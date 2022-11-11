Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And Thoughts On The Safe-T ActJason Morton's WorldChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Criticizes The Entire Lakers Roster After Painful Loss vs. Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their 10th loss of the 2022-23 NBA season, only winning two games over that span, recording the worst start in franchise history. This team was expected to struggle a little bit before the start of the campaign, but this was unthinkable for a lot of people.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the St. Louis Blues
Devils GM on the idea of exploring the goalie market. Ryan Novozinsky: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald when asked yesterday if they plan on exploring the goalie trade market:. “We’ll explore anything and everything. If it makes sense to keep us from overworking certain goalies or if we prefer...
Dynamic defenseman Makar scores twice, Avs beat 'Canes 4-1
Cale Makar scored twice in a 3:22 span during the first period, Mikko Rantanen recorded a four-point night and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 for their fourth straight win
ESPN
Bruins improve to team-record 9-0 at home, beat Canucks
BOSTON -- — Patrice Bergeron scored his third goal in two days and the Boston Bruins set a team record with their ninth straight home win to start the season, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night. The Bruins bettered the team's 8-0 start at the old Boston...
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 4, Red Wings 3 – A Perfect Homestand
DET – Dominik Kubalik (7) (PPG), Assists: Filip Hronek (9), David Perron (4) LAK – Kevin Fiala (5) (PPG), Assists: Drew Doughty (7), Adrian Kempe (4) LAK – Sean Durzi (2), Assists: Phillip Danault (6), Arthur Kaliyev (6) LAK – Sean Durzi (3), Assists: Arthur Kaliyev (7),...
Yardbarker
Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 3-1 loss to Bakersfield
The Ontario Reign could not find much success in a tight game as they fell 3-1 to the Bakersfield Condors Saturday night. BAK: Filip Engaras (1) ASST: Jason Demers (5), Greg McKegg (3) BAK: Filip Engaras (2) ASST: Yanni Kaldis (3) ONT: Quinton Byfield (1) ASST: Alan Quine (7), Alex...
ESPN
Jarred Tinordi's 2nd goal sends Blackhawks past Ducks 3-2
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — The Anaheim Ducks scored two early goals, dominated possession for long stretches thereafter and soundly outworked the Chicago Blackhawks in likely their best performance of a tough season. They went home with yet another loss because Jarred Tinordi turns into a scoring machine whenever the...
markerzone.com
TRIO OF FIGHTS BREAK OUT IN TBL V. WSH
Last night's game between Tampa Bay and Washington was an absolute treat for Caps fans who paid the price of admission. On top of a 5-1 victory for the Capitals, there was not shortage of action. So far today, a hearing for Aube-Kubel (likely a suspension) and a pair of...
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Devils best Coyotes for 9th straight win
Tomas Tatar had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to nine games with a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in Newark, N.J. Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton also scored for New Jersey. The winning streak is...
Yardbarker
Devils Stay Hot With 4-2 Win Over the Coyotes
It’s been a while since the New Jersey Devils lost a game (Oct. 24, to be exact). The Arizona Coyotes, riding a three-game winning streak heading into last night’s game, couldn’t hand New Jersey their first loss in two and a half weeks, as the Devils defeated the Coyotes 4-2 for their ninth win in a row. Even with New Jersey down to their third-string goalie in Akira Schmid, they still found a way to pull off the victory. Here are four takeaways and some quick hits from yet another impressive showing.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Bruins
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and the Bruins this season: Nov. 13 (away) and Feb. 25 (home). The Canucks are 35-73-15-2 all-time against the Bruins including a 12-43-7-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games vs Boston (3-2-0 in their...
ESPN
Goodrow, Fox lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Coyotes
NEW YORK -- — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014.
markerzone.com
ST. LOUIS BLUES RUMORED TO HAVE INTEREST IN ARIZONA COYOTES' LEADING GOAL SCORER
The St. Louis Blues' start to the 2022-23 season can be described as atrocious, among other words. Supposedly a team in 'win-now mode,' the Blues sit idle at the bottom of the NHL leaderboards, tied for dead last with Columbus with 8 points. Infamously, St. Louis made a rally from...
NHL
Hockey Fights Cancer Personal for Kings VP
Kings Vice President of Marketing and Creative, Andrea Murphy, shares her Hockey Fights Cancer story. "When I got diagnosed, I made a commitment to sharing progress and stories throughout the whole experience, so I can help other people. The only thing that calmed me down was that I knew people who had been through various types of cancer, even if it wasn't the same kind of cancer. That's why I share my story."
NHL
11/12 - Kings 4, Red Wings 3
The Kings debuted their eye-catchingly popular 1982 Miracle on Manchester inspired Reverse Retro jerseys on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena when they hosted the Detroit Red Wings. Just like the Miracle on Manchester, this Kings game had plenty of of drama. The Kings began the game with a goal from...
Yardbarker
76ers star Joel Embiid makes NBA history in 59-point performance
Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has been hobbled by injury throughout the early portion of the 2022-23 NBA season. Despite this, Embiid has decided to play through the injury issues as he attempts to help Philadelphia break out of its early-season funk. One of the most-dominant centers in modern...
Yardbarker
The Lakers May Be Targeting A Three-Time All-Star
The Los Angeles Lakers need to do something to right the wrongs and get the season back on track. The issue is that there are so many problems with the Lakers that it’s hard to know where to start. But it’s clear that LA needs some help because the...
