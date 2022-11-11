ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

kmvt

Turkey shortages impacting supply for Thanksgiving

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thanksgiving is two weeks away, and for local turkey processors, like Scarrow Meats, most of the work comes long before the turkey dinner. “We sell right at about 1000 birds a year is what we’re selling now,” says Scarrow Meats owner, Don Scarrow.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors said they’ll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for a 16-year-old boy who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism. They disclosed their plans in a court filing Monday, three weeks after Ethan...
MICHIGAN STATE
kmvt

Suspect detained after deadly shootout at Ariz. business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD) - Arizona sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody after what they called an “unprovoked” shooting at a store selling recreational vehicles. Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Monday at Desert RV in Whetstone. They say the suspect, described as a 37-year-old military veteran, came into the business with two AR-15 rifles and opened fire, prompting the store owners to fire back.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ

