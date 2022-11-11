Read full article on original website
High school football playoff schedule (Nov. 18)
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The high school football state playoffs continue in Georgia and South Carolina this week. Here are the games involving area teams for the week of November 18. Matchups and date/time will be added as they are confirmed. GHSA SECOND ROUND. Class AAAA. Spalding at Benedictine. Wayne...
Georgia AAAAAA football state playoff roundup
There weren’t too many surprises in the first round of the playoffs in Georgia Class AAAAAA Friday night. Top-ranked Hughes rolled to a big win over River Ridge to start their quest for a state championship, as did Rome and Roswell. The best story line to come out of the first round in Class AAAAAA ...
Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 13 highlights, scores
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Playoffs? Yes, we’re talking about playoffs. The WSAV Blitz team went all across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry covering this year’s post-season matchups. South Carolina high schools are in their second round of playoffs, but Georgia high schools joined the club this week. We have scores and highlights from around the […]
Ohio high school football playoffs: OHSAA brackets, scores, live updates (11/11/22)
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs continue on Friday night (November 11) with regional semifinals games across the state. With seven divisions and four regions per division, there are 56 playoff games on the schedule this weekend, with Divisions I, II, III, and V playing on Friday night ...
This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why
This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
Six Southwest Florida football teams advance to regional semifinals
The Florida High School football playoffs started Friday with the regional quarterfinals, and there were nine games involving Southwest Florida teams. Here is a roundup of the winners and loser from Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties: CLASS 4S-REGION 4 Lehigh 31, Palmetto 24: The Lightning took a ...
Georgia & South Carolina On AAA’s Most Dangerous Roads List
Roads in Georgia and South Carolina are busier this time of year. Both states have a lot to be proud of with the tourism for both states thriving. Beaches, mountains, history, and a world famous sports venue in our own backyard. With the people comes the traffic, and unfortunately accidents. AAA has released their most dangerous roads in America list. South Carolina and Georgia highways are on the list, which isn’t all Interstates.
Why were most races in South Carolina’s election uncontested?
A majority of races across South Carolina for the midterm elections on Tuesday went uncontested, highlighting the lack of candidates overall in the state's elections.
CIF SS high school football scores: Live updates & live streams from Week 13 Playoffs
Get the latest CIF Southern Section football scores on SBLive as CIF SS quarterfinals kick off in Southern California
7 Crazy South Carolina Laws
Recently, we took a look at 7 Georgia laws that are a bit out there. And now it’s time to check out these 7 crazy South Carolina laws. As we all know, laws are created for various reasons. And they vary around the country. But it’s amazing to see that some states have created what seem like the most random laws. You have to wonder where these even came from. What happened to make them say, “Yes, we need to create a law to keep people from putting their horse in a bathtub”?
Early Voting For December Runoff Begins November 28
We’re less than four weeks away from the runoff that will determine the winner of the Georgia Senate race. Runoff elections in Georgia are now required by law to be held on the 28th day after Election Day for a General Election Primary, Special Election Primary, General Election, or Special Election.
Veterans Day Program Reunites A Daughter And A Father
Schools around South Carolina, Georgia and all over the country are thanking Veterans and service men and women this week. For Haley Webb, a special Veterans Day program was one of the ways she was honoring Veterans and coping with someone she loves very much not being at home. Haley’s...
4 Pee Dee counties among South Carolina’s worst for violent crime in 2021, SLED report shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Four of the six counties in the News13 viewing area had the highest rates of violent crime in South Carolina in 2021, according to statistics in a report by SLED that also said the state’s murder rate is the highest since 1991. Dillon County had the state’s highest violent crime rate […]
SC military retirement pay exempt from state income taxes beginning next year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— All military retirement pay will be exempt from State Individual Income Tax starting tax year 2022, says the SC Department of Revenue. The tax break does not include any earned income cap. The announcement means South Carolina will join more than two dozen states whose retired...
Police arrest nearly 3 dozen arrests in drug trafficking conspiracy
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A targeted operation led to 32 arrests across Georgia, Florida, and Puerto Rico related to a Southeastern drug trafficking conspiracy. According to officials, a newly unsealed federal indictment charges almost three dozen defendants due to their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy that focused in south Georgia reaching into the Caribbean. […]
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens claims Georgia is blue because of Stacey Abrams
Dickens and others are speaking at Abrams watch party Tuesday on Election Night. Georgia, a reliably red state, has seen some changes in its political landscape.
Riot at detention center in Kentucky under investigation
Kentucky State Police were called to the Adair Regional Detention Center on Friday.
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest South Carolina location in Myrtle Beach.
Inmates in custody after escaping SC detention center
Austin Drake and Harold Bryant, Jr. escaped Thursday morning. Both men were taken into custody on Friday.
Where Stacey Abrams Went Wrong
In Part 3 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team breaks down why Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is underperforming in the FiveThirtyEight midterm forecast compared to the last gubernatorial election and what future Democratic stars in purple states can learn from her. Geoffrey Skelley is a senior...
