of acquiring GMO Financial Holdings-owned GMO-Z.com Trade UK Limited. It came after the Sydney-headquartered company had strengthened its base in Cyprus for European operations. Finance Magnates recently sat down with Invast Global’s Chief Executive Officer, Gavin...
Ardu Prime Visited EuroLeague Headquarters to Discuss Their Long-term Partnership

Last week, Ardu Prime CEO Sotiris Promponas and Crypto Services General Manager Aris Christidis visited the headquarters of EuroLeague Basketball to meet with EuroLeague CEO Marshall Glickman and discuss the details of their partnership and innovative online activations for the current season. Established in 1999, Ardu Prime is a Forex...
FCA Has No Good News for FTX Customers

The regulator reminds that regulation of cryptos is limited in the UK. Therefore, FTX customers cannot count on broader FCA assistance. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the UK's financial markets regulator, recently presented a short notice for concerned FTX customers from Great Britain. The institution merely reminds us that it does not regulate the cryptocurrency market and investors are most likely left to face this problem on their own.
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style

TOKYO (AP) — The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in...

