K-12‘s cybersecurity capabilities are falling behind that of other sectors, according to a report released yesterday by the nonprofit Center for Internet Security (CIS). And attackers may be taking note. Schools suffered a variety of attacks this year, and the report warns they’re likely to remain tempting targets in the 2022-2023 school year, because they have few cyber resources but plenty of data. That data wealth puts schools in the cross hairs for financially motived attackers like ransomware perpetrators, and their limited defenses attract ideologically motivated hacktivists looking to build reputations.

6 HOURS AGO