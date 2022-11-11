Read full article on original website
(TNS) — When lives are at stake due to an active shooter or a building fire or a hazardous chemical leak, seconds matter. That was the pitch made to the Easton Area School Board as the members consider whether to buy Navigate360 software. The software package would allow teachers...
K-12‘s cybersecurity capabilities are falling behind that of other sectors, according to a report released yesterday by the nonprofit Center for Internet Security (CIS). And attackers may be taking note. Schools suffered a variety of attacks this year, and the report warns they’re likely to remain tempting targets in the 2022-2023 school year, because they have few cyber resources but plenty of data. That data wealth puts schools in the cross hairs for financially motived attackers like ransomware perpetrators, and their limited defenses attract ideologically motivated hacktivists looking to build reputations.
