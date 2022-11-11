ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

wtoc.com

High school football playoff schedule (Nov. 18)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The high school football state playoffs continue in Georgia and South Carolina this week. Here are the games involving area teams for the week of November 18. Matchups and date/time will be added as they are confirmed. GHSA SECOND ROUND. Class AAAA. Spalding at Benedictine. Wayne...
GEORGIA STATE
Scorebook Live

Georgia AAAAAA football state playoff roundup

There weren’t too many surprises in the first round of the playoffs in Georgia Class AAAAAA Friday night. Top-ranked Hughes rolled to a big win over River Ridge to start their quest for a state championship, as did Rome and Roswell. The best story line to come out of the first round in Class AAAAAA ...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 13 highlights, scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Playoffs? Yes, we’re talking about playoffs. The WSAV Blitz team went all across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry covering this year’s post-season matchups. South Carolina high schools are in their second round of playoffs, but Georgia high schools joined the club this week. We have scores and highlights from around the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Kennardo G. James

This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why

This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
HARTSVILLE, SC
wgac.com

Georgia & South Carolina On AAA’s Most Dangerous Roads List

Roads in Georgia and South Carolina are busier this time of year. Both states have a lot to be proud of with the tourism for both states thriving. Beaches, mountains, history, and a world famous sports venue in our own backyard. With the people comes the traffic, and unfortunately accidents. AAA has released their most dangerous roads in America list. South Carolina and Georgia highways are on the list, which isn’t all Interstates.
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

7 Crazy South Carolina Laws

Recently, we took a look at 7 Georgia laws that are a bit out there. And now it’s time to check out these 7 crazy South Carolina laws. As we all know, laws are created for various reasons. And they vary around the country. But it’s amazing to see that some states have created what seem like the most random laws. You have to wonder where these even came from. What happened to make them say, “Yes, we need to create a law to keep people from putting their horse in a bathtub”?
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

Early Voting For December Runoff Begins November 28

We’re less than four weeks away from the runoff that will determine the winner of the Georgia Senate race. Runoff elections in Georgia are now required by law to be held on the 28th day after Election Day for a General Election Primary, Special Election Primary, General Election, or Special Election.
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

Veterans Day Program Reunites A Daughter And A Father

Schools around South Carolina, Georgia and all over the country are thanking Veterans and service men and women this week. For Haley Webb, a special Veterans Day program was one of the ways she was honoring Veterans and coping with someone she loves very much not being at home. Haley’s...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Police arrest nearly 3 dozen arrests in drug trafficking conspiracy

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A targeted operation led to 32 arrests across Georgia, Florida, and Puerto Rico related to a Southeastern drug trafficking conspiracy. According to officials, a newly unsealed federal indictment charges almost three dozen defendants due to their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy that focused in south Georgia reaching into the Caribbean. […]
GEORGIA STATE
FiveThirtyEight

Where Stacey Abrams Went Wrong

In Part 3 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team breaks down why Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is underperforming in the FiveThirtyEight midterm forecast compared to the last gubernatorial election and what future Democratic stars in purple states can learn from her. Geoffrey Skelley is a senior...
Georgia State

