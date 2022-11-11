Read full article on original website
Turkey shortages impacting supply for Thanksgiving
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thanksgiving is two weeks away, and for local turkey processors, like Scarrow Meats, most of the work comes long before the turkey dinner. “We sell right at about 1000 birds a year is what we’re selling now,” says Scarrow Meats owner, Don Scarrow.
Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting
DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors said they’ll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for a 16-year-old boy who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism. They disclosed their plans in a court filing Monday, three weeks after Ethan...
Sawtooth Elementary receives $3,000 for new books from the Idaho Lottery
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Part of the Idaho Lottery’s mission is to benefit the public education system in the state of Idaho. On Tuesday, Sawtooth Elementary School in Twin Falls was the recipient of $3,000 as part of their Bucks for Books Program. Librarian Tammie Vance applied...
Suspect detained after deadly shootout at Ariz. business
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD) - Arizona sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody after what they called an “unprovoked” shooting at a store selling recreational vehicles. Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Monday at Desert RV in Whetstone. They say the suspect, described as a 37-year-old military veteran, came into the business with two AR-15 rifles and opened fire, prompting the store owners to fire back.
AAA Idaho: Even with high gas prices, experts expect an up-tick in Thanksgiving travel
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gas prices are still higher than they were a year ago, but it’s not going to stop people from traveling this Thanksgiving holiday. According to AAA Idaho, this Thanksgiving nearly 312,000 Idahoans will be hitting the road, an increase of 1.5% since last year.
Paul girl awarded Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho; will compete in National competition
PAUL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A high school senior from Paul is on her way to a national competition. Claire Neibaur is a state champion. The winner of the Distinguished Young Women of Mini-Cassia won the state crown last month. “I think that was the best part was being able...
