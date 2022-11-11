Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: Indiana
Anderson Herald Bulletin. November 11, 2022. Editorial: Decisions on solar farms require listening to public. One of the nation’s largest solar farms is being considered in northwest Indiana. The 13,000-acre Mammoth Solar project, or the size of 9,849 football fields, is expected to annually generate energy for 275,000 households.
Farmer donates 2 trees for West Virginia holiday display
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A farmer has donated two trees for West Virginia's holiday display at the state Capitol. Jim Rockis gave the Canaan firs from his property in Morgantown, the office of Gov. Jim Justice said in a news release. The donated trees were growing too tall and...
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Toledo Blade. November 12, 2022. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has been re-elected but with no clear mandate or agenda for leadership in a second term. That said, there’s plenty that needs doing. The governor ducked debates and used a huge fund-raising advantage to fill our TVs with video of...
West Virginia State Police receive $285K for Forensic Lab
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police are receiving more than $285,000 to improve and advance the agency's Forensic Lab through education and training. The funds from the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance. The grant is administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.
Solar farms in 3 states cited for environmental violations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater, authorities said Monday. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency said...
Arizona county quick to bat down election misinformation
PHOENIX (AP) — When the Republican candidate for Arizona governor accused the state’s most populous county of “slow-rolling” the vote count to skew early election results, a local official fired back. “Quite frankly, it is offensive for Kari Lake to say that these people behind me...
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. November 9, 2022. Editorial: Will Dems do to Michigan what they’ve done to America?. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won an impressive victory Tuesday, and in doing so grabbed the brass ring for a political CEO: a Legislature totally controlled by her own party. Jan. 1 will mark the...
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. November 12, 2022. The big winner in Tuesday’s election wasn’t any single candidate or political party or issue. It was American democracy. Voter turnout nationally and in Nebraska didn’t match the record set in the 2018 midterms. But it was strong, especially in states like Michigan and Wisconsin with hotly contested races or where abortion rights were a driving issue in the campaign.
Kentucky governor relaxes ban on medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear took action Tuesday to allow Kentuckians suffering from debilitating conditions to legally possess small amounts of medical marijuana properly purchased in another state. The Democratic governor signed an executive order to relax the state's prohibition on medical cannabis, but said it's no...
Dunleavy picks health commissioner to lead Revenue agency
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed Alaska state health commissioner Adam Crum to lead the Department of Revenue. Crum starts in his new role Wednesday. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Legislature. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services was the largest department...
Things to know today: GOP 1 seat away from House majority; Hobbs defeats Lake in Arizona; Grammy nominations
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Nov....
Alabama sheriff's race ends in tie, goes to a recount
EVERGREEN, Ala. (AP) — The race for sheriff in southern Alabama's Conecuh County has ended in a tie, and is heading to a recount. Republican Mike Blackmon and Democrat Randy Brock each received 2,225 votes, according to certified election results posted Tuesday. Blackmon had been losing the race by...
Justice Dept begins probe of Massachusetts police department
BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday announced an investigation into whether the police department in Massachusetts' second-largest city routinely uses excessive force or discriminates against residents based on race or gender. The civil investigation into the Worcester Police Department will review how the agency addresses misconduct complaints and...
Southern California braces for strong Santa Ana winds
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forecasters warned of critical fire danger and potentially damaging gusts as Santa Ana winds developed in Southern California on Tuesday. Pressure gradients were trending strongly offshore and “all systems appear to be a go for a strong Santa Ana event” Tuesday night into Wednesday,” the National Weather Service said.
SD pork producers celebrate rejection of slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Agriculture producers across South Dakota say the defeat of a proposed ban on new slaughterhouse plants in Sioux Falls is a big win for the industry and will create more options for local farmers to market their livestock. The majority of voters in the...
Mississippi demands $2M from Utah-based prison company
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor said Monday that his office is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty for many shifts at a state prison it was operating. Management & Training Corporation, also known as MTC, had nearly...
Maine AG confident in conviction despite new DNA evidence
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said Monday that new DNA testing hasn't shaken his confidence in a man's conviction for the killing of a 12-year-old girl more than three decades ago. Dennis Dechaine is serving a life sentence for the murder and sexual assault of...
Forest Service to resume cleanup of abandoned Arizona mines
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is getting ready to resume construction work associated with the cleanup of six abandoned mines on the Verde Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest. The Black Hawk Mine, Golden Idol Mine, Black Hawk, Bunker Mine, Logan Mine and Uncle Sam...
November cleanup events offered throughout Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is encouraging residents to participate in cleanup events throughout the state this month. So far more than eight tons (7.2 metric tons) of trash has been collected in the department's No Trash November initiative. The University of Tennessee is teaming...
SD Division of Criminal Investigation has a new leader
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General-Elect Marty Jackley on Monday named a former employee of the state's Division of Criminal Investigation as the agency's new leader. Dan Saterlee previously served DCI as an administrative and a field operations assistant director. Saterlee is currently the coordinator for the...
