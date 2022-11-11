Read full article on original website
Why OU football coach Brent Venables says Sooners won't look for QB in transfer portal
NORMAN — Brent Venables has repeatedly emphasized the need to live in the now this season. So when the first-year head football coach was asked Tuesday what holes in OU's roster he'd like to fill via the transfer portal this offseason, it came as no surprise when he provided a vague response. ...
UVA Shooting ‘Feels Like A Nightmare,’ Says Coach Elliott
Virginia coach Tony Elliott spoke to the media for the first time about the tragedy that’s left the Charlottesville community reeling.
Good news and bad news for the Grizzlies; Jackson in, Bane out
NEW ORLEANS – Just when you thought Tuesday night might be the night we’d finally get our first look at the Grizzlies true starting five against the Pelicans, the good news about the return of one star player tempered by the loss of another one of this team’s talented young core. Jaren Jackson Junior will […]
